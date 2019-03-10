Election Dates LIVE: 7-Phase Lok Sabha Polls to Begin from April 11, Results to be Declared on May 23, Announces Election Commission

After holding elections in J&K, EC has continuously assessed the situation in state, requirement of forces, security of candidates and preparedness of states. This includes recent developments. State Govt of J&K and Home Ministry has sent detailed statement to EC. EC had recently visited J&K and met officials too. No assembly election is J&K.
Event Highlights
The required electronic voting machines and paper trail machines are in place to be deployed in nearly 10 lakh poling stations across 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. There is a high probability of the elections being spread across seven to eight phases this time.
Lok Sabha Polls:
- Phase1 in 91 constituencies in 20 states,
- Phase 2 in 97 constituencies in 13 states,
- Phase 3 in 115 constituencies in 14 states,
- Phase 4 in 71 constituencies in 9 states,
- Phase 5 in 51 constituencies in 7 states,
- Phase 6 in 59 constituencies in 7 states,
- Phase 7 in 59 constituencies in 8 states
States going in 2 phases are Karnataka, Manipur, Rajasthan and Tripura. States going in 3 phases are Assam Chhattisgarh. States going in 4 phases are Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha. The state going in 5 phase is Jammu and Kashmir. States going in 7 phases are Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Facebook, Google has committed in writing that any political ads posted on their sites will be verified. Google and FB has announced verification of political advertisers. Social media officers have also appointed dedicated content officer for the elections. It will also check violation of electoral laws : EC
According to Article 324 of the Constitution, the EC has the power to monitor the Centre, all the state governments, all the candidates and their respective political parties.
"Voter's guide is being handed over to every household. There will be a NOTA option for voters," said CEC Sunil Arora. "There is a photograph of the candidate also so that you make a more conscious choice. There are approximately 10 lakh polling stations across the country as opposed to 9 lakh last year," he added.
"We visited several states and UTs to review poll preparedness. There is a standard process adopted by the EC," said CEC Sunil Arora at the press conference. "First off, we start with interaction with political parties," he added. "We had a fairly in-depth interaction with the collectors, SPs, IGs, commissioners of police and all their colleagues."
Election Commission will announce the Lok Sabha election dates in a press conference shortly. There is a high probability of the elections being spread across seven to eight phases this time. In 2014, the EC had announced the election schedule on March 5 and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May.
While Mulayam Singh Yadav will contest from Mainpuri, Dharmendra Yadav will fight from Badaun and Akshay Yadav from Firozabad.
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on the Election Commission's instruction against using photographs of any defence personnel in advertisements of political parties for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Really happy about #ElectionCommission advisory to political parties to refrain from using defence personnel pics in election propaganda. Let’s follow it up with an end to politicisation of the armed forces, which I find to be equally wrong.— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) March 10, 2019
AAP Launches Mega Campaign for LS Polls | The ruling AAP in Delhi launched its mega campaign for Lok Sabha polls, with full statehood as its central theme, staging a protest near BJP headquarters here over the issue on Sunday."Full statehood is the only way to end the autocracy of the Centre. It is central theme of AAP's mega election campaign because we feel it is the only way to speed up development work in Delhi," AAP convener Gopal Rai said at a press conference.
Most of these names are of leaders who had won the Lok Sabha polls in 2009, when the Congress had won 22 seats from the state.
Swaraj Says BJP will Turn up Poll Heat on Air Strike Sceptics | "We (BJP) should ask questions like whether you (voter) will support parties that side with separatists. We should ask people whether they want to vote for those who question the valour of our jawans," she said. "We will have two leaflets of which one will be about these logical counter statements. BJP workers should use it during the poll campaign. The other leaflet will be about government welfare schemes for women. The two leaflets will be made available soon," Sushma Swaraj said.
MP Sanjay Singh tweeted, "Is the Election Commission run by the BJP office? Election announcement was announced on March 5, 2014, Modi held many rally in 5 days. Today, after his public address in Ghaziabad, the poll panel has decided to announce the dates for this year's elections."
क्या चुनाव आयोग भाजपा कार्यालय से संचालित होता है?2014 में 5 मार्च को चुनाव की घोषणा हुई,5 दिनो में मोदी जी ने कई रैली, सभा कर लिया, आज ग़ाज़ीयाबाद का भाषण के बाद चुनाव की घोषणा,आचार सहिता के बाद पोस्टर तो उतारने ही पड़ेंगे अब आप कह रहे हैं भाजपा सेना के शौर्य का इस्तेमाल न करें— Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) March 10, 2019
In an attempt to figure out the probable election dates, former Chief Election Commissioner of India SY Quraishi worked out the arithmetic and came to a conclusion that the polls could be held between mid April and early May.
There is much speculation about election dates.— Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) March 9, 2019
Last three elections (2004, 2009 & 2014) were held from 20 Apr to 10 May (4 phases), 16 April to 13 May (5 phases) and 7 April to 12 May (9 phases), respectively.
The window available this time is still similar. But not much.
The minister said the final decision on the alliance will be taken by March 10, when he is slated to meet the Maharashtra chief minister.
"Nowadays, Rahul Gandhi keeps raking up Rafale jet deal. In 30 years, Congress didn't buy even one next-generation fighter plane. And when our PM purchased it, then they began their corruption cry," says Rajnath Singh in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao.
HM: Rahul Gandhi aaj kal Rafale-Rafale lagaye hue hain. 30 saal hogye Congress ne 1 bhi next-generation fighter plane nahi kharida.Humare PM ne kharidwaya to bhrashtachar ka aarop laga rahe hain.Kuch log file se photostate kar ke idhar-udhar le gaye to keh rahe hain file chura li pic.twitter.com/uhQ3RqjcCm— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 10, 2019
CEC Sunil Arora
In 2014, the EC had announced the election schedule on March 5 and the nine-phase electoral exercise was spread across April and May. While the first phase polling was on April 7, the last phase was on May 12.
Opposition parties had been questioning the delay in announcing the poll dates, with senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel asking the EC whether it was waiting for the Prime Minister's "official" travel programme "to conclude".
PM Narendra Modi has been making a quick dash to states, conducting election rallies as well as government functions ahead of the announcement. He inaugurated projects worth Rs. 59,000 crore this week across three states - Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. Several other key ministers of the BJP were also busy with a string of inaugurations.
Once the model code of conduct — a set of guidelines issued by the EC for the conduct of political parties and candidates when the electoral process is underway — comes into force, parties in power at the Centre and in states are barred from making any announcements that can impact poll outcome or disturb the level playing field.
As per new rules introduced by the election commission, candidates will have to give details of their properties abroad, besides those in the country in their poll affidavits.
"The I-T department will look into it and, if any, discrepancies are found then it will be uploaded on the Election Commission (EC) website and strict action will be initiated," CEC Sunil Arora said.
When asked about the EC's stand on inflammatory speeches, Arora said in his review meetings, he tried to find out the status of such cases lodged during previous elections. In all the 1,63,331 polling centres, VVPAT machines will be used this time, he said.
