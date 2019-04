Election Tracker LIVE: As Rahul Gets Set to File Nomination from Wayanad, Smriti Irani Mocks Him in Amethi

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will file his nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad seat today. Rahul will likely be accompanied by his sister and AICC in-charge of eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. As Rahul raises the political heat in Kerala, his rival Smriti Irani prepares to campaign in his home borough, Amethi. Irani is also scheduled to go to Salon assembly in Rae Bareli for the BJP’s Kisan Morcha Sammelan.Smriti Irani on Thursday accused Rahul of "insulting and betraying" Amethi. She said, "A person who has been in Amethi for 15 years has decided to give up his supporters. Come elections he has chosen to file nominations from another constituency because Congress workers in Amethi know that Rahul does not enjoy popular support."