Election Result LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Adamant About Stepping Down as Congress President, Say Sources

News18.com | May 25, 2019, 3:23 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Result Live Updates: Top Congress leaders from across the country got together to review the party's drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls, as the Congress Working Committee meeting got underway in New Delhi. According to sources, Rahul Gandhi offered to resign at the meeting. However, Randeep Surjewala dismissed the "rumours" and said the information is false.

The CWC meeting, chaired by the Congress president, was attended by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Uttar Pradesh (East) in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and chief ministers of four party-ruled states — Punjab, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh — and the Union Territory of Puducherry.
May 25, 2019 3:23 pm (IST)

Congress leaders do not seem to be in favour of his stepping down. Opposing his offer to resign, Ashok Chavan said, "Rahul Gandhi shouldn't resign. All state presidents including myself are willing to resign. He should take the right decision, but shouldn't resign."

May 25, 2019 3:20 pm (IST)

'Will Continue as a Party Worker' | Rahul Gandhi is adamant about stepping down from the post of party chief after Congress' massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections, sources say. Among several options put forth by the Gandhi scion, one was that he will continue to work as a party worker.

May 25, 2019 3:13 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Congress Was in a Direct Fight With BJP on 186 Seats. Crushed By Modi Wave 2.0, It Won Just 15

Lok Sabha election results suggest that Congress could not survive the saffron storm in places where the two national parties witnessed a bipolar contest.

May 25, 2019 3:06 pm (IST)

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, leave the party headquarters after the CWC meet. 

May 25, 2019 2:59 pm (IST)

CWC Meet Concludes | The Congress Working Committee meeting concludes. Party president Rahul Gandhi is expected to address the media shortly. 

May 25, 2019 2:54 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Kamal Nath Gives CWC Meet a Miss as BJP Score in Madhya Pradesh Spells Trouble for His Govt

Nath stayed back in Bhopal as sources said he is worried that the BJP may try to topple his government, which has a wafer-thing majority, that has been plagued by infighting.

May 25, 2019 2:44 pm (IST)

Roop Ganguly speaks on politics in West Bengal.

May 25, 2019 2:42 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the media in the Rastrapati Bhavan campus post his meeting with the President Ram Nath Kovind. The press briefing is expected to be held around 8.30 pm.

May 25, 2019 2:39 pm (IST)

PM to Stake Claim to Form Govt at 8pm | The NDA leaders are likely to meet the President today around 7 pm. Following this, the prime minister will call on the President to stake claim to form the new Government around 8 pm. Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reaches Delhi on Saturday to attend the NDA parliamentary party meet. 

May 25, 2019 2:30 pm (IST)

Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi tweeted in support of party president Rahul Gandhi, crediting him for standing up to the "gargantuan political party".

May 25, 2019 2:14 pm (IST)

The CWC meeting, presided by party chief Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, continues at the Congress headquarters in Delhi.

May 25, 2019 2:05 pm (IST)

Newly elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA will meet on Saturday to formally elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader, setting in motion the process of government formation. The BJP said the meeting will take place in Parliament's Central Hall at 5 pm. Prior to this, BJP MPs will meet separately at Parliament House. Modi is expected to address the MPs following his election as their leader.

May 25, 2019 1:58 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'People's Representative Became Their Problem': Smriti Irani Jabs Rahul Gandhi After His Amethi Loss

Rahul Gandhi lost his home turf to Irani by a margin of more than 55,000 votes. The Congress chief had been elected MP from Amethi since 2004.

May 25, 2019 1:50 pm (IST)

BJP leader Smriti Irani, who recorded an upset in the Lok Sabha elections by defeating Rahul Gandhi in his stronghold of Amethi, on Friday said the Congress chief had failed to solve the people’s problems during his tenure as MP. “The representative of the people did not solve the people's problems, he rather became the problem of the people,” Irani said. Gandhi lost his home turf to Irani by a margin of more than 55,000 votes. The Congress chief had been elected MP from Amethi since 2004.

May 25, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | BJP's Two Women MPs From Bengal Gear Up to Make a Difference in Didi's Land

Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee said she would bring back the Tatas to Singur, while Raiganj's Debasree Chaudhuri is confident the Assembly election would be advanced in the state.

May 25, 2019 1:24 pm (IST)

President Kovind Dissolves 16th Lok Sabha | Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora met President Ram Nath Kovind to submit the list of winners in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. On advice of the Union Cabinet, the President has signed the order of dissolving the 16th Lok Sabha.

May 25, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)

BJP Delhi MPs elect addressed a press conference from the party's state Office. State chief Manoj Tiwari and cricketer-tuned-politician Gautam Gambhir were among those present.

May 25, 2019 1:19 pm (IST)

In a spectacular performance, Reddy's YSR Congress had won 151 of 175 Assembly seats in Andhra Pradesh, the elections for which were held on April 11. Reddy's election would be conveyed to Governor E V L Narasimhan later Saturday for the party to stake claim to form the government in the state, the sources added.

