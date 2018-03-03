GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Assembly Election LIVE Results

Assembly Election LIVE Results

  • WON

    RATAN LAL NATH

    BJP (Mohanpur)
  • WON

    SUDIP ROY BARMAN

    BJP (Agartala)
  • LOST

    GOPAL CHANDRA ROY

    CONG (Banamalipur)
  • LOST

    MANIK DEY

    CPI(M) (Majlishpur)
  • LOST

    BAHARUL MAJUMDER

    BJP (Boxanagar)
  • LEADING

    MANIK SARKAR

    CPI(M) (Dhanpur)
  • LOST

    BIRAJIT SINHA

    CONG (Kailashahar)
  • WON

    AL HEK

    BJP (Pynthorumkhrah)
  • WON

    AMPAREEN LYNGDOH

    CONG (East Shillong)
  • LOST

    PAUL LYNGDOH

    UDP (West Shillong)
  • LOST

    ARDENT BASAIAWMOIT

    HSPDP (Nongkrem)
  • WON

    DONKUPAR ROY

    UDP (Shella)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Songsak)
  • WON

    JAMES SANGMA

    NPP (Dadenggre)
  • WON

    AGATHA SANGMA

    NPP (South Tura)
  • WON

    ZENITH SANGMA

    CONG (Rangsakona)
  • WON

    MUKUL SANGMA

    CONG (Ampati)
  • WON

    DIKKANCHI D SHIRA

    CONG (Mahendraganj)
  • WON

    TR ZELIANG

    NPF (Peren)
  • WON

    NEIPHIU RIO

    NDPP (Northern angami-ii)
  • LOST

    KEWEKHAPE THERIE

    CONG (Pfutsero)
  • LOST

    KL CHISHI

    BJP (Atoizu)
  • WON

    YANTHUNGO PATTON

    BJP (Tyui)
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election Results LIVE: Sent More Ministers to North East in Last 4 Years Than Any Govt Since Independence, Says PM Modi

News18.com | March 3, 2018, 7:22 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
North East election results 2018 live updates: In a huge setback for the CPM, the Manik Sarkar government has been ousted by the BJP which may pick Biplab Deb to head its government. In Meghalaya, the Congress has emerged as the single-largest party, but the BJP is confident of forming the government along with UDP and NPP. Congress has already rushed senior leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel to Shillong to check horse-trading and hold alliance talks, while the BJP has dispatched Himanta Biswa Sarma to cobble together an alliance. In Nagaland, to, the saffron party has consolidated its position with the BJP-NDPP alliance set to wrest power from the NPF+. The BJP-NDPP’s CM face Neiphiu Rio has already won unopposed from Northern Angami-II.

Stay tuned as Aditya Nair brings you LIVE updates:
Mar 3, 2018 7:22 pm (IST)

We're extremely happy. We contested on 20 seats and have won 11 seats. CPI used goondaism & got rejected by people, we have only used democratic methods to contest this election. Congress is not relevant in Tripura & Nagaland: Ram Madhav, BJP, on North East election results.

Mar 3, 2018 7:01 pm (IST)

PM Modi says that BJP workers must remain vigilant and must now allow the Congress culture to seep in the party ranks. He ends his address by saying that the party would do everything to bring development to northeastern states. BJP’s parliamentary board will now meet in the Capital to decide on the observers that will be sent to Tripura and decide on the CM.  

Mar 3, 2018 6:56 pm (IST)

PM Modi: Congress party ka kad itna chhota pehle kabhi nahi hua hoga jitna aaj hua hai (The stature of Congress has never gotten as low as it did today).

Mar 3, 2018 6:55 pm (IST)

PM Modi: Be it Kerala, Bengal or Karnataka, the way two dozen workers were murdered there, when they can't fight to the face they stooped down to this. Still we maintained silence. When we take action they cry 'vendetta'. This isn't vendetta but a step for the betterment of nation.

Mar 3, 2018 6:53 pm (IST)

Opposition always says this is vendetta. This is not vendetta, this is mandate. A victory through democracy is our answer to the opposition. Citizens will always rally behind politics of performance. BJP has risen in every corner of the country due to hard work of party workers. Never in history was Congress reduced to so few states.  

Mar 3, 2018 6:49 pm (IST)

PM Modi: The people of north east used to feel that New Delhi is too far away for them. But we created a situation that now New Delhi itself has gone to the doorstep of north east. We sent more ministers to north east in the last 4 years than any other government since independence. Every 15 days, we would send a minister there to spend at least 24 hours so that we can understand their aspirations and there problems.

Mar 3, 2018 6:45 pm (IST)

PM Modi: This victory has been achieved with limited resources. Tripura election team is the youngest team. We have a young team here and they have done wonders. There was no celebrity used in this elections.

Mar 3, 2018 6:43 pm (IST)

PM Modi: Election analysts in India will have to understand BJP’s journey from no one to number one, shunya se shikhar tak (from zilch to zenith). When the sun sets it is red in color and when it rises it is saffron.

Mar 3, 2018 6:40 pm (IST)

PM Modi: In vastu also, the north east position is very important. According to vastu shastra, north east is the most auspicious side. I am happy that north east is now a part of the vikas yatra. With the north east now taken care of, the foundation for the rest of the country has automatically become solid.

Mar 3, 2018 6:38 pm (IST)

Even in remote areas of the North East, the truth about BJP and the BJP government has reached the common man, says the PM as he resumes again. “The saffron wave has swept the north east. When a sun sets, its colour is also red,” he says, drawing a parallel to the end of the Left’s 25-year-rule in Tripura.   

Mar 3, 2018 6:34 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Modi resumes his address to party workers with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’. He says that BJP workers have sacrificed their lives for this victory. “Politics is all about ideology and this is a defeat of the maoist-thinking of Left parties. Democracy has risen to end the misrule in Tripura. Logon ne Chot ka jawab vote se dia hai (People have answered with their votes),” he says. PM Modi pauses for the second time, this time for BJP’s ‘martyrs’ in Tripura. 

Mar 3, 2018 6:25 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi starts speaking on the BJP’s victory in Tripura, but then pauses and says he will take a 2-minute break for Azaan, the Muslim call for prayer, to complete. 

Mar 3, 2018 6:22 pm (IST)

Amit Shah: This is a victory of politics of performance. It shows people of north east have accepted ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ policy. This is a victory of PM Modi’s Act East policy. The BJP has given a fitting answer to the killing of its 9 workers in Tripura. This is the first celebration in new the BJP HQ. This is A historic day for the party. This vijay rath of BJP will now go to Karnataka.

Mar 3, 2018 6:17 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak on the election results from the BJP headquarters in Delhi shortly. Union Ministers Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari are also at the BJP headquarters.

Mar 3, 2018 6:03 pm (IST)

Here is a graph mapping the performance of the saffron party in the three north-eastern states over the last four elections. Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed his party's victory a rise from "shoonya to shikhar (zilch to zenith)”.

Mar 3, 2018 5:54 pm (IST)

Here's a look at the vote shares of the BJP and the Congress in the three north-eastern states. 

Mar 3, 2018 5:17 pm (IST)

The ruling Nagaland People's Front (NPF) is ready to form the government in the state with the BJP if it comes forward for a post-poll alliance, Chief Minister TR Zeliang said

Mar 3, 2018 5:16 pm (IST)

The results that have come prove that Congress-mukt Bharat is not just a slogan but a reality. In Tripura and Nagaland, the party is headed for a complete washout, says senior BJP leader and union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Mar 3, 2018 4:56 pm (IST)

Hectic parleys are underway in Meghalaya as both Congress and BJP look to form the govermment. Congress leader Ahmed Patel, who has been sent to the state to seal a post-poll alliance, says the Congress is the single largest party in Meghalaya and there is no debate on it. The Congress is leading on 21 seats, nine short of the 31 needed to form the government. But Thomas Sangma of the NPP says there is no chance of merging with the Congress. “Parties like the UDP, HSPDP and PDF have approached us and have lent their support. I am sure the BJP will also come and support us to oust the Congress from Meghalaya. We are working on the permutations and combinations to find a midway in breaking this deadlock,” he says.

Mar 3, 2018 4:45 pm (IST)

Amit Shah: Mandate after mandate has been in the favour of Narendra Modi Ji and his government but the BJP’s golden period will not start till it forms governments in Odisha, West Bengal and Kerala. We will definitely be victorious in Karnataka.

