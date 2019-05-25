CO-PRESENTED BY
Election Result LIVE: Key Congress Meet Begins Amid Will He, Won’t He Speculation Over Rahul's Resignation

News18.com | May 25, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Result Live Updates: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to offer his resignation at the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, which will take place shortly. Several senior leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, have already arrived at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. Gandhi and some state unit chiefs of the party decided to quit taking moral responsibility of the defeat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit his constituency Varanasi and home state Gujarat in the next two days. Sharing his travel plans, the prime minister said that he will seek blessing from his mother in Gujarat tomorrow and will then head to Uttar Pradesh and visit Kashi on Monday.
May 25, 2019 12:39 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | How BJP Engineered Victory in Muslim Majority Seats, Leaving Community's Votes Redundant

As several studies suggest, Muslims do not vote en bloc in favour of one party or candidate. So the argument of Hindu consolidation propelling BJP's success in Muslim majority seats seems to hold substance.

May 25, 2019 12:22 pm (IST)

PM's Itinerary | The prime minister is scheduled to reach Ahmedabad tomorrow around 5 pm. A welcome ceremony will be held on his arrival at the airport.He will then proceed towards Khanapur BJP office in Ahmedabad. Earlier, it was the state BJP headquarters, where he had stayed for long during his days as general secretary of the party.PM Modi will meet his mother afterwards and then proceed to the Rajbhavan in Gandhinagar, where he will stay the night. The prime minister will visit his Lok Sabha constituency, Varanasi, the next day.

May 25, 2019 12:14 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the staff members of the PMO and expressed his gratitude for the efforts put in by them in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. Praising the "team work", he said, "After a long time Indians thought these people can do something so pressure abd workload increased. But this pressure increased due to trust and expectation of people in us. We didn't divert from our dedication in last five years."

May 25, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath skips the Congress Working Committee meeting amid worries over his wafer thin majority in the state, sources said. The Congress' performance in Madhya Pradesh has been even more dismal than 2014 when it managed to win only two seats - Chhindwara and Guna. This time Congress’s tally stands at a dismal one (Chhindwara). Further, the evident anti-incumbency wave has fuelled the rumour mill with Shivraj Singh Chouhan hitting out at that party over their defeat. Saying that it was a mandate against the Congress in MP, Singh had demanded that Nath resigned as CM

May 25, 2019 11:59 am (IST)

DMK President MK Stalin and newly elected MPs, MLAs and other leaders of the party pay tribute to M Karunanidhi, in Chennai. The leaders also met party general secretary K Anbazhagan at his residence.

May 25, 2019 11:52 am (IST)

French President Emmanuel Macron has congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his election win and pledged to continue to work together to consolidate the security of the two nations as well that of the world and promote sustainable development. He said that the immense voter participation in the electoral process illustrates the "vibrancy of the largest democracy in the world".

May 25, 2019 11:47 am (IST)

Meanwhile, BJD MP Pinaki Misra, who defeated BJP's Sambit Patra, expressed his gratitude towards the voters for his victory.

May 25, 2019 11:39 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Sonia's Insult, Reddys' Revenge, Curse of Andhra: Jagan's Rise is Filmier Than Fiction

Over the last decade, Jagan has bounced back from near decimation to triumph and also exacted revenge from the Gandhis by making their Congress party irrelevant in Andhra Pradesh.

May 25, 2019 11:30 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi, who has himself suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Smriti Irani in Amethi, congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the win as the BJP improved its tally from 2014 and crossed the 300-mark, making it the biggest mandate for a single party since 1984.

May 25, 2019 11:26 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | OPINION: Sorry, Rahul Gandhi. You Tried But Failed, Now Congress Needs a New Leader

The idea of NYAY scheme may have been excellent as voters love transactional relationship, but it never reached the people it was supposed to court.

May 25, 2019 11:21 am (IST)

CWC Meet Commences | The Congress Working Committee meeting begins. Senior leaders P Chidambaram, Siddaramaiah, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Mallikarjun Kharge and Captain Amarinder Singh are present for the meeting.

May 25, 2019 11:16 am (IST)

Amid speculations over his possible resignation as the Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi along with party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra arrives at the Delhi headquarters for the Congress Working Committee meet. Owing responsibility of the party's loss in the Lok Sabha elections, he offered to resign from his post, sources told News18. 

May 25, 2019 11:12 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Rumours of Rahul's Resignation Baseless, Says Ashok Gehlot; Praises His 'Fighting Spirit'

Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the Congress Working Committee meeting on Saturday.

May 25, 2019 11:01 am (IST)

In the CWC meeting today, the top Congress leadership will deliberate on the reasons for the loss and assess them. Party president Rahul Gandhi is likely to offer his resignation at the meet, party sources said.

May 25, 2019 10:59 am (IST)

UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and senior leader and former prime minister Manmohan Singh arrive for the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.

May 25, 2019 10:57 am (IST)

The Congress Working Committee is soon to begin their meeting at the Congress headquarters to discuss their course of action post the Lok Sabha election results.

