Election Tracker LIVE: Bihar Grand Alliance May Announce Seat Pact; Priyanka to Conclude Ganga Yatra

On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 25 lakh watchmen through audio bridge medium as he steps up his 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha campaign.



Party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said Modi will share the "colours of Holi" with watchmen across the country in the address on Wednesday. The prime minister is also scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I also am a watchman) campaign, from 500 places in the country on March 31.



Noting that watchmen work round-the-clock without taking any leave, Baluni said Modi's initiative is aimed at highlighting the works of people like them and added that it was an important step for improving the lot of the last man in line with the BJP's credo of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (With all, development for all). People from different walks of life have lent their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign, he asserted.



The Congress Tuesday took a swipe at "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, alleging that PM Modi is trying to befool the people by pretending to be a "chowkidar". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government does not have anything to offer to the people after being in power for five years and therefore, was resorting to such a campaign.



"Modi is trying to resell his brand which has already flopped and is thus changing its packaging, name and colour to achieve his goal," he told reporters. Surejwala claimed that in 2013, Modi had promised to bring back 80 lakh crore of black money stashed abroad and putting Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of every individual. "In 2014, just ahead of the elections he promised the people of bringing 'achche din' (good days) in the country and in 2015, changed it to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.

