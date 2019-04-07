LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: Abhishek Manu Singhvi Dares PM to Contest from Southern State

News18.com | April 7, 2019, 8:49 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: The SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh is holding its first joint campaign rally for the coming Lok Sabha elections in 25 years in Saharanpur's Deoband. The top leaders of the parties are addressing the Deoband meeting just days before Saharanpur and seven other western UP constituencies go to the polls in the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections on April 11.

This is be the first joint public meeting by the three parties after they formed the alliance to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the state which sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha. RLD spokesperson Anil Dubey claimed the impact of the alliance is evident by the irresponsible statements by BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Apr 7, 2019 8:49 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | CRPF, MP Police Clash in Bhopal as I-T Raids on Kamal Nath's Aides Continue, Congress Smells Conspiracy

When local police reached the spot, the I-T team closed the door from inside with help of CRPF officials.

Apr 7, 2019 8:43 pm (IST)

Independence and Autonomy of Universities Will be Restored: Rahul Gandhi | Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a Facebook post today said if voted to power, his party will introduce a single-window system for education loans and bring a law that will "list the rights and duties of students". "The Congress will restore the independence and autonomy of colleges and universities and will open new state-run varsities in backward areas of the country to ensure the expansion of education. Congress will also bring 'Student Rights Law' that will list the rights and duties of students," he said.

Apr 7, 2019 8:36 pm (IST)

BJP Leaders are Hypocrites: Naveen Patnaik | BJD president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik at a public meeting in Rayagada, Odisha today called BJP leaders as "hypocrites". He accused the NDA government at the Centre of neglecting Odisha. "These people (BJP leaders) have no sympathy for the poor, women and Odisha as a whole. These are all 'Biradi Baishnab' (hypocrites)," Patnaik said.

Apr 7, 2019 8:29 pm (IST)

Congress' Urmila Matondkar, Hardik Patel and Sanjay Nirupam at the party's youth event Uva Sammelan in Mumbai.

Apr 7, 2019 8:22 pm (IST)

PM Modi Dared to Contest From South India | Taking a swipe at the BJP for its criticism on Rahul Gandhi's decision to contest from Wayanad, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi today challenged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to contest the Lok Sabha elections from any southern state 

Apr 7, 2019 8:17 pm (IST)

BJP Can Sense its Defeat: Kamal Nath | Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in a statement today has accused the BJP of using state institutions to their advantage and raiding the homes of Congress leaders. "They are doing this because they have nothing to say on the topic of development and they have nothing to show. It seems that BJP can sense its impending defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and so they are resorting to these tactics for political gains. Many states have been witness to these tactics that they have used over the last 5 years," he said. 

Apr 7, 2019 8:12 pm (IST)

Mayawati Under EC Scanner for Deoband Speech | The CEO has sought a report from the local administration on Mayawati's Deoband rally speech from today where she called upon Muslims to vote for the SP-BSP alliance, and not for the Congress party.

Apr 7, 2019 8:05 pm (IST)

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has asked him to campaign extensively for the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, PTI reported. Sidhu is expected to campaign for the party for 40 days starting April 10.

Apr 7, 2019 7:58 pm (IST)

Congress' Anand Sharma questioned the IT raids currently being conducted at the residences of Congress leaders. "Has any agency gone to the BJP to investigate how crores of money are being spent?" he asks.

 
Apr 7, 2019 7:39 pm (IST)

PM Modi Makes False Promises, Listen to His Previous Speeches: Ashok Gehlot | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making "false promises" and claimed the Congress party would not need to campaign to win elections if people start listening to his previous speeches now, PTI reported. Addressing an election rally in Kolayat town in Bikaner district, Gehlot said people had high expectations from the prime minister but an environment of "fear, violence and hatred" was created in five years.

Apr 7, 2019 7:29 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | PM Modi Alleges Nexus Between Congress & Pakistan, Says 'Both Spoke Against Article 370 at the Same Time'

In its manifesto, the Congress has promised that it won't allow any change in constitutional position on Article 370, will review AFSPA and reduce presence of armed forces in the Kashmir Valley.

Apr 7, 2019 7:14 pm (IST)

Wayanad is a Wrong Decision for Rahul Gandhi: CPI | The CPI today said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's contest in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala against the party candidate was a "wrong decision".  "It is a wrong decision by Gandhi. It has sent a wrong signal among the people about the intention when both the Left parties and Congress were fighting against the BJP," CPI General secretary S Sudhakar Reddy told the media.

Apr 7, 2019 7:02 pm (IST)

EC Orders Probe on Bribery in Arunachal Pradesh | Days after Rs 1.8 crore was recovered from two vehicles in Arunachal Pradesh, the Election Commission today ordered poll authorities in the northeastern state to get an FIR lodged under a penal provision dealing with bribing voters. While one vehicle belonged to former MLA Dangi Perme, the other vehicle was registered in the name of a deputy secretary of state transport department. This EC probe comes after a delegation from the Congress party approached the EC with a list of poll violations by the BJP.

Apr 7, 2019 6:53 pm (IST)

Mumbai Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Deven Bharti was transferred today after the Election Commission (EC) asked the Maharashtra government to shift him, PTI reported. 

