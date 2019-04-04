LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: As Rahul Gets Set to File Nomination from Wayanad, Smriti Irani Mocks Him in Amethi

News18.com | April 4, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad seat today. Rahul will likely be accompanied by his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. As Rahul raises the political heat in Kerala, his rival Smriti Irani prepares to campaign in his home borough, Amethi. Irani is also scheduled to go to Salon assembly in Rae Bareli for the BJP’s Kisan Morcha Sammelan.

Smriti Irani on Thursday accused Rahul of "insulting and betraying" Amethi. She said, "A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up his supporters. Come elections he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency because Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support."
Apr 4, 2019 10:36 am (IST)

Congress Chief En Route to Wayanad | Rahul Gandhi departs for Wayanad in a chopper with his sister Priyanka Gandhi. The two leaders will embark on a roadshow after Rahul files in nomination at the Collector's office in Wayanad. 

Apr 4, 2019 10:18 am (IST)

RLP's Hanuman Beniwal Reaches BJP Office in Jaipur | In a surprising turn of events, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal reaches the BJP office in Jaipur. RLP in Rajasthan is expected to firm an alliance with the BJP after seat-sharing talks fell through with Congress. Beniwal's party is likely to get seats from Nagaur and Barmer in the new coalition. Hanuman Benimal himself will be contesting from the Nagaur seat. 

Apr 4, 2019 10:10 am (IST)

Hundreds in Wayanad Gather to Welcome Rahul Gandhi | Ahead of Rahul Gandhi's arrival in Wayanad, hundreds of people have gathered outside the Collector's office to welcome the Congress chief. Here are a few visuals from the scene that's unfolding in the Kerala constituency.  

Apr 4, 2019 9:45 am (IST)

Amit Shah in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh | BJP chief Amit Shah will be addressing rallies in Karimnagar, Warangal in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh's Guntur. Following the rally in Guntur, Amit Shah is expected to hold a roadshow in Vishakhpatnam.

Apr 4, 2019 9:21 am (IST)

Smriti Irani to Address Kisan Sabha, Meet BJP Leaders Today | In Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Smriti Irani will begin her two-day visit of Amethi from Raebareli's Salon Assembly. She will address a 'Kisan Sabha' in Salon before proceeding to Amethi at 3.30 where she will hold a meeting with other BJP leaders.  

Apr 4, 2019 9:10 am (IST)

Here are some visuals of Rahul Gandhi's grand reception at Kozhikode airport yesterday night. 

Apr 4, 2019 8:54 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Not Just Congress, Here's Why Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad Foray Also Brings Cheer for the BJP

Rahul's foray into Wayanad will accentuate the wedge between the Congress and Communists and also give avoidable fodder to Union minister Smriti Irani to run a campaign that the Congress president is afraid of losing his Amethi seat.

Apr 4, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up his supporters. Come elections, he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency. Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support, the Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani says. 

Apr 4, 2019 8:48 am (IST)

Rahul Gandhi's rival contender in Amethi, Smriti Irani hits out at the Congress chief ahead of his nomination filing. " If people in Wayanad have any questions about Rahul Gandhi's capability then they only need to visit Amethi to be convinced," she says.

Apr 4, 2019 8:44 am (IST)

The Congress chief, who arrived in Kozhikode on Wednesday night, is being accompanied by his sister - AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. The two leaders will be embarking on a roadshow after Rahul's nomination filing. Over a thousand workers are expected to participate in the grand roadshow.

Apr 4, 2019 8:41 am (IST)
 

Rahul Gandhi to File Nomination from Wayanad | As Congress president Rahul Gandhi prepares to set out for Wayanad to file his nomination, Smriti Irani arrives in his home turf - Uttar Pradesh's Amethi to begin campaigning ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. 

File photos of Rahul Gandhi and Smriti Irani.

Meanwhile, BJP national president Amit Shah will address a public meeting in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, Shah will be rallying at Kareemnagar and Warangal, while in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh he will campaign at Narsaraopet (Guntur) and Visakhapatnam.

The Congress unit in Mumbai will release the party manifesto for the city. The event will be attended by all the six Congress candidates including Milind Deora, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Nirupam.

Today is also the last day for Hardik Patel to seek urgent hearing from the Supreme Court.
