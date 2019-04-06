Election Tracker LIVE: AFSPA 'Armour' of Security Forces, PM Modi Slams Congress for Repeal Promise

Event Highlights
- BJD Releases Video Showing 'Fit' CM
- 'Under UPA Govt Civil Society Worked Together'
- Regressive Forces Systematically Dismantled Our Institutions: Sonia
- Mission of This Nature Can't be Kept Secret: DRDO
- Rahul Addresses Rally in Srinagar
- BJP Releases 18th Candidates for LS Polls
- Those Who Don't Accept Diversity are Being Called Patriots: Sonia
- Sonia Gandhi Addresses Peoples’ Agenda-Jan Sarokar
- BJP Can't be Selective About Respecting Martyrs: Priyanka
- Priyanka Gandhi Addresses Rally in Jahanabad
- Manifestos Have Become Farce Nowadays: Chandrababu Naidu
- Naveen Patnaik Addresses Rally in Nabarangpur
The BJP on Saturday released another list of candidates from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha. Jhansi MP Uma Bharti was the most notable absentee, with the party nominating Anurag Sharma after the firebrand BJP leader had made it known earlier that she would not contest the elections.
Shatrughan Sinha after joining Congress: How could the BJP betray leaders like Advani, Yashwant Sinha and Jaswant Singh in such a manner? I had offers from many parties before joining Congress. I have left BJP under painful circumstances and joined Congress hoping that I can serve the nation and work for the party.
Sacked CRPF Jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav speaks to News18. Yadav is the man who had made and released the video showing poor quality food being provided to BSF Jawans. Bahadur has said that he will contest Against Modi from Varanasi. “When so much is spoken about jawans, people should know the reality as well. Will file the nomination papers, immediately after PM has fielded his papers”. The former jawan also claims support of different other social organisations with him. “We lack funds but will go for door to door campaign. I am contesting so that nation can know the truth,” said Yadav.
The ruling BJD in Odisha has released a short video showing its president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik exercising and jogging in his residence here in a bid to give a message to the people that he is fit and ready to face electioneering in the summer heat. The video also shows the 72-year-old Patnaik in a black sport gear cycling, lifting dumbbells, doing pushups and other regular exercises to keep himself in good health for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly polls to be conducted in four phases in the state. Patnaik, who is contesting to form the government for the fifth consecutive time, is seen watching television and keeping track of developments.
We need to reclaim our constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and rights and secure the life of dignity and security for our people. When UPA was in power, under the leadership of Dr Manmohan Singh, government and civil society worked together. It wasn't an easy task, but with the support of civil society, our government spearheaded policies that gave shape to the dreams and aspirations of crores of fellow Indians: Sonia Gandhi
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Srinagar.
The objective of Mission Shakti was to neutralise a satellite on lower orbit. The biggest challenge was the hit to kill phase. We had to be very very accurate: DRDO
UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi addresses Peoples’ Agenda- Jan Sarokar 2019 in Delhi.
Congress another list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party has officially announced the candidature of Shatrughan Sinha to contest from Patna Sahib, Bihar. Sinha joined the Congress today in the presence of party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala and party general secretary KC Venugopal.
Speaking at party manifesto release, Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu said, “Manifestos have become a farce nowadays. Some parties claim that they'll do many things, they don't even know intricacies. But we have clear vision. We have fulfilled many promises, more than the said ones.”
Pakistan had categorically said that no F-16 fighter jets were used and denied that one of its planes had been downed by the IAF.
When the election comes many leaders of different national parties are coming to Odisha to beg vote…but what have they done for Odisha? Odisha government has spent Rs 20,000 crore to increase irrigation potentiality of the state. Centre has given only Rs 250 crore. Centre has stopped KBK scheme and stopped SC/ST students' stipend in the state: Naveen Patnaik
Naveen Patnaik addressing a public rally at Nabarangpur during Odisha election campaign.
Dimple Yadav filling nomination papers for Lok Sabha Elections from Kannauj seat. Dimple, ahead of filing nomination, said, “The victory margin will be huge since there is an alliance between SP-BSP. BJP did not fulfil its promises and now to divert attention, BJP is using the security forces. It has been a failed government.”
Dimple Yadav, Samajwadi Party's candidate from Kannauj, ahead of filing nomination said, “The victory margin will be huge since there is an alliance between SP-BSP. BJP did not fulfil its promises and now to divert attention, BJP is using the security forces. It has been a failed government.”
PM Modi Says Odisha Will be Recognised for Tourism & Not Migration of Masses | Once our government is formed in the state and the Centre, Odisha will be recognized for tourism instead of migration of masses. This election isn't for electing an MLA, MP or a PM. It's for building a New India and future of your children.
PM Narendra Modi addresses an election rally. (Image: AP)
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he could not visit the poor in India’s villages when he had time to visit China, Pakistan and other countries. Gandhi, who was addressing an election rally in Jahanabad, said: “When it comes to farm loan waiver, this government says they don’t have money, on other hand, this government waives off loans given to industrialists. They promised Rs 15 lakh in your bank account but tell me, has anyone got the money?” The party’s eastern UP incharge also said the BJP could not be selective about respecting martyrs and it should also respect Rajeev Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.
The Congress today also got some star power after BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha officially joined the party, ending days of speculation. Sinha launched a scathing attack on the BJP after his exit, saying there was no concept of collective decision in the saffron party and he was disowned by the party because of his association with BJP veteran LK Advani, who was recently ruled out of the poll fray.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said polls in Odisha were important for the country and he was confident that the state would give its mandate to the BJP. Addressing a rally in Sundergarh, Modi launched a scathing attack on the BJD and Congress, saying a strong government was the need of the hour to ensure a stable country.
BSP supremo Mayawati hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying BJP veteran LK Advani’s blog was a fervent appeal to the people to not let the present government return. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, “BJP patriarch LK Advani’s reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party’s foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power.”
Advani, who was recently dropped from the poll fray, had written a blog on Thursday, emphasising that the saffron party advocates for freedom of choice and does not believe in branding people "anti-national" for their different political stand. "Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," he wrote in the blog ahead of the BJP's foundation day on April 6. His views assume significance at a time when the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general elections and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India's enemies like Pakistan.
Amid dilly-dallying over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Delhi Congress leaders Sheila Dikshit, PC Chacko and others met party chief Rahul Gandhi. Sources had said on Friday that the two parties have reportedly reached a consensus on tying up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and AAP are likely to join hands in Delhi as well as Haryana, with the grand old party deciding to include the demand for full statehood to Delhi in its manifesto. The two, however, deferred a decision on Punjab amid reports that chief minister Amarinder Singh was not in favour of an alliance in the state.
Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar to begin the grand old party’s campaign in the Valley. Gandhi will then address a public meeting in Uttarkhand’s Almora and later reach Haridwar to carry the Congress’ rally forward. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will also address rallies in Uttarakhand. The former UP chief minister will be campaigning for the BSP in Haridwar and Nainital.
BJP national president Amit Shah has launched his election campaign in Gujarat with a rally in the capital city of Gandhinagar, which is also the constituency he will be contesting from in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will continue to lead the Trinamool’s election rally in the northern part of the state. Banerjee will extensively campaign in Alipurduar covering Barobisha and Kalchini seats.
Besides, the BJP also celebrates its foundation day today. The saffron party will celebrate April 6 as the 38th Foundation Day, which will also be seen as a formal launch of its campaign for the 2019 polls.
