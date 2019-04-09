Election Tracker LIVE: Agencies Will Do What They Have to, Says Rajnath Singh on I-T Raids

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched his election campaign in Maharashtra's Latur today with a stinging attack on the Congress, calling it a party that wants to give open licence to anti-nationals. PM Modi will address a joint rally with Uddhav Thackeray at Ausa in Osmanabad, a constituency governed by the BJP ally Shiv Sena. This will be the first joint rally of both the leaders in Maharashtra. Then, he will land in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.Today is the last day for political parties to campaign for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections and the final day of filing nomination for the fourth phase.