English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Election Commission Meet Today to Discuss Telangana Polls After KCR Dissolves Govt
A resolution recommending the dissolution of the assembly before its term ended was adopted at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday, putting the state on election mode.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. (PTI Photo)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) is likely to discuss the issue of holding polls in Telangana, where the state cabinet has resolved to dissolve the legislative assembly, on Friday.
A senior EC official said the commission met every Tuesday and Friday to discuss a variety of issues and the matter of holding elections in the southern state may come up for discussion at the next meeting.
"Issues like festivals, examinations and weather conditions will be discussed before arriving at a final conclusion," the official said. The term of the Telangana assembly was till June, 2019.
A resolution recommending the dissolution of the assembly before its term ended was adopted at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday afternoon, putting the state on election mode.
The TDP is said to be not averse to forging an alliance with the Congress in Telangana as part of its state-specific policy and a decision on it would be taken by Naidu.
During the the TDP's annual conclave 'Mahanadu' in May, Naidu had announced his party would emerge as the decisive force in Telangana and play the kingmakers role.
Naidu will have a detailed meeting with Telangana TDP leaders in Hyderabad on Saturday. "We will decide on alliances after that," TDP general secretary E Peddi Reddy told reporters emerging from a meeting with the party supremo.
He claimed the Congress was ready for an alliance with the TDP while there was also a proposal to join hands with Left parties and the Telangana Jana Samiti, floated by Prof M Kodandaram, to form a united front. We will discuss all this in detail and take a well thought-out decision, Reddy said.
A senior EC official said the commission met every Tuesday and Friday to discuss a variety of issues and the matter of holding elections in the southern state may come up for discussion at the next meeting.
"Issues like festivals, examinations and weather conditions will be discussed before arriving at a final conclusion," the official said. The term of the Telangana assembly was till June, 2019.
A resolution recommending the dissolution of the assembly before its term ended was adopted at a meeting of the state Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Thursday afternoon, putting the state on election mode.
The TDP is said to be not averse to forging an alliance with the Congress in Telangana as part of its state-specific policy and a decision on it would be taken by Naidu.
During the the TDP's annual conclave 'Mahanadu' in May, Naidu had announced his party would emerge as the decisive force in Telangana and play the kingmakers role.
Naidu will have a detailed meeting with Telangana TDP leaders in Hyderabad on Saturday. "We will decide on alliances after that," TDP general secretary E Peddi Reddy told reporters emerging from a meeting with the party supremo.
He claimed the Congress was ready for an alliance with the TDP while there was also a proposal to join hands with Left parties and the Telangana Jana Samiti, floated by Prof M Kodandaram, to form a united front. We will discuss all this in detail and take a well thought-out decision, Reddy said.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Love Wins: SC Overturns Colonial-era Ban on Gay Sex
Thursday 06 September , 2018 SC Delivers Landmark Verdict, Decriminalises Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Supreme Court Decriminalizes Gay Sex: What Did The Apex Court Say
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Big Win For Gay Rights: Supreme Court Decriminalised Section 377
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Television Actor Payal Chakraborty Found Hanging in Hotel Room, Suicide Suspected
- News18 iReel Awards 2018: Sacred Games Gets Most Wins, But Web Series are The Real Victor
- Facebook and Twitter Come to Terms With Their Importance in Politics
- Trump Targets Nike as Kaepernick Ads Spark Boycott Calls
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...