English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Election Commission's Integrity at Stake, Says AP CM Chandrababu Naidu
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said it was disturbing to see prompt action by the EC on a complaint by the BJP and its President Amit Shah in West Bengal while conveniently ignoring the complaints of the Trinamool Congress.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.
Loading...
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has termed as 'disturbing' the Election Commission's action cutting short the election campaign in West Bengal by a day and has said that the poll panel's integrity is at stake.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said it was disturbing to see prompt action by the EC on a complaint by the BJP and its President Amit Shah in West Bengal while conveniently ignoring the complaints of the Trinamool Congress.
"It is even more disturbing to see the conspicuous inaction of the EC regarding the complaint of 22 political parties of the opposition to validate EVM counting with the counting of at least 50 per cent VVPAT slips in each Assembly constituency," Naidu tweeted.
The TDP President said giving clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and taking unjustified prompt action after false complaints were made by the BJP and wilful inaction on genuine complaints by opposition parties raised doubts about the neutrality, impartiality and fairness of the Election Commission.
"It's high time the ECI acts on the complaints made by opposition parties to restore its credibility and fulfil its constitutional mandate of conducting free and fair elections. The institutional integrity of the EC and integrity of the democratic process of elections is at stake," Naidu added.
The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said it was disturbing to see prompt action by the EC on a complaint by the BJP and its President Amit Shah in West Bengal while conveniently ignoring the complaints of the Trinamool Congress.
"It is even more disturbing to see the conspicuous inaction of the EC regarding the complaint of 22 political parties of the opposition to validate EVM counting with the counting of at least 50 per cent VVPAT slips in each Assembly constituency," Naidu tweeted.
The TDP President said giving clean chit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and taking unjustified prompt action after false complaints were made by the BJP and wilful inaction on genuine complaints by opposition parties raised doubts about the neutrality, impartiality and fairness of the Election Commission.
"It's high time the ECI acts on the complaints made by opposition parties to restore its credibility and fulfil its constitutional mandate of conducting free and fair elections. The institutional integrity of the EC and integrity of the democratic process of elections is at stake," Naidu added.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Kashmir Erupts in Protests Following 3-Year-Old's Rape in School Toilet
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Why Elections May Mean Very Little To People In Jharkhand's Shingbhum
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Mani Shankar Aiyar's Controversial Comment On Modi Sparks Outrage
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 ''It's Luck That Has Brought us In Politics'', Says Dharmendra
Monday 13 May , 2019 News18 Originals: Prahlad Tipaniya, India’s First Kabir-Singing Parliamentarian?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Titled Hello Brother, Film on New Zealand Christchurch Mosque Shooting is in the Works
- Smearing Birthday Cake on Friends in Public Can Now Get You Arrested in Gujarat
- Meet Karan Singh Grover, the New Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
- ICC World Cup 2019 | Teams Will Be Wary of India's Bowling Unit: Bhuvneshwar
- International Day For Families: Choose Your Family The Bollywood Way
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results