May 25, 2019 10:54 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | 'I Do Not Agree': Mamata Banerjee Fires with Poem After BJP Barges into TMC Turf

Her poem opens with the clear message that the Bengal Chief Minister neither believes in 'the colour of communalism' nor 'selling religious aggression'.

May 25, 2019 10:52 am (IST)

TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee shared a poem on Twitter on Friday with a terse message for BJP — "I don't agree". “I am a humble servant of the gentle Renaissance raised in Bengal, I believe in a religion that draws light from humanism,” she wrote, adding, “Those who expediently use religion as a trump card and reside on mountains of riches. I keep myself engrossed in my numerous duties while you appear to have no such qualms.”

May 25, 2019 10:24 am (IST)

President Ram Nath Kovind hosted a banquet in honour of the outgoing Union Council of Ministers, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

May 25, 2019 10:18 am (IST)

PM to Visit Gujarat, Varanasi | Following his masive poll victory, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that he will travel to Gujarat on Sunday evening to seek his mother's blessings. He will visit his Lok Sabha constituencey, Varanasi a day after.

May 25, 2019 10:10 am (IST)

Mukul Roy, once considered to be the second-in-command of the Trinamool Congress, joined the BJP in November 2017 after a fallout with party supremo Mamata Banerjee. He is being credited for the stellar show of the BJP in Bengal in the just-concluded Lok Sabha elections. 

May 25, 2019 10:04 am (IST)

The Trinamool Congress is leading in 22 of the 42 seats in the state, while the BJP is ahead in 18, up from two it won in 2014. The Left is decimated in the state, which was once its citadel. The Congress is leading in two seats. 

May 25, 2019 9:55 am (IST)

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh targetted chief minister Mamata Banerjee after BJP managed to make inroads in the state these Lok Sabha elections. "The people of Bengal has given a verdict against TMC and its misrule in Bengal. The TMC has lost the moral right to continue in office. The people want to get rid of this government," Ghosh said.

May 25, 2019 9:50 am (IST)

Fearing attack as a result of the this step, he says, "My father has advised me to be careful, as I may be implicated in a false criminal case, or may be attacked... I will join the BJP within two to three days."

May 25, 2019 9:46 am (IST)

Roy later said that he would join the BJP within a few days."Now, I will breath freely. Many in the TMC feel suffocated," he said, claiming that several others from the party will "follow his footsteps".

May 25, 2019 9:45 am (IST)

Accepting his failure in securing votes for TMC from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, Subhrangshu Roy said, “While working on the ground in Bijpur, I forgot that this place is also close to my father (Mukul Roy). Based on the results (Lok Sabha), it seems that people accepted my father and rejected me.”

May 25, 2019 9:43 am (IST)

Two-time TMC MLA Subhrangshu Roy from Bijpur in North 24 Parganas and son of turncoat BJP leader Mukul Roy was suspended on Friday for six years for making anti-party comments. TMC has taken disciplinary action against Subhrangshu after he said, “Once he had said he is (Mukul Roy) kancharapara’s kanchra chheley (garbage boy of a garbage colony). Now people living in this Kanchrapara (in North 24-Parganas) have responded to it and there are other Roys who stays here.”

May 25, 2019 9:36 am (IST)

TMC Meet Today | The Trinamool Congress leaders are going to hold a meeting called by party chief Mamata Banerjee two days after the Lok Sabha election results. The party is witnessing a slide in the Lok Sabha elections for the first time since 2009, when it surged ahead of the Left with 19 seats,  

May 25, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

The Congress could manage to add only a few seats to its 2014 tally of 44 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, only Sonia Gandhi won the Raebareli seat, while Rahul Gandhi lost the family bastion of Amethi to Smriti Irani. "I take 100 per cent responsibility for this defeat," he said.

May 25, 2019 9:25 am (IST)

Besides Gandhi several Congress leaders expressed their wish to quit from their respective posts. Among them was Uttar Pradesh state party chief Raj Babbar, Amethi district unit president of Congress Yogendra Misra, Karnataka Congress campaign committee chairman and former Minister HK Patil and party's Odisha head Niranjan Patnaik.

Election Result LIVE: Key Congress Meet Begins Amid Will He, Won’t He Speculation Over Rahul's Resignation
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh at the CWC meeting in Delhi on Thursday.

Following the saffron surge in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of her party leaders from across districts in Bengal. All TMC candidates have been asked to be present at her Kalighat residence in the afternoon today. District observers of the party have also been summoned. The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, up from two in 2014. Trinamool won 22 seats, down from 34 in 2014. The Congress bagged two seats, down from four last time, and won a vote share of 5.61%.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress is all set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh and its Legislature Party will meet today to formally elect its chief Jaganmohan Reddy as the leader. Reddy will be sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 30 at Vijayawada.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has taken the responsibility for the poll debacle, is expected to offer his resignation today at the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting post-Lok Sabha elections. The leader and several state unit chiefs of the party have decided to quit, taking moral responsibility of the defeat.

The Congress could manage to add only a few seats to its 2014 tally of 44 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, only Sonia Gandhi won the Raebareli seat, while Gandhi lost the family bastion of Amethi to Smriti Irani.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram