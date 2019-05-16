Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Election Commission's Integrity at Stake, Says AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said it was disturbing to see prompt action by the EC on a complaint by the BJP and its President Amit Shah in West Bengal while conveniently ignoring the complaints of the Trinamool Congress.

PTI

Updated:May 16, 2019, 5:32 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Election Commission's Integrity at Stake, Says AP CM Chandrababu Naidu
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has termed as 'disturbing' the Election Commission's action cutting short the election campaign in West Bengal by a day and has said that the poll panel's integrity is at stake.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said it was disturbing to see prompt action by the EC on a complaint by the BJP and its President Amit Shah in West Bengal while conveniently ignoring the complaints of the Trinamool Congress.

"It is even more disturbing to see the conspicuous inaction of the EC regarding the complaint of 22 political parties of the opposition to validate EVM counting with the counting of at least 50 per cent VVPAT slips in each Assembly constituency," Naidu tweeted.

The TDP President said giving clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and taking unjustified prompt action after false complaints were made by the BJP and wilful inaction on genuine complaints by opposition parties raised doubts about the neutrality, impartiality and fairness of the Election Commission.

"It's high time the ECI acts on the complaints made by opposition parties to restore its credibility and fulfil its constitutional mandate of conducting free and fair elections. The institutional integrity of the EC and integrity of the democratic process of elections is at stake," Naidu added.​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram