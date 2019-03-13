Election Tracker LIVE: Bihar Mahagathbandhan to Finalise Seat Sharing; Rahul to Campaign in TN

Mar 13, 2019 11:03 am (IST)

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's Omar Abdullah while appreciating Modi's appeal hit out at the Prime Minister over the cancellation of the simultaneous Assembly polls in the state.

"Dear @narendramodi Sahib, it is good to see you appealing to famous people to increase voter turnout however at the same time your government has consciously disenfranchised people in J&K by not holding Assembly elections on time," he tweeted.