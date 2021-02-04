EC to Meet from February 12 to Decide Polling Schedule for Assembly Elections in 4 States, Puducherry

The Election Commission will hold a series of meetings under chief election commissioner Sunil Arora between February 12 and 20 to discuss holding assembly polls in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal.

“It is likely that the elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry will be held in the first phase and also on the single day. The full Election Commission will hold meetings on holding assembly elections between February 12 and 20 and before that an Election Commission team consisting of senior officials is to visit Tamil Nadu between February 9 and 10,” a senior EC official said.

The election schedule for all the states and Puducherry is likely to be announced by the end of February or in the first week of March.

The present assembly will complete its tenure in May and the election process will likely be completed before first week of May.

Meanwhile, political parties in the state are busy completing their alliance and meetings are being held across the states.