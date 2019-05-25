Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Poll Panel Likely to Meet Today to Finalise List of Winning Lok Sabha Candidates

Polls were held in 542 of the 543 seats and the election in Vellore parliamentary seat was cancelled by the EC citing excessive use of money power. A fresh date for it is yet to be announced.

PTI

Updated:May 25, 2019, 12:05 AM IST
Poll Panel Likely to Meet Today to Finalise List of Winning Lok Sabha Candidates
People walk past the Election Commission of India office building in New Delhi (REUTERS)
New Delhi: With the last of the Lok Sabha election results pouring in Friday, the Election Commission is likely to meet on Saturday to finalise the list of winning candidates to be handed over to President Ram Nath Kovind, sources said.

Once the list is finalised, the three commissioners will seek an appointment with the president, the EC sources said.

Once the list is finalised, the three commissioners will seek an appointment with the president, the EC sources said.

With the handing over of the list, the process to form the 17th Lok Sabha will be set in motion. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3.

The Union Cabinet had on Friday recommended the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha. The new House has to be constituted before June 3.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
