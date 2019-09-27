Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Politics
1-min read

Bypolls for 15 Assembly Seats in Karnataka Postponed to December 5, Votes to Be Counted 4 Days Later

Citing proceedings in the SC on Thursday regarding the pleas filed by 17 disqualified MLAs, the EC said that after deliberations, it has decided that the nomination process will restart on November 11 as per the new schedule.

PTI

Updated:September 27, 2019, 9:08 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Bypolls for 15 Assembly Seats in Karnataka Postponed to December 5, Votes to Be Counted 4 Days Later
Image for representation.
Loading...

New Delhi: The bypolls to 15 Karnataka seats, which the Election Commission had decided to defer, will now be held on December 5, according to a new notification issued on Friday. The counting will take place on December 9.

Citing proceedings in the Supreme Court on Thursday regarding the pleas filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of the state challenging their disqualification, the EC said that after deliberations, it has decided that the nomination process will restart on November 11 as per the new schedule.

The apex court will hear the matter next on October 22 and has expressed its inclination to decide the issue.

As per the new schedule, November 21 will be the last date of withdrawing from electoral battle.

As per schedule announced on September 21, the nomination process had started on September 23 (Monday).

It said nomination papers filed before returning officers between September 23 and September 27 (Friday) will also be considered for scrutiny on November 19.

As per the previous schedule, the bypoll was to be held on October 21 and counting was to take place on October 24.

The Election Commission had told the Supreme Court on Thursday that it would defer the upcoming bypolls in Karnataka till the apex court finally decides the pleas filed by 17 disqualified MLAs of the state challenging their disqualification.

The EC submitted this after a bench headed by Justice NV Ramana said it would be "better" if the pleas filed by these disqualified MLAs were decided finally as virtually two-third arguments in the matter were already over.

"Then I will ask the Election Commission to defer it (bypolls in Karnataka) for sometime," senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for the EC, told the bench.

While expressing its inclination to finally decide the matter, the bench said, "Virtually almost two-third arguments are over. Lets hear it out completely and finish this matter. This is what we feel would be better."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram