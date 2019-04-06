Election Tracker LIVE: Amid Flip-flop Over AAP Deal, Delhi Congress Leaders Reach Rahul's Residence

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Amid dilly-dallying over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Delhi Congress leaders Sheila Dikshit, PC Chacko and others reached party chief Rahul Gandhi’s residence today. Sources had said on Friday that the two parties have reportedly reached a consensus on tying up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and AAP are likely to join hands in Delhi as well as Haryana, with the grand old party deciding to include the demand for full statehood to Delhi in its manifesto. The two, however, deferred a decision on Punjab amid reports that chief minister Amarinder Singh was not in favour of an alliance in the state.Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Odisha today. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s star campaigner will rally in two districts in Odisha — Sundergarh and Sonepur. Later in the day, he will land in Maharashtra for a public rally at Nanded. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be in Odisha to address the BJP’s election rally in Phulbani and Berhampur districts.