Apr 7, 2019 6:47 pm (IST)

Don't Commit the Same Mistake: Amit Shah |  "If the Modi government sent money for the development of the State and that did not reach the people here, then BJD government needs to be thrown out. If you commit the mistake this time again, you will continue to have chit fund scams and your mines will be sold to industrialists," Amit Shah says.

Apr 7, 2019 6:43 pm (IST)

0% Loans to Farmers If Elected: Amit Shah | BJP president Amit Shah at a public meeting in Odisha says if the BJP is voted to power, then the government will immediately implement the super-welfare Ayushman Bharat for the poor, as well as to provide loans at 0% interest to farmers and labourers.

Apr 7, 2019 6:34 pm (IST)

Former Union minister Santosh Chaudhary today blamed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after she was denied Congress ticket to contest the coming general election from Hoshiarpur and asked the party high command to explain why she was "punished for no reason". "A man who is MLA for just two years was preferred to the Chaudhary family having 80 years standing in Congress through its three generations," she said, adding" The party has discriminated against a Dalit woman leader whom the public liked and preferred a moneyed man and a turncoat who was facing opposition in his own assembly constituency."

Apr 7, 2019 6:25 pm (IST)

RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav was not allowed to meet his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in jail.

Apr 7, 2019 6:21 pm (IST)

NCP leader Ajit Pawar campaigns at Chinchwad for his son Parth Pawar.

Apr 7, 2019 6:15 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | With Nyay, Rahul Gandhi Hoping to Rebuild Congress's 'Pro-poor' Image Created By Indira in 70s

A series of images released by the Congress to launch the campaign slogan showed Rahul Gandhi interacting with various segments the party is trying to reaching out to.

Apr 7, 2019 6:10 pm (IST)

Modi Govt Destroyed Institutions: Kumaraswamy | Taking a swipe at the BJP, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy today said the only 'contribution' of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is that it had "decimated" the constitutional institutions in the country during the last five years, PTI reported.

Apr 7, 2019 5:58 pm (IST)

Beware, They May Lose Their Lands: Smriti Irani | Union Minister Smriti Irani has cautioned against Robert Vadra's campaign supporting the Congress. "Where ever Robert Vadra chooses to campaign, I hope the people there are warned in advance or else they may end up losing their lands," she said. 

Apr 7, 2019 5:51 pm (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi for digressing questions on Rafale and lying during his recent interview with ABP news.

Apr 7, 2019 5:46 pm (IST)

"Congress' faults in NE are being rectified by BJP. In Manipur, BJP developed the women market development, establishment of BPOs, 1 lakh youth in Manipur including 7000 women got a loan under our Mudra Yojana scheme. In Bengaluru, a ladies hostel for NE was demanded, we fulfilled that. Manipur has talented sportspersons, those who made India proud. Our govt has aspired to make Manipur a sporting hub. Congress has played a number of games in NE, and they have also played with your lives and self-respect," says PM Modi. 

Apr 7, 2019 5:39 pm (IST)

In a direct attack on the Congress party, PM Modi says that the party is visible in North East only during elections. "Congress has fouled in NE, it's time to show them the red card and let them set aside in NE and rest of India," he says.

Apr 7, 2019 5:36 pm (IST)

Congress Manufactures Lies, Cant Make NE Manufacturing Hub: PM Modi | "The Congress say that they will make the North East of India a manufacturing hub of the country. Have they done anything for the many years they have ruled? Nothing. But, they are experts in manufacturing lies," he says.

Apr 7, 2019 5:32 pm (IST)

Taking a swipe at the Congress party, PM Modi in his address says for the first time there is a pro-incumbency trend in the country. "It is the first time that there is anger against the opposition," he says.

Apr 7, 2019 5:29 pm (IST)

"Is your chowkidaar doing good work? Your love and support to the BJP has brought north eastern states to the forefront. The history of violence in Manipur has seen an end," PM Modi says.

Apr 7, 2019 5:25 pm (IST)

Prime Minister Modi's public meeting in Imphal, Manipur commences.

Apr 7, 2019 5:24 pm (IST)

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a press conference today said Robert Vadra campaigning for the Congress might turn out to be an asset for the BJP.

File photo of Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi.

He said the rally will give a further momentum to the campaign of the "grand alliance", which he claimed is very comfortably placed in the state. After cobbling together the alliance, Akhilesh Yadav had announced that joint rallies will be held in different parts of the state.

Yadav and Mayawati had together drawn up a strategy to start the campaign during 'Navratri', which began Saturday, from western UP, a leader said. The SP and the BSP, which announced their alliance in January, will contest on 37 and 38 seats respectively. The RLD will fight on three seats.

The alliance has decided not to field candidates from Rae Bareli and Amethi, the constituencies held by Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. Yadav, Mayawati and RLD's Ajit Singh will address 11 joint rallies between April 7 and May 16, a spokesperson said.

After Deoband, rallies will be held in Badaun, Agra, Mainpuri, Rampur, Firozabad, Kannauj, Faizabad, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. In Mainpuri, the SP has fielded Mulayam Singh Yadav, while Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav is contesting from Kannauj.
