All Eyes on Election Commission as Panel Set to Announce Maharashtra, Haryana Poll Dates Today

New Delhi: Dates for Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana will be announced by the Election Commission on Saturday afternoon.

The Model Code of Conduct will come into force after the announcement of dates, which means the current state governments will not be able to make any fresh announcements or roll out new schemes.

In 2014, EC had announced the dates for the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections on September 12. The voting had taken place on October 15 and results were announced on October 19.

The Congress lost its government in Maharashtra in the 2014 elections and the BJP came into power in alliance with the Shiv Sena. This year, Congress has formed an alliance with Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party. BJP had managed to decimate the Congress and Om Prakash Chautala's INLD.

