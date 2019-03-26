LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Election Tracker LIVE: Income Scheme Our Surgical Strike on Poverty, Says Rahul Gandhi

News18.com | March 26, 2019, 1:34 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype whatapps

Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: The Nishad Party today became the fourth constituent of the Gathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh as it joined hands with the Samajwadi Party for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will begin his one-day visit to the state of Rajasthan as part of his election campaign shortly. Rahul is scheduled to address the ‘Jan Sankalp Rally’ at Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Suratgarh, in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district. The Congress chief will then take the Sankalp rally forward to neighbouring districts. In Bundi, Rahul will speak at the Khel Sankul Ground. Later in the evening, Rahul will reach Jaipur to address the Shakti Booth Workers Meeting at Ramleela Ground.

Political parties have swung into action as today is the last day of filing nominations for the second phase of polling. So far, the BJP has released nine lists for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, while Congress announced its eleventh list of candidates on Monday.
Read More
Mar 26, 2019 1:34 pm (IST)

Continuing his address, Rahul Gandhi slams union minister Arun Jaitley for asking where will the money for the NYAY scheme come from, when the BJP itself has been giving money to businessmen like Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. " The PM had promised the people Rs 15 lakh, but that never happened," he says. "I cannot give you Rs 15 lakh but I promise that every poor family will get Rs 72,000" he adds. 

Mar 26, 2019 1:29 pm (IST)

NYAY is Our Surgical Strike Against Poverty: Rahul | Rahul Gandhi, who is currently addressing a rally in Rajasthan, promises that the Congress government will give Rs 72,000 per anum to 20% of the country's poor. "I guaruntee you that with the NYAY scheme, I will bring justice to the poor and give them their due. I will make sure that every poor family has the money in the bank account," he says. Gandhi then alleges the BJP of destroying the poor. "BJP wants to destroy the poor, Congress wants to destroy poverty," he says, further declaring that the minimum income guaruntee scheme is the Congress' "surgical strike against poverty".

Mar 26, 2019 1:25 pm (IST)

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has declared movable and immovable assets worth Rs 25.12 crore in an affidavit filed along with his nomination papers for the Nagpur parliamentary constituency. Gadkari filed his papers for the Nagpur Lok Sabha seat on Monday. Polling in the constituency will be held on April 11.

Mar 26, 2019 1:23 pm (IST)

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar.

Mar 26, 2019 1:21 pm (IST)

Actor Sanjay Dutt has denied reports that he would be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019. The actor took to Twitter to clear the air surrounding the reports that claimed he was set to follow in his father, late actor-Congress MP Sunil Dutt's foosteps and contest polls from Ghaziabad.

Mar 26, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Jaya Pradan is now pitted against Samajwadi Party's Azam Khan in Rampur. Addressing a press conference after joining the BJP, the actor says that she feels honoured to have been felicitated with the opportunity to serve the people under BJP.

Mar 26, 2019 1:11 pm (IST)

Jaya Pradan Joins BJP, to Contest from Rapmur | Veteran actor and former MP Jaya Prada has been formally inducted to the BJP and will be contesting from Rampur in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In 2004 general elections, the former Samajwadi Party leader had contested from the same constituency and registered a thumping victory with a margin of more than 85000 votes.

Mar 26, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party has released a list of its star campaigners for Maharashtra.

Mar 26, 2019 12:53 pm (IST)

Congress leader Saanjay Nirupam  in a press conference, confirms that he has been removed from the post of Mumbai Congress chief and replaced by Millind Deora. "I am an aggressive worker and I have worked relentlessly despite facing opposition," he says, adding that he will continue to work with the Congress in order to address the issues of the people of his constituency. In the end, Nirupam congratulates Deora and says that he is certain that he will do well. "People have great expectations from him," he adds. 

Mar 26, 2019 12:47 pm (IST)

In his press conference at Lucknow, Yadav also drew a parallel between Congress' recently proposed NYAY scheme that provides for Rs 72,000 a year for India's poorest families tothe ruling government's recently implemented PM Kisan plan that promises Rs. 6,000 a year to small and marginal farmers. 

Mar 26, 2019 12:43 pm (IST)

Akhilesh Yadav announces that the Nishad Party and the Janvadi Party(Socialist) are now a part of the SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh

Mar 26, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)

Sheila Dixit Presser at 3pm | Former chief minister of Delhi and Congress stalwart Shiela Dixit will hold a press conference at 3 pm today. Dixit is expected to announce the final decision on the AAP-Congress alliance in the country's capital.

Mar 26, 2019 12:32 pm (IST)

TMC to Release Manifesto Tomorrow | Trinamool supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee will release the TMC manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at her Kalighat residence tomorrow. 

Mar 26, 2019 12:24 pm (IST)

Leading the BJP's Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Delhi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh is currently addressing a rally here, where he has once again rattled the Chowkidar Chor Hai jibe of the Congress.

Mar 26, 2019 12:19 pm (IST)

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav is addressing a press conference in Lucknow, in which the Nishad party officially becomes the fourth party to be a part of the planned gatbandhan in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. 

Mar 26, 2019 12:13 pm (IST)

Congress Releases List of Star-Campaigners for Bengal | After Maharashtra, the Congress now announces the list of star-campaigners for the first and second phase of general elections to the Lok sabha from West Bengal.  As expected, the list includes the names of several senior party leaders, such as Sonia Gandhi, Rahul gandhi, Manmohan singh, Sachin Pilot, Ashok Gehlot and the newest Congress member, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 

Mar 26, 2019 12:08 pm (IST)

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav is expected to announce a slew of alliances with small, caste-based parties, including the Nishad party, shortly. The move comes as a part of the SP chief's efforts to tap into the vote bank of most backward caste groups, basically the non-Yadav and non-Kumri voters for the upcoming Lok sabha elections.

Mar 26, 2019 11:16 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | After Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi Asked Not to Contest 2019 Elections

In a statement to CNN-News18, Joshi said he was asked by party general secretary Ramlal to not contest the 2019 polls.

Mar 26, 2019 11:16 am (IST)

BJP Denies Ticket to Manohar Joshi | BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi will not be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The development comes just days after the name of LK Advani, another old warhorse of the saffron party, was missing from the candidate list.

Mar 26, 2019 11:07 am (IST)

See full list of Congress star campaigners from Maharashtra for the first and second phase of Lok Sabha elections. 

Mar 26, 2019 11:02 am (IST)

Congress Releases Star-Campigner List for Maharashtra | The Congress party releases its list of star-campaigners, who would be campaigning for the first and second phases of general elections to the Lok Sabha from Maharashtra. The list includes names of party heavyweights like Sonia Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, party chief Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge among others. 

Mar 26, 2019 10:59 am (IST)

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala is addressing a press conference in Delhi, where he accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of hampering India's growth with his policies and ignoring the basic demands of the people of the country. Surjewala did not provide any further details on the recently flagged NYAY scheme of the Congress party. 

Mar 26, 2019 10:55 am (IST)

Uncertainty continues to cloud the possibility of an alliance between the Aam Admi Party and the Congress, after a high-powered meeting between Shiela Dikshit and other senior leaders with Rahul Gandhi, resulted in a divided opinion on the matter. However, everyone in the meeting unanimously said that Gandhi should take the final call in the larger interest of the party. According to sources four former Delhi Congress presidents, including Ajay Maken favoured the alliance but Delhi Congress president Sheila Dikshit and  three working presidents maintained their stand against the alliance.

Mar 26, 2019 10:46 am (IST)

In another major political development, Union minister Milind Deora, who is taking on Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant in the South Mumbai constituency in the coming Lok Sabha elections, has been appointed the chief of Mumbai Congress to replace Sanjay Nirupam, who has been offered ticket for Mumbai North-West,a seat he wanted to contest from. The move is seen as an attempt by the party's central leadership to quell the increasing factionalism in the Mumbai unit. Over the last months, many of the leaders, including Deora have been critical of Mr Nirupam's leadership. Read Vinaya Deshpande’s report about what could’ve prompted Congress to take this move.

