Election Dates LIVE: 7-Phase Lok Sabha Polls to Begin from April 11, Results to be Declared on May 23, Announces Election Commission

News18.com | March 10, 2019, 5:54 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Dates LIVE: India will know who’ll be its next prime minister on May 23 after seven-phase polling which will begin on April 11, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora has announced. The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 3. The model code of conduct has now come into force. Among other things, the Model Code of Conduct bars the government from announcing policy decisions.

The required electronic voting machines and paper trail machines are in place to be deployed in nearly 10 lakh poling stations across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. There is a high probability of the elections being spread across seven to eight phases this time.
Mar 10, 2019 5:54 pm (IST)

After holding elections in J&K, EC has continuously assessed the situation in state, requirement of forces, security of candidates and preparedness of states. This includes recent developments. State Govt of J&K and Home Ministry has sent detailed statement to EC. EC had recently visited J&K and met officials too. No assembly election is J&K.

Mar 10, 2019 5:46 pm (IST)

Lok Sabha Polls: 

- Phase1 in 91 constituencies in 20 states,

- Phase 2 in 97 constituencies in 13 states,

- Phase 3 in 115 constituencies in 14 states,

- Phase 4 in 71 constituencies in 9 states,

- Phase 5 in 51 constituencies in 7 states,

- Phase 6 in 59 constituencies in 7 states,

- Phase 7 in 59 constituencies in 8 states

Mar 10, 2019 5:43 pm (IST)

States going in 2 phases are Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tripura. States going in 3 phases are Assam Chhattisgarh. States going in 4 phases are Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha. The state going in 5 phase is Jammu and Kashmir. States going in 7 phases are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Mar 10, 2019 5:41 pm (IST)

22 states going in single phase: Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Punjab, Sikkim, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Andaman Niccobar, Dadra and Nagar haveli, Daman and Diu, Lakshdweep, Delhi, Pondicherry, Chandigarh.

Mar 10, 2019 5:30 pm (IST)

Election to be held in seven phases. Last date of nomination is March 25. First phase April 11, second phase on April 18, third phase on April 23, fourth phase on April 29, fifth phase on May 6, sixth phase on May 12 and seventh phase on May 19. Election results will be announced on May 23.

Mar 10, 2019 5:29 pm (IST)

Facebook, Google has committed in writing that any political ads posted on their sites will be verified. Google and FB has announced verification of political advertisers. Social media officers have also appointed dedicated content officer for the elections. It will also check violation of electoral laws : EC

Mar 10, 2019 5:27 pm (IST)

1950 will be the new voter helpline number. Photo voter slip to be distributed to all registered voters at least 5 days before polling. Due to complaints regarding security of EVMs, last mile transportation of these machines will be tracked through GPS now: CEC Sunil Arora

Mar 10, 2019 5:24 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Model Code of Conduct and the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections: An Explainer

According to Article 324 of the Constitution, the EC has the power to monitor the Centre, all the state governments, all the candidates and their respective political parties.

Mar 10, 2019 5:23 pm (IST)

"Any violation of the Model Code of Conduct will be dealt with in the strictest manner," said CEC Sunil Arora. "Candidates with criminal history will be required to furnish such information," he said. "Usage of loudspeakers is prohibited at night between 10 pm and 6 am," he added.

Mar 10, 2019 5:21 pm (IST)

"Voter's guide is being handed over to every household. There will be a NOTA option for voters," said CEC Sunil Arora. "There is a photograph of the candidate also so that you make a more conscious choice. There are approximately 10 lakh polling stations across the country as opposed to 9 lakh last year," he added.

Mar 10, 2019 5:16 pm (IST)

VVPATs to be used in all polling stations this time: CEC. As many as 84 million new voters to cast vote. A total of 90 crore voters to exercise their franchise.

Mar 10, 2019 5:13 pm (IST)

"We visited several states and UTs to review poll preparedness. There is a standard process adopted by the EC," said CEC Sunil Arora at the press conference. "First off, we start with interaction with political parties," he added. "We had a fairly in-depth interaction with the collectors, SPs, IGs, commissioners of police and all their colleagues."

Mar 10, 2019 5:11 pm (IST)

84.3 million new voters since 2014, 15 million voters in the age of 18 and 19: CEC

Mar 10, 2019 5:09 pm (IST)

Examination schedule has been kept in mind to avoid inconvenience to students: CEC Sunil Arora

Mar 10, 2019 5:06 pm (IST)

"The Election Commission has attempted a comprehensive plan for the Lok Sabha elections in a manner that is free and fair," said CEC Sunil Arora in the press conference. "India, by conducting elections, emerged as a beacon of light for the world," he said.