May 25, 2019 1:17 pm (IST)

Jagan Elected as YSRC Leader | Y S Jaganmohan Reddy was Saturday unanimously elected as the leader of the YSRC legislature party, sources said. The meeting of the newly elected MLAs at the YSR Congress office Viijaywada lasted for 45 minutes before the decision was made, the party sources said. Thanking the MLAs for electing him as the legislature party leader, Reddy said,"in 2019, people voted for us out of faith and belief, in 2024 they should give us a bigger mandate because of our performance."

May 25, 2019 1:14 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Paneerselvam arrived in Delhi for the NDA meeting today. The AIADMK had joined hands with the BJP in these Lok Sabha elections. 

May 25, 2019 1:06 pm (IST)

Rahul's Resignation Rumours | Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala denies the rumours of party President Rahul Gandhi's resignation as the Congress Working Committee continues with its meeting.

May 25, 2019 1:02 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi on Monday, May 27 after the BJP swept the recent Lok Sabha elections. He will go to the Vishwanath temple in the city to offer prayers. He will also express his gratitude towards the people of Varanasi for their mandate in his favour. The administration has swung into action for the preparations ahead of the prime minister's arrival.

May 25, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Sonia's Insult, Reddys' Revenge, Curse of Andhra: Jagan's Rise is Filmier Than Fiction

Over the last decade, Jagan has bounced back from near decimation to triumph and also exacted revenge from the Gandhis by making their Congress party irrelevant in Andhra Pradesh.

May 25, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

Jaganmohan Reddy elected leader of YSRC legislature party.

May 25, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)

Kamal Nath Skips CWC Meet | Meanwhile, Kamal Nath explained his absence from the CWC meet saying, he skipped the meeting to protect Congress MLAs in Madhya Pradesh. In elections for the 230-member Assembly last year, the Congress won 114 seats and the BJP coming a close second with 109. The Bahujan Samaj Party has two seats, the Samajwadi Party one and the Independents four seats.

May 25, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

CWC Rejects Rahul's Resignation | Rahul Gandhi allegedly offers to resign as the party president after Lok Sabha elections debacle, owning responsibility for the loss. However, the Congress Working Committee rejected his resignation, sources said. 

May 25, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | How BJP Engineered Victory in Muslim Majority Seats, Leaving Community's Votes Redundant

As several studies suggest, Muslims do not vote en bloc in favour of one party or candidate. So the argument of Hindu consolidation propelling BJP's success in Muslim majority seats seems to hold substance.

May 25, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)

PM's Itinerary | The prime minister is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad tomorrow around 5 pm. A welcome ceremony will be held on his arrival at the airport.He will then proceed towards Khanapur BJP office in Ahmedabad. Earlier, it was the state BJP headquarters, where he had stayed for long during his days as general secretary of the party.PM Modi will meet his mother afterwards and then proceed to the Rajbhavan in Gandhinagar, where he will stay the night. The prime minister will visit his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, the next day.

May 25, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the staff members of the PMO and expressed his gratitude for the efforts put in by them in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Praising the "team work", he said, "After a long time Indians thought these people can do something so pressure abd workload increased. But this pressure increased due to trust and expectation of people in us. We didn't divert from our dedication in last five years."

May 25, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath skips the Congress Working Committee meeting amid worries over his wafer thin majority in the state, sources said. The Congress' performance in Madhya Pradesh has been even more dismal than 2014 when it managed to win only two seats - Chhindwara and Guna. This time Congress’s tally stands at a dismal one (Chhindwara). Further, the evident anti-incumbency wave has fuelled the rumour mill with Shivraj Singh Chouhan hitting out at that party over their defeat. Saying that it was a mandate against the Congress in MP, Singh had demanded that Nath resigned as CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his constituency Varanasi and home state Gujarat in the next two days. Sharing his travel plans, the prime minister said that he will seek blessing from his mother in Gujarat tomorrow and will then head to Uttar Pradesh and visit Kashi on Monday.

Following the saffron surge in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of her party leaders from across districts in Bengal. All TMC candidates have been asked to be present at her Kalighat residence in the afternoon today. District observers of the party have also been summoned. The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, up from two in 2014. Trinamool won 22 seats, down from 34 in 2014. The Congress bagged two seats, down from four last time, and won a vote share of 5.61%.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress is all set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh and its Legislature Party will meet today to formally elect its chief Jaganmohan Reddy as the leader. Reddy will be sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 30 at Vijayawada.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has taken the responsibility for the poll debacle, is expected to offer his resignation today at the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting post-Lok Sabha elections. The leader and several state unit chiefs of the party have decided to quit, taking moral responsibility of the defeat.

The Congress could manage to add only a few seats to its 2014 tally of 44 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, only Sonia Gandhi won the Raebareli seat, while Gandhi lost the family bastion of Amethi to Smriti Irani.

