1-MIN READ

Election Commission Withdraws Appointment of Sonu Sood as Punjab Icon

S. Karuna Raju said on Friday that the EC has withdrawn his appointment on January 4, but gave no details (PTI)

The Election Commission has withdrawn the appointment of actor Sonu Sood as a state icon for Punjab, state Chief Electoral Officer S. Karuna Raju said on Friday.

He said the EC has withdrawn his appointment on January 4, but gave no details.

Sood, who belongs to Punjab, was appointed as the state icon by the EC in November last year.

The decision to honour him came after he earned laurels for helping migrant workers reaching hometowns amid the coronavirus pandemic.

first published:January 07, 2022, 22:29 IST