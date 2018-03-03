Election Results LIVE: Tripura Replaces CPM's Manik With BJP's 'Hira'; Meghalaya Sees Close Call

North East election results 2018 live updates: The Manik Sarkar government seems to be on its way out in Tripura with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) taking a giant lead over the CPI (M). In Meghalaya, the Congress is leading, but the BJP is confident of forming the government along with UDP and NPP. Congress has already rushed senior leaders Kamal Nath and Ahmed Patel to Shillong to check horse-trading and hold alliance talks. In Nagaland, the NPF+ has lost its lead to the BJP-NDPP alliance, whose CM face Neiphiu Rio has already won unopposed from Northern Angami-II. Exit polls had predicted that the BJP would dethrone the 25-year-old Left Front government in Tripura and consolidate its position in the other two states. While the Congress has been ruling Meghalaya for 10 years, the Naga People's Front (NPF) has been in power in Nagaland since 2003, except for a three-month period of President's rule in 2008.



Mar 3, 2018 11:37 am (IST) In the eight Assembly seats in the greater Shillong region, Congress is leading in four (Mawlai, East Shillong, West Shillong and Nongthymmai), while BJP is ahead in three (Pynthorumkhrah, North Shillong and South Shillong). The saffron party was expected to win Pynthorumkhrah and South Shillong (seats with predominantly non-tribal population and in which the sitting MLAs switched sides to join BJP just before the election). Prominent woman politician Roshan Warjri not contesting this time from the North Shillong seat appears to have given BJP an advantage.

Mar 3, 2018 11:31 am (IST) Congress is leading Meghalaya with 24 seats, while NPP and BJP have 10, 8 seats respectively. UDP is ahead in 14 seats in the North East state.

Mar 3, 2018 11:31 am (IST) NDPP+ alliance, which has the BJP as its partner, takes a lead of 30 seats, while the NPF+ alliance is at 26 in Nagaland. Others have managed 3 seats with Congress not being to open their account.

Mar 3, 2018 11:30 am (IST) BJP has taken a lead in 40 seats, while the CPI(M) is far behind with 18 seats in Tripura. Others have managed one seat, while the TMC and Congress are at zero.

Mar 3, 2018 11:26 am (IST) News18’s Soumyadip Choudhury says, “In the five non-tribal dominated seats of Meghalaya, BJP is ahead in two Shillong seats (Pynthorumkhrah and South Shillong). The sitting MLAs of both seats had recently moved over to the BJP. Congress is ahead in West Shillong, where Mohendro Rapsang, who belongs to a prominent business family is ahead of Paul Lyngdon of the UDP. Lyngdoh has first made his influence felt in Meghalaya politics as the President of the powerful Khasi Students Union. NPP is leading in Phulbari and Independent candidate Ashahel Shira is ahead in Rajabala (both seats are in the Garo Hills region of the state). 55 of the 60 seats in Meghalaya are reserved for Scheduled Tribes.”

Mar 3, 2018 11:20 am (IST) News18's Karishma Hasnat says, "During IPFT unrest, it was BJP who took care of their ration and all forms of entertainment. For IPFT, it was an offer they just couldn’t refuse. However, the issue of Twipraland doesn’t feature in BJP’s Vision Document. What worked for BJP is the promise of 7th pay commission salary to state government employees if they were voted to power. Free smartphones for youth is what BJP promised – at a place where there’s no pub, lounge bars – such luring works well."

Mar 3, 2018 11:15 am (IST) Himanta Biswa Sarma, the man behind the BJP’s tour de force performance in Tripura, said the alliance with IPFT (Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura) was the gamechanger. “Alliance with IPFT could have been suicidal or give us huge advantage but Amit Shah was sure it will get good results. Many people did not want merger but the BJP president was in favour and that has helped. If Amit Shah is a student of post graduation, Rahul Gandhi is in nursery in terms of politics,” said Sarma, the BJP in-charge for the Tripura Assembly elections 2018.

Mar 3, 2018 11:04 am (IST) News18's Soumyadip Choudhury says, "Mukul Sangma is proving himself to be a worthy successor to Congress veteran and 4-time Meghalaya chief minister DD Lapang. 83-year-old Lapang isn't contesting the 2018 elections after he handed over the CM post to Sangma, following a revolt in the Meghalaya Congress in 2010. If Congress wins Meghalaya, this will be Sangma's third stint as the state head. The Congress is performing equally well in the Garo Hills region of the state, Sangma's home constituency, as well as the Khasi and Jaintia Hill region."

Mar 3, 2018 10:53 am (IST) CNN-News18's Subhajit Sengupta says, "The 100 percent strike rate of Himanta Biswa Sarma. He has so far delivered every state BJP has asked him to focus on. He had once confided that Tripura would be the most difficult election to win for BJP, from there, he managed a turnaround. He managed to break the entire top leadership of Trinamool Congress and Congress to bring them into BJP. He then went on to build an Assam-style alliance with the indigenous party. Due to the alliance, the vote in the hills polarised in favour of the BJP. What next for him in BJP? His profile will certainly go up but will he remain happy as the number 2 in Assam?"

