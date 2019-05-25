Election Result LIVE: Key Congress Meet Begins Amid Will He, Won’t He Speculation Over Rahul's Resignation

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath skips the Congress Working Committee meeting amid worries over his wafer thin majority in the state, sources said. The Congress' performance in Madhya Pradesh has been even more dismal than 2014 when it managed to win only two seats - Chhindwara and Guna. This time Congress’s tally stands at a dismal one (Chhindwara). Further, the evident anti-incumbency wave has fuelled the rumour mill with Shivraj Singh Chouhan hitting out at that party over their defeat. Saying that it was a mandate against the Congress in MP, Singh had demanded that Nath resigned as CM

PM's Itinerary | The prime minister is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad tomorrow around 5 pm. A welcome ceremony will be held on his arrival at the airport.He will then proceed towards Khanapur BJP office in Ahmedabad. Earlier, it was the state BJP headquarters, where he had stayed for long during his days as general secretary of the party.PM Modi will meet his mother afterwards and then proceed to the Rajbhavan in Gandhinagar, where he will stay the night. The prime minister will visit his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, the next day.

Election Result Live Updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to offer his resignation at the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which will take place shortly. Several senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, have already arrived at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Gandhi and some state unit chiefs of the party decided to quit taking moral responsibility of the defeat.Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his constituency Varanasi and home state Gujarat in the next two days. Sharing his travel plans, the prime minister said that he will seek blessing from his mother in Gujarat tomorrow and will then head to Uttar Pradesh and visit Kashi on Monday.

Following the saffron surge in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of her party leaders from across districts in Bengal. All TMC candidates have been asked to be present at her Kalighat residence in the afternoon today. District observers of the party have also been summoned. The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, up from two in 2014. Trinamool won 22 seats, down from 34 in 2014. The Congress bagged two seats, down from four last time, and won a vote share of 5.61%.Meanwhile, the YSR Congress is all set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh and its Legislature Party will meet today to formally elect its chief Jaganmohan Reddy as the leader. Reddy will be sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 30 at Vijayawada.Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has taken the responsibility for the poll debacle, is expected to offer his resignation today at the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting post-Lok Sabha elections. The leader and several state unit chiefs of the party have decided to quit, taking moral responsibility of the defeat.The Congress could manage to add only a few seats to its 2014 tally of 44 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, only Sonia Gandhi won the Raebareli seat, while Gandhi lost the family bastion of Amethi to Smriti Irani.