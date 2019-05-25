Election Result LIVE: Mamata to Meet TMC MPs After Bengal Shocker, Jagan to Take Oath on May 30

Read More

Election Result Live Updates: Following the saffron surge in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of her party leaders from across districts in Bengal. All TMC candidates have been asked to be present at her Kalighat residence in the afternoon today. District observers of the party have also been summoned. The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, up from two in 2014. Trinamool won 22 seats, down from 34 in 2014. The Congress bagged two seats, down from four last time, and won a vote share of 5.61%.Meanwhile, the YSR Congress is all set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh and its Legislature Party will meet today to formally elect its chief Jaganmohan Reddy as the leader. Reddy will be sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 30 at Vijayawada.