Election Tracker LIVE: All Eyes on BJP Manifesto; Rahul, Priyanka to Address Joint Rallies in West UP

Congress Removes Stanza From Song Over EC Opposition | Meanwhile, sources have said that the Congress had to remove one stanza from its campaign theme song, which was an apparent jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after the Election Commission objected to it. A media monitoring committee of the Election Commission had on Saturday objected to the stanza. After it was removed, the song was cleared for release.
Event Highlights
While the BJP will release its manifesto, Modi will campaign in three states — Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, PM Modi will address a rally at Osmanabad, a constituency governed by BJP ally Shiv Sena. Then, he will land in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.
CLICK TO READ | No Jobs, Cane Dues, Fear of Wasting Votes: For Thousands at Deoband's Rally, SP-BSP 'Only' Option
Anger among West UP's sugarcane farmers has repeatedly been highlighted as a huge cause of resentment among the locals against the BJP, both at Centre and in the state.
Mayawati will also be holding a rally in West Uttar Pradesh today. The BSP supremo sounded the poll bugle in the joint Mahagathbandhan rally in Deoband on Sunday. In her rally address, Mayawati hit out at the rival Congress. "If we form a government, we will not just give Rs 6,000 but also provide stable employment to every household," Mayawati said attacking Congress' Nyay scheme. Meanwhile, alliance partner Samajwadi Party chief, Akhilesh Yadav in his rally address slammed the BJP and said, "They [BJP] call us milawati gathbandhan...they are drunk on power. This gathbandhan is not milawat, this is for mahaparivartan. This is gathbandhan for electing a new prime minister."
Parties to Take Out Rallies in Politically Crucial West UP | Meanwhile, four days are left for elections in the politically crucial west Uttar Pradesh districts. Following the Bahujan Samaj Party-Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal joint rally in Deoband on Sunday, parties will be taking out a slew of rallies in this region of the northern state. Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi are set to address three election rallies in politically crucial Saharanpur, Shamili and Bijnor districts. The ruling BJP's Yogi Adityanath will also be addressing campaign rallies in Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli and Baghpath.
The manifesto is expected to include schemes addressing rural distress, job creation and corruption. The release comes a day after Senior BJP leader Arun Jaitley unveiled the campaign themes and other materials of the party's election campaign, with "Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar (Modi government, once more)" as the tag line.
BJP to Release Manifesto in PM Modi's Presence | The BJP will release its manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections at 11 am today. Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and its chief Amit Shah, will be present at the launch of the manifesto, described by the BJP as its "sankalp patra".

Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi are set to address three election rallies in politically crucial Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor districts of western Uttar Pradesh, where polling is scheduled to take place in the first phase.
On the other hand, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Ghaziabad and Baghpat constituencies, which fall under western UP as well. BSP supremo Mayawati will also address massive rallies across western UP. In Kairana and Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address four rallies. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also be in the politically crucial state.
Besides, the Supreme Court will hear the CBI’s plea against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The CBI had moved the apex court to arrest Kumar and had filed a fresh plea in the SC where it claims that the ex-police chief was evasive and concealed information and may also be responsible for destruction of evidence.
The apex court will also hear the Congress’s plea against the release of the ‘PM Narendra Modi’ biopic. The Congress has appealed to the Supreme Court and the Election Commission asking for a stay on the release of the film as it may manipulate the voters.
