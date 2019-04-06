Election Tracker LIVE: Amid Flip-flop Over AAP Deal, Delhi Congress Leaders Reach Rahul's Residence

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Amid dilly-dallying over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Delhi Congress leaders Sheila Dikshit, PC Chacko and others reached party chief Rahul Gandhi’s residence today. Sources had said on Friday that the two parties have reportedly reached a consensus on tying up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and AAP are likely to join hands in Delhi as well as Haryana, with the grand old party deciding to include the demand for full statehood to Delhi in its manifesto. The two, however, deferred a decision on Punjab amid reports that chief minister Amarinder Singh was not in favour of an alliance in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Odisha today. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s star campaigner will rally in two districts in Odisha — Sundergarh and Sonepur. Later in the day, he will land in Maharashtra for a public rally at Nanded. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be in Odisha to address the BJP’s election rally in Phulbani and Berhampur districts.
Apr 6, 2019 10:27 am (IST)
On Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's remark on LK Advani, Union Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted, "Rahulji - Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech."
राहुल जी - अडवाणी जी हमारे पिता तुल्य हैं. आपके बयान ने हमें बहुत आहत किया है. कृपया भाषा की मर्यादा रखने की कोशिश करें. #Advaniji Rahulji - Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech. #Advaniji
Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit, state in-charge PC Chacko and other Delhi Congress leaders reach party chief Rahul Gandhi's residence. After Sheika Dikshit and Chacko rejected about the alliance between the party and AAP, they said that the decision would be announced soon. A senior Delhi Congress leader present at the meeting yesterday said the issue of whether to form an alliance with AAP was also raised by party working president Rajesh Lilothia.
Apr 6, 2019 10:06 am (IST)
BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar, starts his campaign with road-shows in the constituency, on party’s foundation day. The first road-show has started from Sarkhej on the outskirts of Ahmedabad and will end at Haveli in Vastrapur. The road-shows will cover several areas of western part of Ahmedabad city which falls in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.
Apr 6, 2019 10:03 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi tweets before coming to Odisha campaigning. Modi said, “Election results of Odisha will surprise entire nation. BJP will win a record number of seats in Odisha. People will reject BJD and Congress.”
Prasad's soon-to-be released book - Gopalganj to Raisina: My Political Journey - has ruffled feathers after the former Bihar CM claimed that Kumar wanted to return to the mahagathbandhan within six months of walking out.
Apr 6, 2019 9:48 am (IST)
“I am confident that the entire family of BJP Karyakartas would be working day and night to ensure that our Party and our allies are blessed yet again by the people of India. In the last 5 years lots has been done and we want to do much more for the country,” PM Modi tweeted.
39 years ago on this day, @BJP4India was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights. Thanks to the efforts of our Karyakartas, BJP has become India’s preferred party. Greetings to the BJP family on the Party’s Foundation Day. pic.twitter.com/fBHp3fBQ2a
Have Sensed Public Mood, They are Fed Up of Modi: Stalin | DMK chief MK Stalin said, “I have campaigned in nearly 30 parliamentary constituencies till now. I have sensed public mood, they are fed up of Modi in Centre and Edappadi K Palaniswami government in the state and people want to put a full stop to these governments.
DMK Chief MK Stalin: I have campaigned in nearly 30 parliamentary constituencies till now. I have sensed public mood, they are fed up of Modi in Centre and Edappadi K. Palaniswami government in state and people want to put a full stop to these governments. pic.twitter.com/GV6ctL7Pnj
Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad district who created history on Friday by becoming the first adivasi student from the state to crack the UPSC civil service examination. Gandhi will be contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Ms Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, is the first tribal girl from Kerala to be selected for the civil service.
Sreedhanya’s hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true.
I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great successs in her chosen career.
Amit Shah to Hold Road-shows in Gandhinagar | BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar, will start his campaign with two road-shows in the constituency today, on his party's foundation day. The road-shows will cover several areas of western part of Ahmedabad city which falls in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani. The first road-show will start from Sarkhej on the outskirts of Ahmedabad Saturday morning and will end at Haveli in Vastrapur.
