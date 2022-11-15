Election News LIVE Updates: BJP Releases 3rd List for Gujarat Polls; All Candidates of AAP, Cong, BJP File Nominations for MCD Elections

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: November 15, 2022, 07:55 IST
New Delhi, India
Election News LIVE Updates: The BJP on Monday night released its third list of 12 candidates for the next month’s Gujarat elections in which it has fielded OBC community leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South seat instead of Radhanpur in North Gujarat from where he had lost a bypoll. With this, the saffron party has so far declared 178 candidates for the two-phase polls to the 182-member Assembly. Read More
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its third list of 12 candidates on Monday night for the next month’s Gujarat Assembly elections in which it has fielded OBC community leader Alpesh Thakor from Gandhinagar South seat instead of Radhanpur in North Gujarat from where he had lost a bypoll.
With the third list, the BJP has so far declared 178 candidates for the two-phase polls to the 182-member Assembly.
Alpesh Thakor had won from the Radhanpur Assembly seat in 2017 on a Congress ticket, but resigned in 2019 as an MLA and joined the BJP. In the subsequent bypoll, he lost to the Congress from Radhanpur.
Bharatiya Tribal Party (BTP) founder Chhotu Vasava on Monday filed his nomination as an independent candidate from the Jhagadia Assembly seat in Bharuch district of Gujarat, pitting himself against his son Mahesh in the constituency if there is no last minute withdrawal.
BTP national president Mahesh Vasava, the son of Chhotu Vasava, is the party’s official candidate in Jhagadia.
Elections in Gujarat will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, and results will be declared along with that of Himachal Pradesh on December 8. The hill state went to polls on Saturday.
There have been only two political parties, BJP and Congress, in Gujarat and never a third, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s brother Prahlad Modi said on Sunday, dismissing AAP’s challenge in the December state assembly polls.
He also claimed that the Congress in now “nil” in the state and the BJP has “come to its full force”.
Ahead of the Gujarat elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi at News18’s ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’, on Monday said that “giving support to raise the standard of living or make infrastructure is not revadi”.
“Gujarat has people who do analysis. So far, the budget is Rs 2,42,000 crore, but promises worth Rs 3,52,000 crore have been made…Some promises are hilarious. They say they will make primary education free. It has been free since 1960. What will you give for free? Do some research…”
Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to the people of poll-bound Gujarat “not to waste their votes” on the Congress and instead vote for the AAP, claiming his party was in a direct contest with the ruling BJP.
Talking to reporters after arriving in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal further claimed that the Congress will get just four-five seats in polls to the 182-member Gujarat Assembly to be held on December 1 and 5.
The BJP has been in power in Gujarat for 27 years. This time, the Kejriwal-led AAP has been engaged in a high-decibel campaign to project itself as the BJP’s main challenger by repeatedly stressing that the Congress is losing ground. (PTI)
Candidates lists and manifestos of political parties are out as only a few days are left for high-octane battle to secure power of 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which finished number two in the 2017 polls, will take on the Bharatiya Janata Party which has been in power in the MCD for 15 years.
On the other hand, Congress, which was once a dominant force in Delhi politics winning three consecutive terms under Sheila Dikshit but has been on the losing side since 2013 Assembly polls, will seek to redeem its lost legacy and make the contest triangular.
In the last three MCD elections, the one fact that has remained unchanged is the BJP won all three. Despite being out of power in the capital for over two decades, the BJP managed to win the last three MCD polls. READ MORE
With less than a fortnight left for Assembly elections, Congress workers stormed into the Gujarat party headquarters in Ahmedabad on Monday and burnt posters of senior leader Bharatsinh Solanki. The party workers were protesting against decision to give ticket to sitting MLA Imran Khedawala from his Jamalpur-Khadia seat.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi at News18’s ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’, on Monday lashed out at the Congress for “meting out injustice towards Sardar Patel and his legacy”.
When asked about the Congress manifesto, which stated that the Narendra Modi stadium in Gujarat will be named after Sardar Patel, Shah said: “The Congress has no right to utter Sardar Patel’s name. The Gandhi-Nehru family strove to make sure he didn’t get his due. From his last rites to memorial and Bharat Ratna for him, they didn’t do anything, but create hurdles. What are they even saying?”
About the stadium, he said: “There is a stadium called Narendra Modi Stadium. The Congress is lying… A sports complex is being made, which is being called Sardar Patel complex, with 18 stadia for different sports. One of them is named after Modi…After Modi became the PM, we started putting up Patel’s photo. We didn’t see his photo for 50 years.”
Respecting the request of agitating farmers, BJP nominee for the December 5 by-election in Odisha’s Padampur, Pradip Purohit, on Monday returned from the sub-collector’s office there without filing his nomination papers.
After reaching that office at Padmapur in Bargarh district in a rally to file his nomination after holding a puja, Purohit found that farmers are sitting on dharna demanding immediate payment of crop insurance.
The farmers, who were agitating for several days, requested Purohit and Leader of the Opposition Jaynarayan Mishra, not to file nomination papers for the by-poll till the farmers’ demands are fulfilled. (PTI)
Gujarat Election 2022
Union Home Minister Amit Shah in an exclusive interview with Network18 Group Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi at the News18’s ‘Gujarat Adhiveshan’ event on Monday said “BJP will retain power in Gujarat with a record number of seats.” He further said “Congress should tell clearly if they are in support of the Uniform Civil Code or not,” adding “in any secular nation, there should be equal laws for the citizens of all religions.”
MCD Elections 2022
Monday was the last day of filing nomination for the high-stakes Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections. 750 candidates of the three major parties filed their nominations.
On Sunday, a former AAP councillor Haseeb-ul-Hasan, allegedly unhappy over not getting a ticket to the upcoming MCD polls, climbed a transmission tower near Delhi’s Shastri Park Metro Station. He also claimed that that the party leaders had “sold” the tickets for Rs 2 crore to 3 crore.
Naming Atishi, Durgesh Pathak and Sanjay Singh, Hasan alleged that they took his original documents on the pretext of fielding him in the polls but refused to hand them back.
Reacting to the incident, AAP said that Hasan was a “dedicated, loyal and hardworking worker” and that it “sympathises” with all such members who could not get a ticket for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections.
