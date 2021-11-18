Election Fever Grips UP: PM Modi to Inaugurate Neglected Irrigation and Drinking Water Projects Tomorrow

In a significant initiative to alleviate water distress in the districts like Mahoba, Hamirpur and Banda and to bring relief to the farmers of Uttar Pradesh, the Arjuna Sahayak irrigation project worth Rs 2,655 crore is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

The megaproject on the river Dhasan will not only provide irrigation facilities to over 1.5 lakh farmers of about 168 villages of Mahoba, Banda and Hamirpur but will also facilitate the provision of clean drinking water (potable water) to over 4 lakh families residing in water-scarce regions.

The Arjun Sahayak Project will play an important role in benefitting the crop growers along with other projects. The project, which started nearly a decade ago, will not only make Bundelkhand green but its operationalisation will also help in irrigation of around 44,382 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur and Banda. Along with this, 15,104-hectare irrigation capacity will also be restored. In addition, 20 MCM drinking water will also be available to Mahoba from the Kabrai Dam.

The project, which was started in 2009-10 at a cost of Rs 850 crore, was to be completed in 2015. However, due to the neglect of the previous governments, not only the completion of the project was delayed but also its cost was increased to Rs 2,655.36 crore. The project will benefit nearly 1,49,755 farmers of 168 villages.

The Bundelkhand region, for a long, has been facing acute water shortage where most wells and hand-pumps have dried up due to decreasing groundwater levels. The residents in the drought-prone regions were forced to buy necessities such as drinking water.

The government completed the Rasin Dam Project (Chitrakoot) and Bandai Dam Project (Lalitpur) between March 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. These irrigated additional land of 2,290 and 3,025 hectares in the respective districts. Electricity is also being generated from a 2.50 capacity solar plant at the top of the Pump Canal (Lalitpur). In the coming days, projects like Kulpahar and Shahzad of Bundelkhand will serve as a model for the State. These are being connected to the sprinkler system. With this, more irrigation will be done in less water and the yield will also increase.

Along with this, the PM will also launch the Ratauli Weir Project for Rs 54.28 crore that will create 1,050-hectare irrigation capacity in Mahoba district. The Bhaoni Dam Project to create an irrigation capacity of 3,800 hectares in Lalitpur district for Rs 512.74 crore.

The Majhgaon-Chilli Sprinkler Project to create 600 hectares of irrigation capacity in Hamirpur at Rs 18.24 crore. Apart from irrigation, five other projects of the public works department, mineral department, tourism department and secondary education department, Mahoba for Rs 24.13 crore, will also be inaugurated.

