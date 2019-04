Election Commission to Decide on Complaints Against PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi Tomorrow

The Election commission will discuss the complaints of poll code violation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and BJP national president Amit Shah during Tuesday's meeting.The announcement came hours after the Congress moved the Supreme Court complaining that the poll body had been sitting on numerous complaints that alleged model code of conduct violations against Modi and Shah.In her petition, Congress leader Sushmita Dev claimed that Modi and Shah had used the armed forces for political propaganda and influencing voters, but the poll body had not taken action over the various complaints.The commission had asked political leaders to refrain from dragging the armed forces into the election campaign after several leaders had invoked the IAF attacks on a Jaish-e Mohammad camp at Pakistan's Balakot.