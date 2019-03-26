Election Tracker LIVE: Income Scheme Our Surgical Strike on Poverty, Says Rahul Gandhi

Continuing his address, Rahul Gandhi slams union minister Arun Jaitley for asking where will the money for the NYAY scheme come from, when the BJP itself has been giving money to businessmen like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. " The PM had promised the people Rs 15 lakh, but that never happened," he says. "I cannot give you Rs 15 lakh but I promise that every poor family will get Rs 72,000" he adds.
Political parties have swung into action as today is the last day of filing nominations for the second phase of polling. So far, the BJP has released nine lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while Congress announced its eleventh list of candidates on Monday.
NYAY is Our Surgical Strike Against Poverty: Rahul | Rahul Gandhi, who is currently addressing a rally in Rajasthan, promises that the Congress government will give Rs 72,000 per anum to 20% of the country's poor. "I guaruntee you that with the NYAY scheme, I will bring justice to the poor and give them their due. I will make sure that every poor family has the money in the bank account," he says. Gandhi then alleges the BJP of destroying the poor. "BJP wants to destroy the poor, Congress wants to destroy poverty," he says, further declaring that the minimum income guaruntee scheme is the Congress' "surgical strike against poverty".
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 25.12 crore in an affidavit filed along with his nomination papers for the Nagpur parliamentary constituency. Gadkari filed his papers for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat on Monday. Polling in the constituency will be held on April 11.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.
Rahul Gandhi in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan: He (PM) says, 'Main Chowkidaar Hoon'. He didn't say whose chowkidaar he is? Have you seen a chowkidaar at a farmer's home? Have you seen a chowkidaar at home of an unemployed youth? Have you seen a chowkidaar at the home of Anil Ambani? pic.twitter.com/3beFKoUPNK— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
Actor Sanjay Dutt has denied reports that he would be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The actor took to Twitter to clear the air surrounding the reports that claimed he was set to follow in his father, late actor-Congress MP Sunil Dutt's foosteps and contest polls from Ghaziabad.
The rumor about me contesting for the Loksabha elections is not true. I stand with my country and in full support for my sister @PriyaDutt_INC. I urge everyone to come out in maximum numbers and cast their vote for our nation! 🇮🇳— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) March 25, 2019
Jaya Pradan Joins BJP, to Contest from Rapmur | Veteran actor and former MP Jaya Prada has been formally inducted to the BJP and will be contesting from Rampur in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In 2004 general elections, the former Samajwadi Party leader had contested from the same constituency and registered a thumping victory with a margin of more than 85000 votes.
Congress leader Saanjay Nirupam in a press conference, confirms that he has been removed from the post of Mumbai Congress chief and replaced by Millind Deora. "I am an aggressive worker and I have worked relentlessly despite facing opposition," he says, adding that he will continue to work with the Congress in order to address the issues of the people of his constituency. In the end, Nirupam congratulates Deora and says that he is certain that he will do well. "People have great expectations from him," he adds.
Akhilesh Yadav announces that the Nishad Party and the Janvadi Party(Socialist) are now a part of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav: Nishad Party and Janvadi Party (Socialist) are now a part of Samajwadi Party-Bahujan Samaj Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal alliance in Uttar Pradesh. #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/O2VnqPb1Rl— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 26, 2019
Leading the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Delhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh is currently addressing a rally here, where he has once again rattled the Chowkidar Chor Hai jibe of the Congress.
Union Minister & BJP leader Rajnath Singh at a public rally in Delhi: Chowkidar chorr nahi, Chowkidar pure hai. Chowkidar ka dobara PM banana sure hai, desh ki samasyaon ka woh hi cure hai. pic.twitter.com/5hcvCV6M96— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
Congress Releases List of Star-Campaigners for Bengal | After Maharashtra, the Congress now announces the list of star-campaigners for the first and second phase of general elections to the Lok sabha from West Bengal. As expected, the list includes the names of several senior party leaders, such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul gandhi, Manmohan singh, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot and the newest Congress member, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is expected to announce a slew of alliances with small, caste-based parties, including the Nishad party, shortly. The move comes as a part of the SP chief's efforts to tap into the vote bank of most backward caste groups, basically the non-Yadav and non-Kumri voters for the upcoming Lok sabha elections.
In a statement to CNN-News18, Joshi said he was asked by party general secretary Ramlal to not contest the 2019 polls.
See full list of Congress star campaigners from Maharashtra for the first and second phase of Lok Sabha elections.
