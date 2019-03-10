Election Dates LIVE: EC to Announce Schedule for 2019 Polls at 5pm Today, Elections Likely in 7-8 Phases

Mar 10, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)

In an interview to PTI, Jayant Chaudhary said his father and party president Chaudhary Ajit Singh has announced his intention to contest from Muzaffarnagar, while he was keen to take up the electoral challenge in Baghpat. He said the party will take a decision on Mathura soon. Asked how the workers of the three parties will be able to connect at the ground level with the seat-sharing talks having taken a long time, Jayant said he believes regional parties have a better connect with their workers. "This alliance decision was not a top-down process but in fact taken after feedback from workers and leaders. That is why you haven't seen problems in accommodation and adjustments between the BSP, SP and RLD. This means that the ground is already ready for us. Now we just need to keep up the campaign," the 40-year-old leader said. On the equation between the Congress and the grand alliance in UP, Chaudhary said the issue had been addressed at the recent press interaction in Lucknow and he did not have any more information on it.