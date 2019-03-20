Election Tracker LIVE: Bihar Grand Alliance May Announce Seat Pact; Priyanka to Conclude Ganga Yatra

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: The opposition Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which was expected to announce its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, hit a roadblock after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the Congress to rethink its seat tally to offer better numbers to the other allies. The dispute erupted after Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party demanded to contest on five seats, while it was being offered three. Other allies, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Sharad Yadav's LJD, were also not satisfied with the seat-sharing pact, following which the grand alliance had to rework their formula. They are now expected to announce their final distribution of seats today.
In Bihar's neighbourhood, Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi will conclude her three-day Ganga Yatra in PM Modi's constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The grand old party also released its sixth list of nine candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala, for the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11.
The announcement underscores the BJP's bid to wrest its lost territory back from the Congress, which handed it a massive defeat in the assembly polls last year.
Mar 20, 2019 8:52 am (IST)
SP Chief Slams Modi For Replacing All Sitting Chattisgarh MPs | Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), asking if it had conceded defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and had thus denied tickets to sitting MPs. The BJP on Tuesday decided to replace all 10 sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, where it had conceded victory to the Congress in the 2018 Assembly elections. Yadav, on Twitter, said the formula must apply to the “team captain” too, taking a veiled dig at the top brass of the saffron party.
Jayant Chaudhary, vice president of RLD, an alliance partner of SP-BSP, took a dig at PM Modi's 'Main bhi Chowkidar' campaign and said that a 'chaiwallah (sea seller) became a gentleman, who is a 'chowkidar' (watchman) of the businessmen. The comment came amidst Opposition's repeated jibe at the ruling party for not being able to being back fugitives like Vijay Mallya and Nirav Modi to India.
चायवाला बन गया gentleman, चौकीदार for businessman!
Former Telangana minister and Congress leader DK Aruna joins BJP in the presence of party president Amit Shah. Union Minister JP Nadda, BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav and other leaders were also present.
Mar 20, 2019 8:05 am (IST)
The Congress on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, alleging that he is trying to befool the people by pretending to be a "chowkidar". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government does not have anything to offer to the people after being in power for five years and therefore, was resorting to such a campaign. "Modi is trying to resell his brand which has already flopped and is thus changing its packaging, name and colour to achieve his goal," he told reporters. Surejwala claimed that in 2013, Modi had promised to bring back 80 lakh crore of black money stashed abroad and putting Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of every individual. "In 2014, just ahead of the elections he promised the people of bringing 'achche din' (good days) in the country and in 2015, changed it to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'. "In 2016, Modi ji said he will build a 'New India' and in 2017 said 'mera desh badal raha hai' (my country is changing), while in 2018 he told the people that he will work with 'saaf neeyat, sahi vikas' (clean intent and proper development). In 2019, Modi has said 'Main Bhi Chowkidar'," he said.
Mar 20, 2019 8:00 am (IST)
"The 'development' is asking why the ruling party (BJP) is not letting most of its MPs re-contest. This means that they have accepted their failure. Why then, why just the lawmakers? The same formula should also apply to the 'captain' (read PM Modi) and not only on the team," says Akhilesh Yadav
On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 25 lakh watchmen through audio bridge medium as he steps up his 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha campaign, the BJP said Tuesday. Party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said Modi will share the "colours of Holi" with watchmen across the country in the address on Wednesday. The prime minister is also scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I also am a watchman) campaign, from 500 places in the country on March 31. Noting that watchmen work round-the-clock without taking any leave, Baluni said Modi's initiative is aimed at highlighting the works of people like them and added that it was an important step for improving the lot of the last man in line with the BJP's credo of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (With all, development for all). People from different walks of life have lent their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign, he asserted.
Mar 20, 2019 7:50 am (IST)
Bharathi Kannamma, a member of the transgender community, filed her nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 yesterday, in Madurai.
Tamil Nadu: Bharathi Kannamma, a member of the transgender community, filed her nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 yesterday, in Madurai. pic.twitter.com/RHmkqcm8HE
The Congress late Tuesday night released its sixth list of nine candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala, for the Lok Sabha elections. With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11. In Kerala, the Congress announced that Shanimol Usman will be the candidate from the Alappuzha seat and Adoor Prakash from the Attingal seat. The Alappuzha seat is currently represented by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who has decided to opt out of the contest citing organisational work. In Maharashtra, the party has fielded K C Padavi from Nandurbar, Kunal Rohidas Patil from Dhule, Charulata Khajasingh Tokas from Vardha, Manikrao G Thakarey from Yavatmal-Washim, Eknath Gaikwad from Mumbai-South Central, Bhausahib Kamble from Shirdi and Navinchandra Bandivadekar from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg. The list was cleared after a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday morning.
Top Congress leaders have confirmed that Priyanka Gandhi's visit to cities along river Ganga has more or less been finalised. This comes with two serious political and electoral agenda.
Mar 20, 2019 7:43 am (IST)
Congress's east UP in-charge Priyanka Gandhi will conclude her three-day Ganga Yatra in PM Modi's constituency of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. Seeking to navigate the Congress towards regaining its lost political moorings in the crucial state of Uttar Pradesh, Gandhi began her 'Ganga Yatra' on boat on Monday to reach out to voters urging them to bring "a government that works for them" and asserting that "my brother Rahul Gandhi does what he says". The 47-year-old Congress general secretary interacted with a cross section of people, including students, and invited some of them to join her on the motorboat as she undertook her much anticipated ride from the Manaiya Ghat in Kachnar tehsil of Prayagraj district.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi is likely to meet RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav in the evening over the issue of seat-sharing.
Mar 20, 2019 7:39 am (IST)
The opposition Mahagatbandhan in Bihar, which was expected to announce its seat-sharing formula on Sunday, hit a roadblock after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asked the Congress to rethink its seat tally to offer better numbers to the other allies. The dispute erupted after Upendra Kushwaha's Rashtriya Lok Samata Party demanded to contest on five seats, while it was being offered three. Other allies, Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM and Sharad Yadav's LJD, were also not satisfied with the seat-sharing pact, following which the grand alliance had to rework their formula. They are now expected to announce their pact and division of seats today.
File photos of Tejashwi Yadav with the Rahul Gandhi.
On the eve of Holi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address over 25 lakh watchmen through audio bridge medium as he steps up his 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign in the run up to the Lok Sabha campaign.
Party's media head and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni said Modi will share the "colours of Holi" with watchmen across the country in the address on Wednesday. The prime minister is also scheduled to interact with people, who have pledged their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' (I also am a watchman) campaign, from 500 places in the country on March 31.
Noting that watchmen work round-the-clock without taking any leave, Baluni said Modi's initiative is aimed at highlighting the works of people like them and added that it was an important step for improving the lot of the last man in line with the BJP's credo of 'sabka saath sabka vikas' (With all, development for all). People from different walks of life have lent their support to the 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign, he asserted.
The Congress Tuesday took a swipe at "Main Bhi Chowkidar" campaign, alleging that PM Modi is trying to befool the people by pretending to be a "chowkidar". Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the Modi government does not have anything to offer to the people after being in power for five years and therefore, was resorting to such a campaign.
"Modi is trying to resell his brand which has already flopped and is thus changing its packaging, name and colour to achieve his goal," he told reporters. Surejwala claimed that in 2013, Modi had promised to bring back 80 lakh crore of black money stashed abroad and putting Rs 15 lakh into the accounts of every individual. "In 2014, just ahead of the elections he promised the people of bringing 'achche din' (good days) in the country and in 2015, changed it to 'sabka saath, sabka vikas'.