Election Tracker LIVE: Abhishek Manu Singhvi Dares PM to Contest from Southern State

CLICK TO READ | CRPF, MP Police Clash in Bhopal as I-T Raids on Kamal Nath's Aides Continue, Congress Smells Conspiracy
When local police reached the spot, the I-T team closed the door from inside with help of CRPF officials.
CLICK TO READ | CRPF, MP Police Clash in Bhopal as I-T Raids on Kamal Nath's Aides Continue, Congress Smells Conspiracy
When local police reached the spot, the I-T team closed the door from inside with help of CRPF officials.
Independence and Autonomy of Universities Will be Restored: Rahul Gandhi | Congress president Rahul Gandhi in a Facebook post today said if voted to power, his party will introduce a single-window system for education loans and bring a law that will "list the rights and duties of students". "The Congress will restore the independence and autonomy of colleges and universities and will open new state-run varsities in backward areas of the country to ensure the expansion of education. Congress will also bring 'Student Rights Law' that will list the rights and duties of students," he said.
BJP Leaders are Hypocrites: Naveen Patnaik | BJD president and chief minister Naveen Patnaik at a public meeting in Rayagada, Odisha today called BJP leaders as "hypocrites". He accused the NDA government at the Centre of neglecting Odisha. "These people (BJP leaders) have no sympathy for the poor, women and Odisha as a whole. These are all 'Biradi Baishnab' (hypocrites)," Patnaik said.
BJP Can Sense its Defeat: Kamal Nath | Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in a statement today has accused the BJP of using state institutions to their advantage and raiding the homes of Congress leaders. "They are doing this because they have nothing to say on the topic of development and they have nothing to show. It seems that BJP can sense its impending defeat in the Lok Sabha elections and so they are resorting to these tactics for political gains. Many states have been witness to these tactics that they have used over the last 5 years," he said.
Congress' Anand Sharma questioned the IT raids currently being conducted at the residences of Congress leaders. "Has any agency gone to the BJP to investigate how crores of money are being spent?" he asks.
Congress' Anand Sharma on raids being held at locations of Congress leaders: Investigative agencies are being misused. All this is happening during election time. Has any agency gone to BJP to investigate how crores of money are being spent?There’s no CBI, Income Tax&ED for them. pic.twitter.com/YzewPydGZB— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019
PM Modi Makes False Promises, Listen to His Previous Speeches: Ashok Gehlot | Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of making "false promises" and claimed the Congress party would not need to campaign to win elections if people start listening to his previous speeches now, PTI reported. Addressing an election rally in Kolayat town in Bikaner district, Gehlot said people had high expectations from the prime minister but an environment of "fear, violence and hatred" was created in five years.
CLICK TO READ | PM Modi Alleges Nexus Between Congress & Pakistan, Says 'Both Spoke Against Article 370 at the Same Time'
In its manifesto, the Congress has promised that it won't allow any change in constitutional position on Article 370, will review AFSPA and reduce presence of armed forces in the Kashmir Valley.
Wayanad is a Wrong Decision for Rahul Gandhi: CPI | The CPI today said Congress president Rahul Gandhi's contest in Wayanad Lok Sabha seat in Kerala against the party candidate was a "wrong decision". "It is a wrong decision by Gandhi. It has sent a wrong signal among the people about the intention when both the Left parties and Congress were fighting against the BJP," CPI General secretary S Sudhakar Reddy told the media.
EC Orders Probe on Bribery in Arunachal Pradesh | Days after Rs 1.8 crore was recovered from two vehicles in Arunachal Pradesh, the Election Commission today ordered poll authorities in the northeastern state to get an FIR lodged under a penal provision dealing with bribing voters. While one vehicle belonged to former MLA Dangi Perme, the other vehicle was registered in the name of a deputy secretary of state transport department. This EC probe comes after a delegation from the Congress party approached the EC with a list of poll violations by the BJP.
Don't Commit the Same Mistake: Amit Shah | "If the Modi government sent money for the development of the State and that did not reach the people here, then BJD government needs to be thrown out. If you commit the mistake this time again, you will continue to have chit fund scams and your mines will be sold to industrialists," Amit Shah says.
Former Union minister Santosh Chaudhary today blamed Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh after she was denied Congress ticket to contest the coming general election from Hoshiarpur and asked the party high command to explain why she was "punished for no reason". "A man who is MLA for just two years was preferred to the Chaudhary family having 80 years standing in Congress through its three generations," she said, adding" The party has discriminated against a Dalit woman leader whom the public liked and preferred a moneyed man and a turncoat who was facing opposition in his own assembly constituency."
RJD leader Tejashvi Yadav was not allowed to meet his father and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in jail.
Tejashwi Yadav, RJD: I was in Ranchi yesterday & I was not allowed to meet my father. I kept waiting till the morning, I don't know the reason but as per the jail manual, family members can meet if Superintendent of police wants. A son was not allowed to meet his ailing father. pic.twitter.com/oAWp7SHAAJ— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019
CLICK TO READ | With Nyay, Rahul Gandhi Hoping to Rebuild Congress's 'Pro-poor' Image Created By Indira in 70s
A series of images released by the Congress to launch the campaign slogan showed Rahul Gandhi interacting with various segments the party is trying to reaching out to.
Modi Govt Destroyed Institutions: Kumaraswamy | Taking a swipe at the BJP, Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy today said the only 'contribution' of the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is that it had "decimated" the constitutional institutions in the country during the last five years, PTI reported.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi takes a jibe at PM Modi for digressing questions on Rafale and lying during his recent interview with ABP news.
You can run Mr Modi but you can’t hide.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 7, 2019
Your karma is about to catch up with you. The country can hear it in your voice.
Truth is a powerful thing. I challenge you to a debate on corruption. pic.twitter.com/cHhRa0mMeH
"Congress' faults in NE are being rectified by BJP. In Manipur, BJP developed the women market development, establishment of BPOs, 1 lakh youth in Manipur including 7000 women got a loan under our Mudra Yojana scheme. In Bengaluru, a ladies hostel for NE was demanded, we fulfilled that. Manipur has talented sportspersons, those who made India proud. Our govt has aspired to make Manipur a sporting hub. Congress has played a number of games in NE, and they have also played with your lives and self-respect," says PM Modi.
Finance Minister Arun Jaitley at a press conference today said Robert Vadra campaigning for the Congress might turn out to be an asset for the BJP.
Union Finance Minister & BJP leader Arun Jaitley on Robert Vadra to campaign for Congress party for the #LokSabhaElections2019: I don't know if this will be an asset for the campaign of Congress party or for the campaign of BJP. pic.twitter.com/xZyGiw0Xuy— ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2019
|07 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
|RCB
|vs
|DC
|149/8
20.0 overs
|152/6
18.5 overs
|06 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
|MI
|vs
|SRH
|136/7
20.0 overs
|96/10
17.4 overs
|06 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
|CSK
|vs
|KXIP
|160/3
20.0 overs
|138/5
20.0 overs
|05 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
|RCB
|vs
|KKR
|205/3
20.0 overs
|206/5
19.1 overs
|04 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League
|DC
|vs
|SRH
|129/8
20.0 overs
|131/5
18.3 overs