CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
272
nda:
Needmore seats to Win
Needmore seats to Win
upa:
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election Result LIVE: Mamata to Meet TMC MPs After Bengal Shocker, Jagan to Take Oath on May 30

News18.com | May 25, 2019, 9:28 AM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Election Result Live Updates: Following the saffron surge in West Bengal during the Lok Sabha elections, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has called a meeting of her party leaders from across districts in Bengal. All TMC candidates have been asked to be present at her Kalighat residence in the afternoon today. District observers of the party have also been summoned. The BJP won 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, up from two in 2014. Trinamool won 22 seats, down from 34 in 2014. The Congress bagged two seats, down from four last time, and won a vote share of 5.61%.

Meanwhile, the YSR Congress is all set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh and its Legislature Party will meet today to formally elect its chief Jaganmohan Reddy as the leader. Reddy will be sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 30 at Vijayawada.
Read More
May 25, 2019 9:28 am (IST)

The Congress could manage to add only a few seats to its 2014 tally of 44 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, only Sonia Gandhi won the Raebareli seat, while Rahul Gandhi lost the family bastion of Amethi to Smriti Irani. "I take 100 per cent responsibility for this defeat," he said.

May 25, 2019 9:25 am (IST)

Besides Gandhi several Congress leaders expressed their wish to quit from their respective posts. Among them was Uttar Pradesh state party chief Raj Babbar, Amethi district unit president of Congress Yogendra Misra, Karnataka Congress campaign committee chairman and former Minister HK Patil and party's Odisha head Niranjan Patnaik.

May 25, 2019 9:14 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Will Rahul Gandhi Resign? Congress Working Committee Meeting Today to Take Final Call, Introspect Poll Debacle

Rahul Gandhi had said that the Congress Working Committee will on Saturday decide whether he should resign as the party chief following the electoral debacle.

May 25, 2019 9:08 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi May Resign | Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to offer his resignation on Saturday at the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting post-Lok Sabha elections. The leader and several state unit chiefs of the party decided to quit taking moral responsibility of the defeat. Sources had earlier said that the grand old party president's resignation offer was rejected by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. However, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called the reports "baseless and irrelevant". "We shall never forget that it was because of Rahul Gandhi's tireless efforts and fighting spirit that Congress was able to put up a strong challenge to the NDA government," he said.

May 25, 2019 9:08 am (IST)

Political leaders often switch parties before major polls in a bid to remain on the winning side, but that strategy does not appear to have worked in this Lok Sabha election as most turncoats failed to make it to Parliament, Election Commission data showed on Friday. Over 75 candidates had switched sides before the election, hoping to push their chance to become Members of Parliament, but at least 47 of them lost. Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who joined Congress in April, lost by over 2.84 lakh votes to BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar. Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav, who contested on RJD ticket from Madhepura, lost to Dinesh Chandra Yadav of his former party by over 3 lakh votes. Tariq Anwar, who switched from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party to Congress, lost by over 57,000 votes from Katihar.

May 25, 2019 9:06 am (IST)

After a crushing loss in Lok Sabha polls, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai on Friday dismissed suggestions that it would have an impact on Delhi assembly elections slated for early next year, asserting that there is no alternative to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. The party suffered a humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, with three of its seven candidates losing their deposits. Rai said the party lost because the elections were highly polarised and people either voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi or for Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "We consider it our failure that we could not introduce the agenda of statehood (main poll plank of AAP) in the highly polarised elections," he said.

Election Result LIVE: Mamata to Meet TMC MPs After Bengal Shocker, Jagan to Take Oath on May 30
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee flashes victory sign after casting her vote at a polling booth during the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (PTI Photo)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has taken the responsibility for the poll debacle, is expected to offer his resignation today at the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting post-Lok Sabha elections. The leader and several state unit chiefs of the party have decided to quit, taking moral responsibility of the defeat.

The Congress could manage to add only a few seats to its 2014 tally of 44 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, only Sonia Gandhi won the Raebareli seat, while Gandhi lost the family bastion of Amethi to Smriti Irani.

(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
  • 23 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    GHA vs UGA
    113/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Uganda beat Ghana by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 May, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches
    SA vs SL
    338/7
    50.0 overs
    		 251/10
    42.3 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 May, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches
    PAK vs AFG
    262/10
    47.5 overs
    		 263/7
    49.4 overs
    Afghanistan beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    KEN vs UGA
    145/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Kenya beat Uganda by 1 run
    Full Scorecard
  • 22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier
    BOT vs NAM
    46/10
    12.1 overs
    		 50/0
    3.5 overs
    Namibia beat Botswana by 10 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram