Election Tracker LIVE: Hours Before Filing Bengaluru Central Nomination, Prakash Raj Booked for Code Violation

Bengaluru Central is currently represented in the Lok Sabha by PC Mohan of the BJP. If Raj manages to win the seat, he would be scripting history of sorts as the last time an independent candidate won a Lok Sabha election in the state was Dinakara Desai (D D Dattatreya) from the Kanara constituency of the erstwhile Mysore state in 1967. He was preceded by another independent Sugandhi Murugappa Siddappa, who won from Bijapur North in 1957.
BJP's Assam Game Plan | In Assam, the saffron party has fielded former mayor Queen Ojha from Guwahati replacing former union minister Bijoya Chakraborty, who has represented the seat thrice since 1999. Two sitting MPs – Dibrugarh MP Rameshwar Teli and Lakhimpur MP Pradan Baruah - have been re-nominated from their respective constituencies
'No Respect for Elders' Attacks Congress | Congress’ chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala took a swipe at the BJP for fielding Amit Shah from Gandhinagar in place of Lal Krishna Advani, alleging that first the party veteran was "forcefully" sent to the 'margdarshak mandal' and now his parliamentary constituency has been snatched away. "When Modi Ji does not respect elders. Then why will he respect the people's trust? Get rid of BJP, save the country," Surejwala said.
The Bharatiya Janata Party released its first list of 184 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections on March 21.
BJP Vs JDS in Karnataka | In BJP’s Karnataka highlight, the party has chosen A Manju, an influential minister in the previous Siddaramaiah government, to contest against JDS’s Prajwal Revanna, the grandson and heir of former prime minister and JDS patriarch HD Deve Gowda. Umesh Jadhav is being fielded from Kalburgi district against the leader of the opposition and perhaps Congress's most known face in Karnataka, Mallikarjun Kharge.
Code Violation for Prakash Raj | Election officials have filed a case against actor Prakash Raj — who is contesting from Bengaluru Central as an Independent candidate — for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The complaint said the actor had used a mike and campaigned to canvas for votes at a public meeting near on March 12 in Bengaluru.
Advani Steps Down in Gujarat | Veteran BJP leader LK Advani, current MP from Gandhinagar seat in Gujarat, has been replaced by Amit Shah with party leaders citing the old age factor. Advani won the Lok Sabha seat six times and has been credited with crafting the BJP's rise in the late 80s, from just two seats in the 1984 Lok Sabha elections.
State Wise BJP List | The BJP announced its candidates from many states, including Uttar Pradesh (27), Uttarakhand (5), Tamil Nadu (5), Gujarat (1), Chhattisgarh (5), West Bengal (28), Rajasthan (16), Arunachal Pradesh (2), Karnataka (21), Maharashtra (16), Odisha (10), Telangana (10), Assam (8), Jammu and Kashmir (5), Uttarakhand (5), Tripura(2), Andhra Pradesh (2), Sikkim (1), Mizoram (1), Lakshwadeep (1) and Dadra and Nagar Haveli (1).
From 1951, when free India's first general election was held, to the last one held in 2014, a total of 2,337 independents have contested the polls in Karnataka. That only two have won thus far shows that Karnataka's electorate has not been kind to independents.
Another popular face in the fray is Sumalatha, the wife of late actor-turned-politician Ambareesh. She is contesting as an independent candidate from the Mandya Lok Sabha seat. Sumalatha will be up against Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy’s son Nikhil, after the Congress denied her the ticket as the Mandya seat had been conceded to the JD(S).
Meanwhile, it has come to light that Raj has been booked by elections officials for allegedly violating the model code of conduct. The Hindu reported that Murthy D, an officer with the flying squad, said in his complaint that the actor had used a mic and campaigned at a public meeting near Mahatma Gandhi Circle on MG Road on March 12. The programme was organised under the banner, Media and Freedom of Expression, and was not a political event, he told the police.
Several writers, artists and activists who attended the programme claimed that the actor began to canvas for votes. A few attendees recorded his speech on their mobile phones and forwarded it to the officials, the report stated. By the time the flying squad reached the spot, the programme got completed and people had dispersed.
