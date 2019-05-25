English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Winupa:
Poll Panel Likely to Meet Today to Finalise List of Winning Lok Sabha Candidates
Polls were held in 542 of the 543 seats and the election in Vellore parliamentary seat was cancelled by the EC citing excessive use of money power. A fresh date for it is yet to be announced.
People walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi (REUTERS)
Loading...
New Delhi: With the last of the Lok Sabha election results pouring in Friday, the Election Commission is likely to meet on Saturday to finalise the list of winning candidates to be handed over to President Ram Nath Kovind, sources said.
Polls were held in 542 of the 543 seats and the election in Vellore parliamentary seat was cancelled by the EC citing excessive use of money power. A fresh date for it is yet to be announced.
Once the list is finalised, the three commissioners will seek an appointment with the president, the EC sources said.
With the handing over of the list, the process to form the 17th Lok Sabha will be set in motion. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.
The Union Cabinet had on Friday recommended the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The new House has to be constituted before June 3.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Polls were held in 542 of the 543 seats and the election in Vellore parliamentary seat was cancelled by the EC citing excessive use of money power. A fresh date for it is yet to be announced.
Once the list is finalised, the three commissioners will seek an appointment with the president, the EC sources said.
With the handing over of the list, the process to form the 17th Lok Sabha will be set in motion. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.
The Union Cabinet had on Friday recommended the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The new House has to be constituted before June 3.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Thursday 23 May , 2019 PM Modi Stands For A Strong Government
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Could Win By A Margin Of Over 2 Lakh Votes: Manoj Tiwari
Thursday 23 May , 2019 NDA Touches 272 In Leads , Rahul Gandhi Trailing From Amethi @9:25
Live TV
Recommended For You
- When 'Eleven' aka Millie Bobby Brown from 'Stranger Things' Turned into a Saviour in Real Life
- Emilia Clarke Turned Down Fifty Shades of Grey Because She Was 'Sick & Tired' of Being Asked About Nudity
- Check Out Drake’s All-New Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet, Priced Close to Rs 10 Crore
- London Underground to Track Phones Via Wi-Fi Requests To Monitor Congestion, But Will Never Access Data
- PUBG Mobile Update 0.13.0: Godzilla Event, Bizon Gun, Kar98k Lab Skin and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results