Mar 10, 2019 5:05 pm (IST)

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses the press conference. He is joined by Election commissioners Sushil Chandra and Ashok Lavasa.

Mar 10, 2019 5:03 pm (IST)

Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora addresses the press conference.

Mar 10, 2019 4:54 pm (IST)

Election Commission will announce the Lok Sabha election dates in a press conference shortly. There is a high probability of the elections being spread across seven to eight phases this time. In 2014, the EC had announced the election schedule on March 5 and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May.

Mar 10, 2019 4:50 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Samajwadi Party Releases First List of Candidates, Mulayam to Contest from 'Safest' Mainpuri Seat

While Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, Dharmendra Yadav will fight from Badaun and Akshay Yadav from Firozabad.

Mar 10, 2019 4:49 pm (IST)

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on the Election Commission's instruction against using photographs of any defence personnel in advertisements of political parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Mar 10, 2019 4:25 pm (IST)

AAP Launches Mega Campaign for LS Polls | The ruling AAP in Delhi launched its mega campaign for Lok Sabha polls, with full statehood as its central theme, staging a protest near BJP headquarters here over the issue on Sunday."Full statehood is the only way to end the autocracy of the Centre. It is central theme of AAP's mega election campaign because we feel it is the only way to speed up development work in Delhi," AAP convener Gopal Rai said at a press conference.

Mar 10, 2019 4:19 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Singed in 2014, Congress Sticks to the 'Tried and Tested' in First List of 11 Candidates

Most of these names are of leaders who had won the Lok Sabha polls in 2009, when the Congress had won 22 seats from the state.

Mar 10, 2019 3:58 pm (IST)

Swaraj Says BJP will Turn up Poll Heat on Air Strike Sceptics | "We (BJP) should ask questions like whether you (voter) will support parties that side with separatists. We should ask people whether they want to vote for those who question the valour of our jawans," she said. "We will have two leaflets of which one will be about these logical counter statements. BJP workers should use it during the poll campaign. The other leaflet will be about government welfare schemes for women. The two leaflets will be made available soon," Sushma Swaraj said.

Mar 10, 2019 3:52 pm (IST)

'UPA Plus Plus' will Form Govt at Centre: Pilot | "The Congress party is gaining momentum by aligning with many more parties in various states, therefore, the UPA Plus Plus will be a formidable alliance which will be defeating NDA in the coming Lok Sabha election," Pilot told PTI.

Mar 10, 2019 3:50 pm (IST)

MP Sanjay Singh tweeted, "Is the Election Commission run by the BJP office? Election announcement was announced on March 5, 2014, Modi held many rally in 5 days. Today, after his public address in Ghaziabad, the poll panel has decided to announce the dates for this year's elections."


 
Mar 10, 2019 3:26 pm (IST)

In an attempt to figure out the probable election dates, former Chief Election Commissioner of India SY Quraishi worked out the arithmetic and came to a conclusion that the polls could be held between mid April and early May. 

Mar 10, 2019 3:20 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'NCP Approached Me Recently': Ally Athawale's Veiled Threat to BJP

The minister said the final decision on the alliance will be taken by March 10, when he is slated to meet the Maharashtra chief minister.

Mar 10, 2019 3:20 pm (IST)

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and spokesperson Nawab Malik said that there was a consensus between his party and Congress. "We are in talks with the smaller parties too," he said, adding that the Modi government had failed on farmers' issue and national security.

Mar 10, 2019 3:16 pm (IST)

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah visited a temple near Udupi today, ahead of announcement of poll schedule. 

Mar 10, 2019 2:50 pm (IST)

"Nowadays, Rahul Gandhi keeps raking up Rafale jet deal. In 30 years, Congress didn't buy even one next-generation fighter plane. And when our PM purchased it, then they began their corruption cry," says Rajnath Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.

CEC Sunil Arora

In 2014, the EC had announced the election schedule on March 5 and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May. While the first phase polling was on April 7, the last phase was on May 12.

Opposition parties had been questioning the delay in announcing the poll dates, with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel asking the EC whether it was waiting for the Prime Minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".

PM Narendra Modi has been making a quick dash to states, conducting election rallies as well as government functions ahead of the announcement. He inaugurated projects worth Rs. 59,000 crore this week across three states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Several other key ministers of the BJP were also busy with a string of inaugurations.

Once the model code of conduct — a set of guidelines issued by the EC for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — comes into force, parties in power at the Centre and in states are barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level playing field.

As per new rules introduced by the election commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.

"The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found then it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated," CEC Sunil Arora said.

When asked about the EC's stand on inflammatory speeches, Arora said in his review meetings, he tried to find out the status of such cases lodged during previous elections. In all the 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time, he said.