Congress party releases list of star campaigners for the first and second phase of #LokSabhaElections2019 from Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/XcPUzSQDYb— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
Congress Releases Star-Campigner List for Maharashtra | The Congress party releases its list of star-campaigners, who would be campaigning for the first and second phases of general elections to the Lok Sabha from Maharashtra. The list includes names of party heavyweights like Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party chief Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge among others.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala is addressing a press conference in Delhi, where he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hampering India's growth with his policies and ignoring the basic demands of the people of the country. Surjewala did not provide any further details on the recently flagged NYAY scheme of the Congress party.
Uncertainty continues to cloud the possibility of an alliance between the Aam Admi Party and the Congress, after a high-powered meeting between Shiela Dikshit and other senior leaders with Rahul Gandhi, resulted in a divided opinion on the matter. However, everyone in the meeting unanimously said that Gandhi should take the final call in the larger interest of the party. According to sources four former Delhi Congress presidents, including Ajay Maken favoured the alliance but Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and three working presidents maintained their stand against the alliance.
PC Chacko, Cong: Party Pres to take final decision today.We've had no word with AAP,as we had to take preliminary decision on our party's political stand whether we wanted an alliance or not.Both parties may have problems,that apart we've to defeat Modi&BJP,so,we'll come together pic.twitter.com/0s52GMjnOa— ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019
In another major political development, Union minister Milind Deora, who is taking on Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant in the South Mumbai constituency in the coming Lok Sabha elections, has been appointed the chief of Mumbai Congress to replace Sanjay Nirupam, who has been offered ticket for Mumbai North-West,a seat he wanted to contest from. The move is seen as an attempt by the party's central leadership to quell the increasing factionalism in the Mumbai unit. Over the last months, many of the leaders, including Deora have been critical of Mr Nirupam's leadership. Read Vinaya Deshpande’s report about what could’ve prompted Congress to take this move.
This massive show of strength will also see the participation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar.
Farooq Abdullah to Hold Joint Rally with Naidu | As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, a massive show of strength under the umbrella of the mahagatbandhan is emerging out of Andhra Pradesh, where several opposition leaders, including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and former prime minister and JDS leader Deve Gowda are coming together to campaign for Chandrababu Naidu. As a part of this, National Conference's Farooq Abdulla arrived in the state late on Monday night and will be holding a joint rally with Naidu in Kurnool today.
Rahul Gandhi to Hold Jan Sankalp Rally | On the other hand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is on a one-day visit to Rajasthan as a part of the Jan Sankalp Rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi will begin his visit with a public meeting at 11:30 am at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Suratgarh, from where he will then proceed to hold another rally at the Khel Sankul Ground of Bundi in the afternoon. During his visit, he is also expected to meet hold a Shakti Booth Workers Meeting at Ramleela Ground in Jaipur.
BJP to Organise Vijay Sankalp Sabha Across Country | BJP will organise its Vijay Sankalp Sabha today across the country, which will see the participation of several senior party leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh from various Lok Sabha constituencies. While party chief Shah is going to address the Sabha in Moradabad today, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a rally in Delhi. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on the other hand, will be in Ghaziabad and Smriti Irani will lead the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Bhadohi-Jaunpur.
Nirmohi Akhara Seeks Modification to Mediation | Meanwhile, the Nirmohi Akhara, one of the key petitioners in the Ayodhya case, has appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking modification in the order that referred the matter to a group of mediators, stating that the mediation process has"left a lot to be desired". The group has objected to more than 25 parties being invited to the mediation sessions, saying only the claimants to the disputed land --- the Sunni Waqf Board and the Akhara -- should be part of mediation. They have also appealed to the court to shift the venue of mediation from Faizabad to a neutral venue and appoint two more judges as part of the panel of mediators.
In a boost to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to cobble together a federal front, several national leaders will join the TDP’s election campaign in the coming days. Today, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah will participate in election campaign along with Naidu. Abdullah will address public meetings in Kadapa and at Allagadda in Kurnool district.
The opposition parties will also address a presser on demonetisation at 1pm which will be attended by leaders across political parties.
Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Amethi and Rae Bareli on 27th and 28th March and Ayodhya on 29th March. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.
Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the election campaign of BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan in Thiruvananthapuram today. Sitharaman will inaugurate the campaign of the party candidate, who was also former governor of Mizoram, at E K Nayanar Park, Putharikkandam, at 5pm. The Minister will also inaugurate the election committee office of BJP at PRS Krishna, Ambuja Vilasam Road, at 4pm.
