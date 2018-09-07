Election Commission Meet Today to Discuss Telangana Polls After KCR Dissolves Govt

The Election Commission (EC) is likely to discuss the issue of holding polls in Telangana, where the state cabinet has resolved to dissolve the legislative assembly, on Friday.A senior EC official said the commission met every Tuesday and Friday to discuss a variety of issues and the matter of holding elections in the southern state may come up for discussion at the next meeting."Issues like festivals, examinations and weather conditions will be discussed before arriving at a final conclusion," the official said. The term of the Telangana assembly was till June, 2019.A resolution recommending the dissolution of the assembly before its term ended was adopted at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday afternoon, putting the state on election mode.The TDP is said to be not averse to forging an alliance with the Congress in Telangana as part of its state-specific policy and a decision on it would be taken by Naidu.During the the TDP's annual conclave 'Mahanadu' in May, Naidu had announced his party would emerge as the decisive force in Telangana and play the kingmakers role.Naidu will have a detailed meeting with Telangana TDP leaders in Hyderabad on Saturday. "We will decide on alliances after that," TDP general secretary E Peddi Reddy told reporters emerging from a meeting with the party supremo.He claimed the Congress was ready for an alliance with the TDP while there was also a proposal to join hands with Left parties and the Telangana Jana Samiti, floated by Prof M Kodandaram, to form a united front. We will discuss all this in detail and take a well thought-out decision, Reddy said.