Mar 3, 2018 10:51 am (IST) CNN-News18's Marya Shakil says, "The BJP has managed to dethrone Manik Sarkar, one of the longest-serving CMs of India. The fight for Tripura began 3 years ago when Amit Shah travelled to the state and began appointing district presidents. The process of building cadres began next. Ram Madhav, incharge of North East, has often called the battle for Tripura as 'Battle Royale'. It’s the victory of a cadre-based party over another and the BJP is likely to claim this as their ideological victory. Despite the fact that the state sends just two MPs to the Lok Sabha this would be about showcasing that the BJP under Shah has hunger in its belly with its mantra — every election has to be fought to be won."

Mar 3, 2018 10:38 am (IST) BJP Home Affairs MoS Kiren Rijiju has said that the BJP, UDP and NPP will together form the government in Meghalaya.

Mar 3, 2018 10:33 am (IST) Sanjoy Hazarika (Prof, Center for NE Studies, Jamia Millia Islamia): In other states apart from Tripura, we can see former Congressman fighting the Congress. So, the biggest loser in these states is the Grand Old Party. The party is fighting with its back to the wall in Meghalaya and not in the picture in Tripura etc. But the BJP’s vote share shows now that the CPI(M) cannot take its voters for granted.

Mar 3, 2018 10:32 am (IST) The National Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has jumped ahead of the NPF with 28 seats as compared to 26 for its rival. The NPF has been heading the Nagaland government with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) since 2003 but in the run-up to the current polls, the BJP jumped ship and shook hands with the NDPP. The incumbent chief minister of the state is TR Zeliang of the NPF.

Mar 3, 2018 10:28 am (IST) BJP sources in Nagaland say they are confident of forming the government with counting of rural sector votes yet to begin. In Meghalaya, the party is ensuring that all non-Congress parties come together to form the government in the state. "Not a moral victory, but a real victory in Tripura," say BJP leadership.

Mar 3, 2018 10:25 am (IST) CNN-News18's Pallavi Ghosh says, "Rahul Gandhi did less than 10 rallies in all three states combines. It shows how Congress never gave much importance to these states as they do not want it to be a reflection of the new party president. It looks like Rahul has learnt from his past mistakes, where even though the Congress was the single largest party in Goa and Manipur, they couldn't form the government due to failed strategy. The face of India's Grand Old Party has sent master strategists Kamal Nath, Ahmed Patel and Mukul Wasnik to ensure that there is no repeat of the same. In Tripura, Cong didn’t want to take on Manik Sarkar as it’s an ally it looks at for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls."

Mar 3, 2018 10:08 am (IST) Despite CPI(M) being ahead ever since the start of counting in Tripura, the BJP has made a stunning come back to lead in 28 seats as compared to 26 seats of the Left. The contest is one of the closest seen in recent times and the national party is claiming that it will win at least 15 seats in the tribal belt.

Mar 3, 2018 10:05 am (IST) “BJP’s performance has been extraordinary, despite having zero leaders in the North East states. Even if it forms the single largest opposition, that itself will give them a big mileage. CPI(M) has itself to blame as it has become a static party apart from being a Bengali party. They need to go beyond the narrative of just being a Bengali party. They need to encourage visioning,” says Sanjoy Hazarika, Professor in Center for North East Studies in Jamia Millia Islamia.

Mar 3, 2018 9:56 am (IST) "In Meghalaya, we will form the government. The BJP don't have a stand of their own, they resorted to stealing our leaders. Many defected to their side but the Congress will still emerge victorious," says Congress spokesperson, Zarita.

Mar 3, 2018 9:20 am (IST) In Meghalaya, chief minister Mukul Sangma, Agatha Sangma and James Sangma are leading from their constituencies. BJP's Donkupar Roy is ahead in Shella and Alexander Laloo Hek, a former member of the Congress who then shifted to BJP, is leading in Pynthorumkhrah.

Mar 3, 2018 9:06 am (IST) The NPF+ alliance is ahead in eight seats, while the NDPP+ alliance is leading in nine. The Congress and the NCP are yet to open their account.

Mar 3, 2018 9:04 am (IST) At the close of the first hour, Congress and NPP both are leading with three seats in Meghalaya. The BJP is ahead in one, while the United Democratic Party, led by Donkupar Roy, is ahead in five.

Mar 3, 2018 9:00 am (IST) After one hour of counting, the CPI(M) has maintained its lead with 22 seats, while the BJP is ahead in 19. The Congress, which over the years been the other major party in the state, only has one seat to its name. Chief Minister Manik Sarkar is leading from Dhanpur constituency, while BJP’s Biplab Deb is trailing from Banamalipur

Mar 3, 2018 8:48 am (IST) For BJP and RSS, if they are able to make a dent in the communist base, then that's a win for them. Tripura, like West Bengal, is a Bengali state and if they make a dent there, it means impacting the Bengali mind. That is why there is an extra impetus from BJP high command to capture maximum North Eastern states. If the Left loses Tripura, they lose all kind of relevance, says Subir Bhowmik, Author and Political Analyst.

Mar 3, 2018 8:43 am (IST) At 8:45 am, the Congress is ahead in three seats in Meghalaya, while the BJP is leading in one. The National People's Party (NPP) is also ahead in three seats, while candidates of other parties are also leading in four seats in the state.