The Election Commission of India, on Sunday, announced a seven phase poll schedule for the Lok Sabha elections, 2019.The first phase of election will be held on April 11 in 91 constituencies of 20 states, second on April 18 (in 97 constituencies of 13 states), third on April 23 (in 115 constituencies of 14 states), fourth on April 29 (in 71 constituencies of 9 states), fifth on May 6 (in 51 constituencies of 7 states), sixth on May 12 (in 59 constituencies of 7 states) and the last phase on May 19 (in 59 constituencies of 8 states). Counting will be held on May 23.As many as 22 states are will have elections in a single phase: These are Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab , Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman Niccobar, Dadra and Nagar haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshdweep, Delhi, Pondicherry and Chandigarh.The states that going to polls in two phases are Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tripura, while Assam and Chhattisgarh will have elections in three phases.Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha will have a four-phase election, while Jammu and Kashmir will have elections in five phases. The states that are going for seven-phase election are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.For a while now, the opposition parties had been questioning the delay in announcing the poll dates, with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel asking the EC whether it was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “official” travel programme “to conclude”.The PM made a quick dash to the states, conducting election rallies as well as government functions ahead of the announcement.He inaugurated projects worth Rs 59,000 crore this week across three states — Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.Several other key ministers of the BJP were also busy with a string of inaugurations.With the model code of conduct — a set of guidelines issued by the poll body for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — now in force, parties in power at the Centre and in the states would be barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level-playing field.As per new rules introduced by the Election Commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits."The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found, it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated,” CEC Sunil Arora said.In all the 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time, he said.When asked about the EC’s stand on inflammatory speeches, Arora said in his review meetings, he tried to find out the status of such cases lodged during previous elections.