Mar 26, 2019 10:42 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | In Show of Strength, Mamata Banerjee, Kejriwal and Deve Gowda to Campaign for Chandrababu Naidu​

This massive show of strength will also see the participation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, National Conference's Farooq Abdullah and Nationalist Congress Party's Sharad Pawar.

Mar 26, 2019 10:25 am (IST)

This massive show of strength will also see the participation of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)'s Sharad Pawar – most of whom have previously been a part of multiple soirees with Naidu in an effort to stitch an anti-BJP front

Mar 26, 2019 10:24 am (IST)

Farooq Abdullah to Hold Joint Rally with Naidu | As the Lok Sabha elections draw closer, a massive show of strength under the umbrella of the mahagatbandhan is emerging out of Andhra Pradesh, where several opposition leaders, including West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, and former prime minister and JDS leader Deve Gowda are coming together to campaign for Chandrababu Naidu. As a part of this, National Conference's Farooq Abdulla arrived in the state late on Monday night and will be holding a joint rally with Naidu in Kurnool today.

Mar 26, 2019 9:58 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi to Hold Jan Sankalp Rally | On the other hand, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is on a one-day visit to Rajasthan as a part of the Jan Sankalp Rally for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Gandhi will begin his visit with a public meeting at 11:30 am at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium in Suratgarh, from where he will then proceed to hold another rally at the Khel Sankul Ground of Bundi in the afternoon. During his visit, he is also expected to meet hold a Shakti Booth Workers Meeting at Ramleela Ground in Jaipur.

Mar 26, 2019 9:53 am (IST)

BJP to Organise Vijay Sankalp Sabha Across Country | BJP will organise its Vijay Sankalp Sabha today across the country, which will see the participation of several senior party leaders like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh from various Lok Sabha constituencies. While party chief Shah is going to address the Sabha in Moradabad today, Home Minister Rajnath Singh will hold a rally in Delhi. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj on the other hand, will be in Ghaziabad and Smriti Irani will lead the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Bhadohi-Jaunpur.

Mar 26, 2019 9:30 am (IST)

Nirmohi Akhara Seeks Modification to Mediation | Meanwhile, the Nirmohi Akhara, one of the key petitioners in the Ayodhya case, has appealed to the Supreme Court, seeking modification in the order that referred the matter to a group of mediators, stating that the mediation process has"left a lot to be desired". The group has objected to more than 25 parties being invited to the mediation sessions, saying only the claimants to the disputed land --- the Sunni Waqf Board and the Akhara -- should be part of mediation. They have also appealed to the court to shift the venue of mediation from Faizabad to a neutral venue and appoint two more judges as part of the panel of mediators.

Load More
Election Tracker LIVE: Income Scheme Our Surgical Strike on Poverty, Says Rahul Gandhi
Image for representation.

In a boost to N. Chandrababu Naidu’s efforts to cobble together a federal front, several national leaders will join the TDP’s election campaign in the coming days. Today, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah will participate in election campaign along with Naidu. Abdullah will address public meetings in Kadapa and at Allagadda in Kurnool district.

The opposition parties will also address a presser on demonetisation at 1pm which will be attended by leaders across political parties.

Congress General Secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Amethi and Rae Bareli on 27th and 28th March and Ayodhya on 29th March. Meanwhile, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will campaign in Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Lok Sabha constituency.

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will launch the election campaign of BJP candidate Kummanam Rajasekharan in Thiruvananthapuram today. Sitharaman will inaugurate the campaign of the party candidate, who was also former governor of Mizoram, at E K Nayanar Park, Putharikkandam, at 5pm. The Minister will also inaugurate the election committee office of BJP at PRS Krishna, Ambuja Vilasam Road, at 4pm.
  • 25 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    KXIP vs RR
    184/4
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    DC vs MI
    213/6
    20.0 overs
    		 /
    overs
    Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa
    SA vs SL
    198/2
    20.0 overs
    		 137/10
    15.4 overs
    South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Mar, 2019 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE
    PAK vs AUS
    284/7
    50.0 overs
    		 285/2
    47.5 overs
    Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Mar, 2019 | Indian Premier League
    SRH vs KKR
    181/3
    20.0 overs
    		 183/4
    19.4 overs
    Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets
    Full Scorecard
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram