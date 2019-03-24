Election Tracker LIVE: Abhinandan's Return in Two Days is India's Diplomatic Win, Says Sushma Swaraj

Election Tracker LIVE: External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj today said the return of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan in two days was a huge diplomatic win for India. Swaraj, while speaking at the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Gautam Buddha Nagar, said India successfully thwarted the neighbour’s efforts by downing their aircraft when the two were engaged in an aerial combat post the air strikes on Balakot.
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was conducting the event in Hyderabad, also hailed the surgical strikes. Hitting out at the Opposition, she said the previous government should have carried out similar offensive after the 26/11 Mumbai attack.
Shatrughan Sinha, who had a bitter fall-out with BJP leadership in last few years, targeted the leadership for denying senior leader LK Advani a ticket from Gandhinagar, a seat he has been representing since 1991.
Mar 24, 2019 2:48 pm (IST)
Charging Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for their alleged involvement in 'NSEL Scam', Sambit Patra said that the duo had rented out their farm house to a company which was involved in the scam. "Rahul and Priyanka own a farmhouse of almost five acres in Mehrauli, Delhi. They rented it to the company fully knowing about its involvement in the NSEL scam," Patra said.
Mar 24, 2019 2:48 pm (IST)
Sambit Patra Takes on Rahul's Assets | "Rahul's only source of income is that of MP. How does his assets increase exponentially then? Several times he has also been asked to present details of his non-performing assets? In the politics of India, Rahul Gandhi knows what kind of asset he is," Sambit Patra took a veiled jibe on the Congress chief.
Mar 24, 2019 2:30 pm (IST)
In a press conference, Sambit Patra took on Congress chief saying that the entire nation is keeping a telescopic view on Rahul Gandhi's nomination and his declaration of assets. "In 2004, Rahul had assets worth of Rs 50-55 lakh, in 2009 it increased to over Rs 2 crore. In 2014, it is further increased to Rs 9 crore," Patra said.
Though the optics of the Ganga Yatra and her striking resemblance to her grandmother may work for Priyanka, it's no secret that that she faces a bumpy ride ahead.
Mar 24, 2019 1:40 pm (IST)
While addressing a BJP rally in Assam, Ram Madhav assured its people that PM Modi will frequently visit the state. "BJP will declare its candidates for the remaining seats today. We will win in all 10 seats. Those who did not get ticket will be given important roles for election purpose. We will get at least 20 seats in Northeast Ram Madhav." Earlier, Madhav had said that the BJP will get 22 seats.
Mar 24, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)
On the prime minister's 'main bhi chowkidar' campaign to counter the Congress' 'chowkidar chor hai' barb, Sibal said: "First of all he has forgotten about the chaiwalas (tea sellers). He now remembers the chowkidars (watchmen). Next time he will remember somebody else and forget the chowkidars." "The sad part of it is that he was sleeping while we were attacked at Gurdaspur, at Pathankot, at Uri, at Baramulla, at Pulwama. What was the chowkidar doing, was he sleeping. What happened to the slogan 'main bhi chowkidar' at that point in time," the 70-year-old Rajya Sabha MP said.
Mar 24, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)
Kapil Sibal Takes a Dig at PM's Chowkidar Campaign | Prime Minister Narendra Modi has forgotten about his bonhomie with "chaiwalas", is now remembering "chowkidars", and will focus on somebody else the "next time" for political gains, senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal has said, taking a swipe at the PM's 'main bhi chowkidar' campaign. The former Union minister also accused Modi of politicising the Balakot air strikes and asked whether the 'chowkidar' (watchman) was sleeping when terror attacks took place in Gurdaspur, Pathankot, Uri, Baramulla, and Pulwama.
Congress leaders from down South have been persistently inviting Rahul Gandhi. While Dinesh Gundu Rao asked Gandhi to contest from Karnataka, the Kerala Congress has been trying to convince him to fight from Wayanad.
Mar 24, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)
Taking to Twitter, Trinamool's Derek o'Brien said that 17 out of the 42 candidates of TMC in Bengal are women, which makes it to 41%.
17 of the 42 candidates of Trinamool declared for #LokSabhaElections seats in Bengal are women. That’s 41%. Looking forward to the %ages of other parties, once all lists are out
"We feel the Congress should have been more large- hearted. Rahul Gandhi did not assert to make his state committees accept the understanding on the ground with other parties. Also, regional parties like SP, BSP, RJD are also responsible for the failure in talks. "I believe the leadership is responsible. They were driven by local agenda, narrow outlook...They are all anti-BJP, but they are not ready to adjust or sacrifice some of their seats (to defeat the BJP)," Reddy said.
Mar 24, 2019 1:04 pm (IST)
'Opposition Leaders Anti-BJP, But Unwilling to Compromise' | Leaders of opposition parties are anti-BJP, but they are unwilling to adjust or sacrifice seats to defeat it, said CPI general secretary S Sudhakar Reddy, raising questions on the leadership of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other regional parties. In a scathing indictment of Gandhi, Reddy, said that his decision to let Congress state units have their say on seat-sharing issues has led to the breakdown in talks with other political parties.
Mar 24, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)
Sushma Swaraj Affirms Abhinandan's Return as India's Diplomatic Win | In Gautam Buddha Nagar, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj hailed the country's ability to defend its borders and its diplamtic win against Pakistan. Like colleague Sitharaman, Swaraj, too, referred to the airstrikes as India's masterstroke. She said, "A day after airstrike in Balakot, Pakistan sent its war jets and India struck one down. Then, they shot one of our jets down and captured our IAF pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan. However, we got our pilot back within 2 days and that in my opinion is India's diplomatic victory."
— ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019
While getting the seats was easy, the Gowdas now face a crisis. The sub-regional party has no candidates and no organisational structure in five of the eight seats.
Mar 24, 2019 12:06 pm (IST)
Sitharaman Rakes Up 26/11 in Sankalp Rally in Hyderabad | Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has kickstarted the BJP's 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' in Hyderabad. In her opening speech, Sitharaman flayed the erstwhile Congress government at the Centre for not adopting a deterrent measure such as an airstrike back in 2008 after the 26/11 massacre. Referring to the recent airstrikes, the Defence Minister said, "If only a similar deterrent action was taken after Mumbai attack. I have enough reasons to believe that the armed forces did tell then govt at that time that they were ready for any stern action but wanted the Congress government to take the call."
The opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' Friday announced its seat-sharing formula for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, half of which will be fought by the RJD and nine by the Congress.
Mar 24, 2019 11:28 am (IST)
Devegowda Says All is Well Between JD(S) & Congress | Former Prime Minister and JD(S) chief HD Devegowda rubbished reports of sitting Congress MP from Tumkur, Muddahanumegowda threatening to turn rebel. "Deputy CM of Karnataka, G. Parameshwara is sitting in Tumkur, calling all members and trying to settle the issue. There's no problem between the Congress and the JD(S)," Devegowda said. Muddahanumegowda has been reported upset with the coalition's decision to field Devegowda from his constituency, Tumkur.
Mar 24, 2019 11:17 am (IST)
When asked about Priyanka's formal plunge into politics, Tharoor said, "She (Priyanka) is a very impressive lady, who speaks well, speaks with confidence, idiomatic and fluent Hindi. She is very comfortable in public gaze and reminds a lot of people of her grandmother. That's on the very upbeat side. Perhaps more modestly one should say, she is at the moment general secretary for one-half of Uttar Pradesh. And that's going to be her karma-bhoomi. That's where she will be working in the immediate prospect. But in long term I think her influence in the party is bound to grow and her popularity among the people has already been established"
Mar 24, 2019 11:16 am (IST)
Shashi Tharoor Confident of Priyanka, Says Her Influence 'Bound to Grow' | Meanwhile, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor expressed his confidence on general secreatry Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, saying that her influence in the party in "bound to grow" in the future. Though Uttar Pradesh is her 'karm-bhoomi' (place of work) for now, Priyanka's influence in the Congress is "bound to grow" in the long term, Tharoor said.
Mar 24, 2019 11:04 am (IST)
CM Yogi Janitor of the Rich, Says Priyanka | Slamming the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh, Congress East UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted about the plight of sugarcane farmers in the state. In her tweet, she said that the UP government does not take responsibility of the farmers' due payment and the CM serves as "a janitor only for the rich."
गन्ना किसानों के परिवार दिनरात मेहनत करते हैं। मगर उप्र सरकार उनके भुगतान का भी जिम्मा नहीं लेती। किसानों का 10000 करोड़ बकाया मतलब उनके बच्चों की शिक्षा, भोजन, स्वास्थ्य और अगली फसल सबकुछ ठप्प हो जाता है। यह चौकीदार सिर्फ अमीरों की ड्यूटी करते हैं, गरीबों की इन्हें परवाह नहीं। pic.twitter.com/LIBbwamdrS
SP vs Congress Poll Tactics in UP | It is interesting to note that Azamgarh was won by Mulayam Singh Yadav in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. This year, the Samajwadi Party has fielded Mulayam Singh from Mainpuri and replaced him with son Akhilesh in Azamgarh. On the other hand, Azam Khan is a strongman of Rampur constituency. The SP is seemingly mobilising minorities as the Congress is fielding Muslim faces in Western UP.