Apr 6, 2019 9:27 am (IST)
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to address election rally today in Phulbani and Berhampur in Odisha. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik will address an election rally in Nawarangpur district.
Apr 6, 2019 9:18 am (IST)
Apr 6, 2019 9:16 am (IST)
SP Leader Azam Khan Accuses EC of Partiality | Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan said, “Yogi ji said 'Modi ki fauj hai', Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also said the same thing, EC did nothing, no action against Kalyan Singh either, but when I had said we will shed the last drop of our blood to protect our borders, EC cut off my tongue. What justice is this?”
Apr 6, 2019 9:06 am (IST)
Congress general secretary for UP-East Priyanka Gandhi to campaign in a road show in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh. Yesterday, she was campaigning for the party candidate, Dolly Sharma, who faces Union Minister VK Singh in Ghaziabad. During the campaign she took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, “If Modi says Nehru did this, Indira did that, but tell us what did you do in these last five years.”
Apr 6, 2019 8:57 am (IST)
After the rally in Chhattisgarh, PM Modi will reach Raipur, from where he will leave for Maharashtra. Balod district falls in Kanker Lok Sabha constituency, which will witness polling along with two other seats- Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund in the second phase. Naxal-affected Bastar (ST) seat is the only constituency in Chhattisgarh, where polls will be held in the first phase. The remaining seven seats - Surguja (ST), Raigarh (ST), Janjgir-Champa (SC), Raipur, Durg, Korba and Bilaspur will witness polling in the third phase.
Apr 6, 2019 8:56 am (IST)
Preparation for the programme has been done and it will be attended by people from four Lok Sabha constituencies- Kanker (ST), Durg, Mahasamund and Rajnandgaon, a BJP leader said. BJP's candidates on these seats Mohan Mandavi (Kanker), Chunnilal Sahu (Mahasamund), Santosh Pandey (Rajnandgaon) and Vijay Baghel (Durg) will be present on the occasion, he added.
Apr 6, 2019 8:54 am (IST)
PM Modi to Address Rally in Chhattisgarh | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address an election rally in Balod district of Chhattisgarh today. This will be PM Modi's first rally in Chhattisgarh after the Lok Sabha election dates were announced last month. Polling for 11 seats in the state will be held in three phases- on April 11, 18 and 23. "The PM will address a public meeting in Hathaud village near Balod district headquarters around 2 pm on Saturday," a BJP state spokesperson here said. PM Modi will arrive at Balod from Sonepur town in Odisha, he added.
Apr 6, 2019 8:52 am (IST)
All the big parties are about to conclude weeks of intense campaigns in west UP with big roadshows and star-studded public rallies. On April 7, all the three big leaders of the Mahagathbandhan, Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and Rashtriya Lok Dal’s Ajit Singh, will address their first joint rally in Deoband in a show support for their coalition candidate - Haji Fazlur Rehman. Through the rally, the coalition partners are trying to send a message that travels far beyond the Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency. Akhilesh Yadav will return to Ghaziabad on April 9 to seek votes for the alliance candidate Suresh Bansal.
File photo of Rahul Gandhi and Sheila Dikshit. (PTI)
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar to begin the grand old party’s campaign in the Valley. Gandhi will then address a public meeting in Uttarkhand’s Almora and later reach Haridwar to carry the Congress’ rally forward.
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will also address rallies in Uttarakhand. The former UP chief minister will be campaigning for the BSP in Haridwar and Nainital.
BJP national president Amit Shah has launched his election campaign in Gujarat with a rally in the capital city of Gandhinagar, which is also the constituency he will be contesting from in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
While Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in the hills, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead a road show in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur. Currently, the Fatehpur constituency is held by the BJP.
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will continue to lead the Trinamool’s election rally in the northern part of the state. Banerjee will extensively campaign in Alipurduar covering Barobisha and Kalchini seats.
Besides, the BJP will also celebrate its foundation day today. The saffron party will celebrate April 6 as the 38th Foundation Day, which will also be seen as a formal launch of its campaign for the 2019 polls.