Election Commission PC LIVE Updates: Poll Dates for Nagaland, Meghalaya & Tripura to be Out at 2:30pm

and March 22 respectively.

This year, a total of nine states are going to polls. Apart from Nagaland, Meghalaya and Tripura, assembly elections will also take place in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana.

Meghalaya Elections 2023

The tenure of the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on March 15. The ruling NPP had announced a list of 58 candidates for elections to the 60-member assembly earlier in January. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will be fighting the elections from South Tura in West Garo Hills district, while his deputy Prestone Tynsong will contest from Pynursla in East Khasi Hills district.

The NPP won 19 seats in the last elections and formed the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance (MDA) with the HSDP, UDP, PDF and BJP to deny the Congress another term in the state. However, Sangma decided to go solo again in this election.

Its main contender in the state is the former CM Mukul Sangma-led TMC. Sangma along with 11 other MLAs of the Congress switched sides to join the TMC last year, making it the main opposition party in the state overnight.

Congress was the single-largest party after the 2018 elections, in which it won 21 seats.

Nagaland Elections 2023

Elections to the 60-member assembly are due this year, with the term of the incumbent government under Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio ending on March 12.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday asserted that as mandated by the Constitution it would ‘deliver election’ in Nagaland. “We will deliver the elections despite whatever calls there are and it doesn’t affect the political process,” said Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar while replying to media queries in presence of Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel here.

The Naga civil societies have been demanding solution to vexed Naga Political Issue before the conduct of the state election while the Eastern Nagaland Peoples’ Organisation have declared not to participate in the election process unless their demand for a separate state composed of the six eastern districts are fulfilled.

The CEC asked the electorates of Nagaland to participate proactively in the ensuing state assembly elections truly in a mood of a festival of democracy.

He informed that in the 60 seats of the state, the total electors are 13,09,651 with 6,53,616 male and 6,56,035 female.

After the Special Summary Revision of the electoral roll published on January 5, the state has added 44,736 voters, he said.

Tripura Elections 2023

Battle lines have been drawn for elections to the 60-member assembly in Tripura, with its term ending on March 22. The opposition CPI(M) and the Congress, after much deliberations, joined hands to take on the BJP, which has already announced that it intends to retain its alliance with regional tribal outfit IPFT.

The Tipra Motha, a newly floated tribal party that swept the autonomous district council polls within months of its formation, is still scouting for a partner to fight the elections, as its demand for a separate state ‘Tiprasa’ has found no support from any of the major parties in the state.

The TMC, which rejigged its entire organisation in the state last month, has said that it was ready to go it alone, as per PTI.