Mar 24, 2019 10:47 am (IST)
Patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav Missing from SP Campaigners' List | Samajwadi Party has released its list of star campaigners with Akhilesh Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Azam Khan, Dimple Yadav and Jaya Bachchan included in the list. Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's name not was absent.
Mar 24, 2019 10:29 am (IST)
Akhilesh to Contest from Azamgarh | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav to contest from Azamgarh seat in Uttar Pradesh and veteran Azam Khan to contest from Rampur constituency as SP releases its list of candidates.
Mar 24, 2019 10:11 am (IST)
BJP Shifts Narendra Singh Tomar to Morena | Apprehensive of dissent among party cadre, Union minister and Gwalior MP Narendra Singh Tomar has been shifted to Morena as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named 15 candidates for Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh in its first list for the state. It was widely speculated that Tomar, apprehensive of dissent in Gwalior where he won in 2014, could shift base to Morena, which was earlier represented by Anup Mishra — nephew of late Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.
Mar 24, 2019 9:55 am (IST)
Disgruntled BJP Supporters to Opt for NOTA? | Locals in Sisoli village held mahapanchayat yesterday and decided to opt for NOTA if BJP fields sitting MP Rajendra Agrawal in the Lok Sabha constituency. The locals have claimed that to be BJP supporters but if the party fields Agrawal, then they will use NOTA. "He doesn't visit any village. There's no development here," the locals said.
While Naidu filed his nomination for the Kuppam assembly seat in his native Chittoor district, Lokesh filed his papers for Mangalagiri seat in the state capital region Amaravati.
Mar 24, 2019 9:48 am (IST)
Eyebrows were raised when AIADMK coordinator and Deputy Chief Minister Panneerselvam's son Ravindranathkumar was given a ticket from Theni constituency but the party stoutly defended the candidature, saying he has been rewarded for loyalty and hardwork. Though both the Dravidian majors are facing questions on family politics, the ruling party especially finds itself in the dock since its late leader J Jayalalithaa had often used it to target her party's archrival DMK. The two parties are contesting from 20 seats each, after having allotted the rest 19 seats among their allies. Elections to 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu are scheduled on April 18 in a single phase polling. Political observers point out that dynasty politics has often dominated the DMK, with its late chief M Karunanidhi's children--MK Stalin (incumbent party president), former leader M K Alagiri and Kanimozhi being involved in active politics.
Mar 24, 2019 9:43 am (IST)
AIADMK Going DMK Way in Dynastic Politics | The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, which has for long attacked the DMK for dynastic politics, has drawn criticism for nominating sons of its leaders including O Panneerselvam for the April 18 Lok Sabha polls. Among DMK's 20 candidates, six are children of prominent leaders while the AIADMK has allotted four of the 20 seats to wards of party leaders. Both the DMK and the AIADMK, however, contend that only hardwork and loyalty of the candidates have been recognised and they cannot be denied ticket just because of the stature of their kin.
Local Congress leaders claim they are expecting a surprise candidate from the constituency and the party high command has decided to wait and watch amid the speculation.
Mar 24, 2019 9:20 am (IST)
BJP-Shiv Sena Joint Rally Today | Besides the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’, the BJP and Shiv Sena will kick-start their political campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections from today. Both the parties will hold their first joint rally in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Their four smaller allies will also be a part of the rally. During the rally, which will be closely watched in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena is expected to announce the names of two of its remaining candidates on Palghar and Satara seats.
The Bharatiya Janata Party launched its massive election campaign blitzkrieg with the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’, with party stalwarts travelling across the country to address rallies in different Lok Sabha constituencies. Party national president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the sabha in Agra, home minister Rajnath Singh will hold the fort in Lucknow and Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, his own constituency.
The BJP is keen to put up a united front at a time when the Opposition hasn’t yet announced the details of the seat-sharing formula. It will also be important to watch the stand of the smaller allies. During the rally, some leaders from other parties are expected to publicly join the BJP-Sena alliance.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party today announced that its chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Azamgarh, while Azam Khan will contest from Rampur. The party also put out its list of star campaigners, which surprisingly did not feature SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The suspense over Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency also continues. On Saturday, rumours were rife that Congress workers in Kerala have requested their party chief to contest from the constituency. However, Rahul is yet to decide on the matter.
Further, Adityanath will also begin his 2019 Lok Sabha elections campaign from Saharanpur district today. The CM will address a public rally at 1 pm at the Shakumbhari Devi temple.
Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is set to release the names of remaining candidates and will also reveal their manifesto. Haasan will address a press conference at 6pm in Coimbatore and will likely put an end to the suspense over his nomination.