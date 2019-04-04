Election Tracker LIVE: As Rahul Gets Set to File Nomination from Wayanad, Smriti Irani Mocks Him in Amethi

Event Highlights
Smriti Irani on Thursday accused Rahul of "insulting and betraying" Amethi. She said, "A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up his supporters. Come elections he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency because Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support."
RLP's Hanuman Beniwal Reaches BJP Office in Jaipur | In a surprising turn of events, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party's Hanuman Beniwal reaches the BJP office in Jaipur. RLP in Rajasthan is expected to firm an alliance with the BJP after seat-sharing talks fell through with Congress. Beniwal's party is likely to get seats from Nagaur and Barmer in the new coalition. Hanuman Benimal himself will be contesting from the Nagaur seat.
Smriti Irani to Address Kisan Sabha, Meet BJP Leaders Today | In Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Smriti Irani will begin her two-day visit of Amethi from Raebareli's Salon Assembly. She will address a 'Kisan Sabha' in Salon before proceeding to Amethi at 3.30 where she will hold a meeting with other BJP leaders.
Here are some visuals of Rahul Gandhi's grand reception at Kozhikode airport yesterday night.
Congress President @RahulGandhi is received by a huge crowd of well wishers as he arrives in Calicut to file his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from the Wayanad constituency. @INCKerala pic.twitter.com/aKcjl9lMOp— Congress (@INCIndia) April 3, 2019
Rahul's foray into Wayanad will accentuate the wedge between the Congress and Communists and also give avoidable fodder to Union minister Smriti Irani to run a campaign that the Congress president is afraid of losing his Amethi seat.
Meanwhile, BJP national president Amit Shah will address a public meeting in the southern states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In Telangana, Shah will be rallying at Kareemnagar and Warangal, while in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh he will campaign at Narsaraopet (Guntur) and Visakhapatnam.
The Congress unit in Mumbai will release the party manifesto for the city. The event will be attended by all the six Congress candidates including Milind Deora, Priya Dutt, Urmila Matondkar and Sanjay Nirupam.
Today is also the last day for Hardik Patel to seek urgent hearing from the Supreme Court.
