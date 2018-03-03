Election Results LIVE: Sent More Ministers to North East in Last 4 Years Than Any Govt Since Independence, Says PM Modi

Assembly Election LIVE Results
Assembly Election LIVE Results
- WON
RATAN LAL NATHBJP (Mohanpur)
- WON
SUDIP ROY BARMANBJP (Agartala)
- LOST
GOPAL CHANDRA ROYCONG (Banamalipur)
- LOST
MANIK DEYCPI(M) (Majlishpur)
- LOST
BAHARUL MAJUMDERBJP (Boxanagar)
- LEADING
MANIK SARKARCPI(M) (Dhanpur)
- LOST
BIRAJIT SINHACONG (Kailashahar)
- WON
AL HEKBJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
- WON
AMPAREEN LYNGDOHCONG (East Shillong)
- LOST
PAUL LYNGDOHUDP (West Shillong)
- LOST
ARDENT BASAIAWMOITHSPDP (Nongkrem)
- WON
DONKUPAR ROYUDP (Shella)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Songsak)
- WON
JAMES SANGMANPP (Dadenggre)
- WON
AGATHA SANGMANPP (South Tura)
- WON
ZENITH SANGMACONG (Rangsakona)
- WON
MUKUL SANGMACONG (Ampati)
- WON
DIKKANCHI D SHIRACONG (Mahendraganj)
- WON
TR ZELIANGNPF (Peren)
- WON
NEIPHIU RIONDPP (Northern angami-ii)
- LOST
KEWEKHAPE THERIECONG (Pfutsero)
- LOST
KL CHISHIBJP (Atoizu)
- WON
YANTHUNGO PATTONBJP (Tyui)
Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you LIVE updates:
PM Modi says that BJP workers must remain vigilant and must now allow the Congress culture to seep in the party ranks. He ends his address by saying that the party would do everything to bring development to northeastern states. BJP’s parliamentary board will now meet in the Capital to decide on the observers that will be sent to Tripura and decide on the CM.
Opposition always says this is vendetta. This is not vendetta, this is mandate. A victory through democracy is our answer to the opposition. Citizens will always rally behind politics of performance. BJP has risen in every corner of the country due to hard work of party workers. Never in history was Congress reduced to so few states.
PM Modi: The people of north east used to feel that New Delhi is too far away for them. But we created a situation that now New Delhi itself has gone to the doorstep of north east. We sent more ministers to north east in the last 4 years than any other government since independence. Every 15 days, we would send a minister there to spend at least 24 hours so that we can understand their aspirations and there problems.
PM Modi: In vastu also, the north east position is very important. According to vastu shastra, north east is the most auspicious side. I am happy that north east is now a part of the vikas yatra. With the north east now taken care of, the foundation for the rest of the country has automatically become solid.
Even in remote areas of the North East, the truth about BJP and the BJP government has reached the common man, says the PM as he resumes again. “The saffron wave has swept the north east. When a sun sets, its colour is also red,” he says, drawing a parallel to the end of the Left’s 25-year-rule in Tripura.
Prime Minister Modi resumes his address to party workers with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. He says that BJP workers have sacrificed their lives for this victory. “Politics is all about ideology and this is a defeat of the maoist-thinking of Left parties. Democracy has risen to end the misrule in Tripura. Logon ne Chot ka jawab vote se dia hai (People have answered with their votes),” he says. PM Modi pauses for the second time, this time for BJP’s ‘martyrs’ in Tripura.
Amit Shah: This is a victory of politics of performance. It shows people of north east have accepted ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ policy. This is a victory of PM Modi’s Act East policy. The BJP has given a fitting answer to the killing of its 9 workers in Tripura. This is the first celebration in new the BJP HQ. This is A historic day for the party. This vijay rath of BJP will now go to Karnataka.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the election results from the BJP headquarters in Delhi shortly. Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari are also at the BJP headquarters.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at BJP Headquarters in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BDzOjqJB5W— ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018
Hectic parleys are underway in Meghalaya as both Congress and BJP look to form the govermment. Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who has been sent to the state to seal a post-poll alliance, says the Congress is the single largest party in Meghalaya and there is no debate on it. The Congress is leading on 21 seats, nine short of the 31 needed to form the government. But Thomas Sangma of the NPP says there is no chance of merging with the Congress. “Parties like the UDP, HSPDP and PDF have approached us and have lent their support. I am sure the BJP will also come and support us to oust the Congress from Meghalaya. We are working on the permutations and combinations to find a midway in breaking this deadlock,” he says.
On Tripura, Shah says that in the last assembly election, only one BJP candidate had not lost its deposit. From there, today we have a clear majority in this election, he says, and the party’s vote share has been over 50 per cent. This is a victory of our government’s Act East policy as well as all the work done by our cadres in the state, Shah says.
BJP chief Amit Shah, holding a press conference in Delhi, says it has been a day for joy for the BJP. “This win the in North East for us has many different meanings. I would like to congratulate our workers in all three states. We will focus on development of the north east region. This is a victory for the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he says.
The Prime Minister said that time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA. “People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind,” he wrote. He also thanked the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland for the support.
In a series of tweets, an ecstatic Prime Minister Narendra Modi has weighed in on the party’s grand victory in Tripura as well as the good showing in Nagaland. Calling the Tripura election an “epoch making one”, the PM said that what “my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards @BJP4Tripura. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura.” He said that the “the journey from ‘Shunya’ to ‘Shikhar’ has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation. “I bow to every BJP Karyakarta for working assiduously on the ground for years. The historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves,” he tweeted.
The Left, voted out of power in Tripura after 25 years, has issued a statement on its big loss. “The BJP has, apart from other factors, utilized massive deployment of money and other resources to influence the elections. The BJP was able to consolidate all the anti-Left votes, virtually appropriating the erstwhile main opposition party, the Congress,” it said. The party’s polit bureau also thanked the 45 per cent people that supported the Left Front, and said it would take remedial measures after carefully examining the reasons for its loss.
Kiren Rijiju, the minister of state for home, has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP’s stellar showing in the elections. “The dream roadmap of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji for north east has won the heart of the people. A new political landscape led by BJP is firmly established in the region now. Good for north east, good for India," he said.
-