Mar 3, 2018 4:27 pm (IST)

Amit Shah: In 2014, Narendra Modi ji had said western side of the nation has developed a lot but the development has not reached the eastern side yet. He immediately started his 'act east policy'. I believe this is the victory of his policies, stamped by the 3 states of the north-east.

Mar 3, 2018 4:22 pm (IST)

Amit Shah: Tripura has proven that Left is not the Right for any part of India. First, West Bengal had proven this and today, Tripura has proven it.

Mar 3, 2018 4:21 pm (IST)

There was a time when the BJP was known as a Hindi belt party. But today, we have governments from Maharashtra and Gujarat in the west to Tripura in the east. In all, the party has governments in 20 parties now.  Very soon, we will also form a government in Karnataka, says Shah.

Mar 3, 2018 4:19 pm (IST)

On Tripura, Shah says that in the last assembly election, only one BJP candidate had not lost its deposit. From there, today we have a clear majority in this election, he says, and the party’s vote share has been over 50 per cent. This is a victory of our government’s Act East policy as well as all the work done by our cadres in the state, Shah says. 

Mar 3, 2018 4:16 pm (IST)

BJP chief Amit Shah, holding a press conference in Delhi, says it has been a day for joy for the BJP. “This win the in North East for us has many different meanings. I would like to congratulate our workers in all three states. We will focus on development of the north east region. This is a victory for the policies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he says.

Mar 3, 2018 4:09 pm (IST)

The Prime Minister said that time and again, election after election, the people of India are reposing their faith in the positive and development oriented agenda of the NDA. “People do not have the time or respect for negative, disruptive and disconnected politics of any kind,” he wrote. He also thanked the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland for the support.

Mar 3, 2018 4:03 pm (IST)

In a series of tweets, an ecstatic Prime Minister Narendra Modi has weighed in on the party’s grand victory in Tripura as well as the good showing in Nagaland. Calling the Tripura election an “epoch making one”, the PM said that what “my sisters and brothers of Tripura have done is extraordinary. No words will be enough to thank them for the phenomenal support towards @BJP4Tripura. We will leave no stone unturned in transforming Tripura.” He said that the “the journey from ‘Shunya’ to ‘Shikhar’ has been made possible due to a solid development agenda and the strength of our organisation. “I bow to every BJP Karyakarta for working assiduously on the ground for years. The historic victory in Tripura is as much an ideological one. It is a win for democracy over brute force and intimidation. Today peace and non-violence has prevailed over fear. We will provide Tripura the good government that the state deserves,” he tweeted.

Mar 3, 2018 3:55 pm (IST)

​The BJP’s stunning success in Tripura has once again proved that the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah juggernaut is unstoppable and further expanded the saffron map. The party now has governments in 20 states in the country.

Mar 3, 2018 3:45 pm (IST)

The Left, voted out of power in Tripura after 25 years, has issued a statement on its big loss. “The BJP has, apart from other factors, utilized massive deployment of money and other resources to influence the elections. The BJP was able to consolidate all the anti-Left votes, virtually appropriating the erstwhile main opposition party, the Congress,” it said. The party’s polit bureau also thanked the 45 per cent people that supported the Left Front, and said it would take remedial measures after carefully examining the reasons for its loss.

Mar 3, 2018 3:36 pm (IST)

Kiren Rijiju, the minister of state for home, has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the BJP’s stellar showing in the elections. “The dream roadmap of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-ji for north east has won the heart of the people. A new political landscape led by BJP is firmly established in the region now. Good for north east, good for India," he said.

Load More
  • 03 Mar, 2018 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    234/10
    50.0 overs
    		 230/8
    50.0 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 4 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 28 Feb, 2018 | England in New Zealand
    NZ vs ENG
    223/10
    49.4 overs
    		 225/4
    37.5 overs
    England beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 25 Feb, 2018 | England in New Zealand
    ENG vs NZ
    284/8
    50.0 overs
    		 287/7
    49.2 overs
    New Zealand beat England by 3 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Feb, 2018 | India in South Africa
    IND vs SA
    172/7
    20.0 overs
    		 165/6
    20.0 overs
    India beat South Africa by 7 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 21 Feb, 2018 | Trans-Tasman T20I Tri-Series
    NZ vs AUS
    150/9
    20.0 overs
    		 121/3
    14.4 overs
    Australia beat New Zealand by 19 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES