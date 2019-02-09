Election Tracker LIVE: Assam Will Have to Be Saved, Says PM Modi as Protest Against Citizenship Bill Rages

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hit out at Congress over Bharat Ratna row. He said that singer-composer Bhupen Hazarika could have been alive to receive the award but it did not happen in the grand old party's regime as such honours were "reserved for some people at the time of their birth".
After inaugurating projects in Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi was welcomed in Assam to the beats of traditional instruments. He also laid the foundation stone for construction of greenfield Airport at Arunachal Pradesh's Hollongi and inaugurated a retrofitted airport at Tezu in Lohit district through a remote.
Read More
Feb 9, 2019 5:05 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Garjee - Belonia Railway Line in Agartala:
Tripura: Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the Garjee - Belonia Railway Line in Agartala. CM Biplab Kumar Deb also present. pic.twitter.com/NCROJvNdYP
The PM's Assurance | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday assured the people of Assam and the Northeast that the citizenship bill will in no way cause harm to their interests. He said the NDA government is committed to protecting the language, culture, resources, hopes and aspirations of the people of Assam and the Northeast. "It is a national commitment to the people of the Northeast that they will not be harmed in any way and citizenship will be only granted after due investigation and recommendation of the state governments," Modi said. It must be understood that there is a difference between those who forcefully entered the country and those who were "forced to flee their homes to save their lives due to their faith. Both are not the same", he asserted.
Feb 9, 2019 4:27 pm (IST)
'PM Modi's Attempts to 'Improve Connectivity' | Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated and laid foundation stone of projects in Arunachal Pradesh worth over Rs 4,000 crore and said his government was giving a lot of importance to improve connectivity in the border state. Modi said his government was giving importance to improve the highway, railway, airway and power situation in Arunachal Pradesh, which was neglected by the previous governments.
Feb 9, 2019 4:15 pm (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the statue of Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur in Agartala, Tripura:
Feb 9, 2019 4:02 pm (IST)
India Reacts Sharply After China 'Opposes' Modi's Arunachal Pradesh Visit | Meanwhile, China on Saturday "firmly opposed" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that it has never recognised the sensitive border state and the Indian leadership should refrain from any action that may "complicate the boundary question". Chinese Foreign Ministry said, "China's position on the China-India boundary question is consistent and clear-cut. The Chinese government has never recognised the so-called 'Arunachal Pradesh' and is firmly opposed to the Indian leader's visit to the East Section of the China-India boundary." New Delhi has reacted sharply to China's remarks, saying the state of Arunachal Pradesh is an "integral and inalienable part" of India.
Feb 9, 2019 3:27 pm (IST)
Addressing a rally in Amingaon, PM Modi said, “I bow to Assam’s great culture.”
Despite recent efforts to improve bilateral ties in both countries, disputes over the mountainous Indo-China border - which triggered a war in 1962 - and the region that China claims as southern Tibet have remained a sensitive issue.
Feb 9, 2019 2:26 pm (IST)
PM Modi said, "We implemented NRC under the supervision of Supreme Court that earlier governments were hesitating to do."
PM in Assam: To rid Assam&country of infiltrators we've always strengthened voice of ppl. That is why we did chitmahal agreement & are working towards completely sealing India-Bangladesh border. We implemented NRC under supervision of SC that earlier govts were hesitating to do. pic.twitter.com/6TpoqkBntk
Addressing a rally in Pune, Amit Shah said, "Modi ji ruled for 55 months and tried to achieve what they (Congress) could not achieve in 55 years. We don't believe in vote bank politics...within a year of forming a government, Modi government has done the task of implementing the one rank - one pension scheme."
Amit Shah in Pune, Maharashtra: Rahul baba & company’s family ruled for 55 years, it is not a small time period, their family ruled for 55 years, and couldn’t bring much change in the country, Modi Ji ruled for 55 months and tried to achieve what they could not achieve in 55 yrs. pic.twitter.com/SZz6scwCHY
Our Govt has formed committee to implement Assam accord: PM | Prime Minister Modi said, "36 years have passed Assam accord has not been implemented yet and only Modi-led government would fulfil this... Our government has formed a committee for the same. Stop playing the emotions of Assam people for political gain and vote bank. I will fight against them. Assam will have to be saved. Since partition, the minority communities were betrayed. It is the responsibility of India to give them shelter. I assure the people of north east that your state will not be harmed through Citizenship (Amendment) bill."
Feb 9, 2019 2:05 pm (IST)
Numaligarh will be largest among 12 bio refineries to be built across India | PM Modi said, “In the recent budget, we increased the budget by more than 21% for the north-east. This shows our commitment to the north east. Among the 12 bio refineries to be built across India, the largest one will be in Numaligarh.”
Feb 9, 2019 2:00 pm (IST)
PM Modi said, "The previous government forgot the development of Assam. Our dedication to North East has been proven in the interim budget... Assam will be transformed into oil and gas hub with these projects which will boost India’s economy. We are improving connectivity in northeast. The six-lane highway over Brahmaputra will reduce time between the two river banks - from 1.30 hours to 15 mins.”
Feb 9, 2019 1:52 pm (IST)
Prime Minister addressing the rally at Guwahati said, “It took years to award Bhupen Hazarika. Wish Bhupen Hazarika could be alive when he was awarded Bharat Ratna, but this couldn't happen... Now you decide who is responsible.” He also said, "It is during the BJP rule that Gopinath Bordoloi and Bhupen Hazarika have been awarded Bharat Ratna."
Feb 9, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)
PM Modi lays the foundation stone of Numaligarh refinery limited. He also laid the foundation stone of a six-lane bridge over mighty river Brahmaputra and he is yet to attend a bhoomi pujan ceremony at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences site here at Changsari, Kamrup. A 729 km gas pipeline from Barauni – Guwahati passing through Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam will also be laid by Modi.
Feb 9, 2019 1:24 pm (IST)
PM Modi's Third Visit to Assam in a Month | From the ramparts of the Red Fort PM had proudly said how North East has come closer to Delhi.
From the ramparts of the Red Fort PM had proudly said how #NorthEast has come closer to Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly address public meeting in Amingaon, Assam. PM Modi welcomed to the beats of Dhol, Taal and Khol - traditional musical instruments as he lands from chopper. His cavalcade will now proceed to the venue.
Feb 9, 2019 1:08 pm (IST)
Protestors stage naked protest outside Assam Secretariat against Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016. AASU is observing Condemnation Day across Assam burning effigies of PM, CM Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma. Black flags were shown to PM as his cavalcade passed through Jalukbari from airport yesterday. PM is expected to land at Amingaon temporary helipads at 12:40.
Feb 9, 2019 1:07 pm (IST)
PM Modi welcomed to the beats of Dhol, Taal and Khol - traditional musical instruments as he lands from chopper. His cavalcade will now proceed to the venue. He launches various development projects in presence of Governor, Assam Chief Minister, MPs and MLAs,
Feb 9, 2019 12:45 pm (IST)
Visuals of crowd in large numbers at Guwahati.
Feb 9, 2019 12:41 pm (IST)
PM Will Launch Development Package Worth Rs 32,000 Crore for Assam | PM Modi to gift people of Assam a development package of over ₹32 thousand crore, said Himanta Biswa Sarma. He will lay the foundation stone of North East Gas Grid. The grid is part of Government’s plan to provide cheap and quality gas to the entire North East Region. He will also lay foundation stone of City Gas Distribution Networks in Kamrup, Cachar, Hailakandi and Karimganj. Modi will be inaugurating the Hollong Modular Gas Processing Plant in Tinsukia, Assam. The foundation stone of NRL Bio-Refinery at Numaligarh and a 729 km gas pipeline from Barauni – Guwahati passing through Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim and Assam will be laid by Modi today.
Feb 9, 2019 12:34 pm (IST)
Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “Preparations are almost complete. There will be a massive gathering. It is a very important day for the people of the state.” People from Hajo, west and east Guwahati, Nalbari, Raha, Jagiroad, Morigaon, Sipajhar, Barkhetri, Kamalpur, Palashbari, Mangoldoi and several other places of the state are likely to take part in the event.
Feb 9, 2019 12:10 pm (IST)
More than a lakh people at the venue of PM Modi’s rally. BJP supporters from Kamrup district (metro and rural) have gathered here at Changsari. No prohibition for people wearing ‘black’ - all allowed entry. AASU is observing Condemnation Day across Assam burning effigies of PM, CM Sonowal and Himanta Biswa Sarma. Black flags were shown to PM as his cavalcade passed through Jalukbari from airport yesterday. PM is expected to land at Amingaon temporary helipads at 12:40.
Feb 9, 2019 11:55 am (IST)
Visuals of the gathering at PM Modi's Itanagar rally.
Feb 9, 2019 11:48 am (IST)
People in large numbers pouring in from all parts of Assam to witness a historical event where PM Narendra Modi shall lay foundation stone of ₹1,925 crore six-lane bridge over Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati and Bhumi Pujan for AIIMS in Changsari.
People in large numbers pouring in from all parts of Assam to witness a historical event where PM Sri @narendramodi shall lay foundation stone of ₹1925 cr 6-lane bridge over Brahmaputra connecting Guwahati & North Guwahati and Bhumi Pujan for #AIIMS in Changsari.#PMinAssampic.twitter.com/5OuX6O5t3X
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was shown black flags in at least two places here on Saturday for the second consecutive day over the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill. Modi, who was on his way to the airport from the Raj Bhawan here, was shown black flags by protesters belonging to the Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP) at Machkhowa area. On Friday evening, Modi was shown black flags in at least four different locations as soon as he landed in Guwahati and was travelling from the airport to the Raj Bhawan to spend the night. Hundreds of Gauhati University students also waved black flags at Modi in Jalukbari area, activists of the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and AJYCP did the same at Adabari and Fancy Bazar areas.
A local Congress leader said the ongoing protests have compelled a cornered BJP to put up a huge show by 'forcing' people to the rally.
Feb 9, 2019 11:36 am (IST)
The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the 110 MW Pare Hydroelectric Plant and laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Jote. The prime minister inaugurated 50 health and wellness centers in the state also through remote at the function at IG Park here.
Feb 9, 2019 11:33 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated several projects and laid foundation stone of many vital schemes worth over Rs 4,000 crore for Arunachal Pradesh at a function here. Modi laid the foundation stone for construction of greenfield Airport at Hollongi and inaugurated a retrofitted airport at Tezu in Lohit district through a remote. He inaugurated the new Doordarshan channel for Arunachal Pradesh, DD Arun Prabha.
Feb 9, 2019 11:29 am (IST)
Visuals of PM Narendra Modi in Itanagar, Arunchal Pradesh.
Feb 9, 2019 11:20 am (IST)
Nation will achieve what Arunachal has already achieved: PM | PM Modi in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh, “I would like to congratulate the state and the chief minister that every household here now has electricity connection under 'saubhagya' scheme. What Arunachal Pradesh achieved today will soon be achieved by the entire nation. It's been not even 150 days to Pradhan Mantri Jay scheme and over 11 lakh have benefitted from it.” He is then likely to take part in a ‘bhumi-pujan’ function of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to kick off the construction work for the institute at Changsari and lay the foundation stone for the third bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting north Guwahati and the city, before addressing the rally here.
"I would like to congratulate the state and the CM that every household here now has electricity connection under 'Saubhagya' scheme. What Arunachal Pradesh has achieved today will soon be achieved by the entire nation," he said addressing a gathering.
He inaugurated the new Doordarshan channel for Arunachal Pradesh, DD Arun Prabha. The prime minister also dedicated to the nation the 110 MW Pare Hydroelectric Plant and laid the foundation stone for a permanent campus of Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) at Jote. The prime minister inaugurated 50 health and wellness centers in the state also through remote at the function at Itanagar's IG Park.
The PM is then likely to take part in a ‘bhumi-pujan’ function of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) to kick off the construction work for the institute at Changsari and lay the foundation stone for the third bridge over the Brahmaputra connecting north Guwahati and the city, before addressing the rally. Later, he is expected to fly to Tripura.
People from Hajo, west and east Guwahati, Nalbari, Raha, Jagiroad, Morigaon, Sipajhar, Barkhetri, Kamalpur, Palashbari, Mangoldoi and several other places of the state are likely to take part in the event.
“People in large numbers are going to reach the venue via road and railways. Thousands will come on two-wheelers and many on foot too,” said a BJP leader associated with the preparations of the rally.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now! *Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.