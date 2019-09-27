Election Officials Seize Rs 10 Lakh in Poll-bound Maharashtra's Thane District
This was the first cash seizure in Thane district after the assembly poll schedule for Maharashtra was announced on September 21.
Image for representation purpose only.
Thane: Election authorities seized Rs 10 lakh in cash at a checkpost in Bhiwandi town of Thane district in poll-bound Maharashtra, an official said on Friday.
This was the first cash seizure in Thane district after the assembly poll schedule for Maharashtra was announced on September 21.
Acting on a tip-off, officers stationed at the Chavindra checkpost spotted a car entering the powerloom town. On searching the vehicle, they found Rs 10 lakh in cash, an official release said.
The driver, identified as Suresh Dharmani, could not provide a satisfactory explanation about the source of the money, it said. The cash was subsequently seized and deposited in the treasury on the orders of Mohan Naladkar, the returning officer for the Bhiwandi (East) assembly constituency, the release said.
Last week, Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar, who is also the district election officer, had asked officials to keep an eye on movement of cash ahead of the October 21 voting.
He has directed banks to provide proper identification papers and letters to those transporting cash for loading in ATMs. Narvekar has instructed banks to monitor high-value transactions and report them to authorities concerned.
He has said banks also need to monitor transactions made by friends and family members of the contesting candidates.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes on Sale Today; Which One Will You Buy?
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
- Buy Tata Nexon, Tiago or Tigor, Get a Free Honda Activa Scooter: A Bid to Beat Slowdown
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
- First Breeder of Labradoodle Says He Regrets Creating 'Frankenstein's Monster'