Election Result LIVE: Mamata to Meet TMC MPs After Bengal Shocker, Jagan to Take Oath on May 30

Event Highlights
Meanwhile, the YSR Congress is all set to wrest power in Andhra Pradesh and its Legislature Party will meet today to formally elect its chief Jaganmohan Reddy as the leader. Reddy will be sworn-in as Chief Minister on May 30 at Vijayawada.
Besides Gandhi several Congress leaders expressed their wish to quit from their respective posts. Among them was Uttar Pradesh state party chief Raj Babbar, Amethi district unit president of Congress Yogendra Misra, Karnataka Congress campaign committee chairman and former Minister HK Patil and party's Odisha head Niranjan Patnaik.
CLICK TO READ | Will Rahul Gandhi Resign? Congress Working Committee Meeting Today to Take Final Call, Introspect Poll Debacle
Rahul Gandhi had said that the Congress Working Committee will on Saturday decide whether he should resign as the party chief following the electoral debacle.
Rahul Gandhi May Resign | Congress president Rahul Gandhi is expected to offer his resignation on Saturday at the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting post-Lok Sabha elections. The leader and several state unit chiefs of the party decided to quit taking moral responsibility of the defeat. Sources had earlier said that the grand old party president's resignation offer was rejected by his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi. However, Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot called the reports "baseless and irrelevant". "We shall never forget that it was because of Rahul Gandhi's tireless efforts and fighting spirit that Congress was able to put up a strong challenge to the NDA government," he said.
Political leaders often switch parties before major polls in a bid to remain on the winning side, but that strategy does not appear to have worked in this Lok Sabha election as most turncoats failed to make it to Parliament, Election Commission data showed on Friday. Over 75 candidates had switched sides before the election, hoping to push their chance to become Members of Parliament, but at least 47 of them lost. Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who joined Congress in April, lost by over 2.84 lakh votes to BJP's Ravi Shankar Prasad from the Patna Sahib constituency in Bihar. Former JD(U) president Sharad Yadav, who contested on RJD ticket from Madhepura, lost to Dinesh Chandra Yadav of his former party by over 3 lakh votes. Tariq Anwar, who switched from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party to Congress, lost by over 57,000 votes from Katihar.
After a crushing loss in Lok Sabha polls, senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Gopal Rai on Friday dismissed suggestions that it would have an impact on Delhi assembly elections slated for early next year, asserting that there is no alternative to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the national capital. The party suffered a humiliating loss in the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, with three of its seven candidates losing their deposits. Rai said the party lost because the elections were highly polarised and people either voted for Prime Minister Narendra Modi or for Congress president Rahul Gandhi. "We consider it our failure that we could not introduce the agenda of statehood (main poll plank of AAP) in the highly polarised elections," he said.
West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee flashes victory sign after casting her vote at a polling booth during the seventh and final phase of Lok Sabha polls, in Kolkata, Sunday, May 19, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who has taken the responsibility for the poll debacle, is expected to offer his resignation today at the first Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting post-Lok Sabha elections. The leader and several state unit chiefs of the party have decided to quit, taking moral responsibility of the defeat.
The Congress could manage to add only a few seats to its 2014 tally of 44 seats. In Uttar Pradesh, only Sonia Gandhi won the Raebareli seat, while Gandhi lost the family bastion of Amethi to Smriti Irani.
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
-
23 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier GHA vs UGA 113/620.0 overs /oversUganda beat Ghana by 7 wickets
-
24 May, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches SA vs SL 338/750.0 overs 251/1042.3 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 87 runs
-
24 May, 2019 | ICC Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches PAK vs AFG 262/1047.5 overs 263/749.4 oversAfghanistan beat Pakistan by 3 wickets
-
22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier KEN vs UGA 145/620.0 overs /oversKenya beat Uganda by 1 run
-
22 May, 2019 | ICC World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier BOT vs NAM 46/1012.1 overs 50/03.5 oversNamibia beat Botswana by 10 wickets