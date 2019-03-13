Election Tracker LIVE: Bihar Mahagathbandhan to Finalise Seat Sharing; Rahul to Campaign in TN

Bihar Grand Alliance Leaders to Discuss Seat Sharing Arrangement Today | Meanwhile, the leaders of the Bihar Mahagathbandhan are gearing up to thrash out the seat-sharing arrangement in the national capital today. The talks would be centered around a tentative formula wherein the Rashtriya Janata Dal will get the lions share of 17 seats, followed by 11 seats for the Congress and four for the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party. The Hindustani Awam Morcha, Loktantrik Janata Dal and Vikashsheel Insaan Party would get one seat each, according to PTI sources.
Event Highlights
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet the Election Commission to request that polls in West Bengal be held under the supervision of central forces as they do not trust the police in the state.
The events unfolding in and around the state - the issue of national security to be more precise - over the last one month has become the central plank in the BJP's campaign.
The Election Commission on Sunday had announced that South Kashmir region of J&K will have elections in three phases in Anantnag. "We will have to carry out three phases of election for just one constituency of Anantnag. So you can imagine how complicated it is,” Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora had said. This is unprecedented given that a three-phase election has never been held in a single constituency.
AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi takes a dig at BJP over the delay of the Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir. "What is the real reason behind the ECI conducting elections for Anantnag seat in three phases. How is it that the security situation allows LS elections to be conducted, but not Assembly Elections?" he asked.
Samajawadi chief Akhilesh Yadav, however, lauded PM Modi's efforts to increase voter turnout in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "It was heartening that Prime Minister is also appealing #MahaGathbandhan to #MahaParivartan. I also request all Indian citizens to vote in the maximum number and select the new Prime Minister," he tweeted.
दिल ख़ुश हुआ कि प्रधान मंत्री जी भी #MahaGathbandhan से #MahaParivartan की अपील कर रहे हैं। मैं भी सभी भारतीय नागरिकों से अनुरोध करता हूँ कि ज़्यादा से ज़्यादा संख्या में मतदान करें और नया प्रधान मंत्री चुनें। https://t.co/8BsWOdClud— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) March 13, 2019
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference's Omar Abdullah while appreciating Modi's appeal hit out at the Prime Minister over the cancellation of the simultaneous Assembly polls in the state.
"Dear @narendramodi Sahib, it is good to see you appealing to famous people to increase voter turnout however at the same time your government has consciously disenfranchised people in J&K by not holding Assembly elections on time," he tweeted.
Dear @narendramodi Sahib, it is good to see you appealing to famous people to increase voter turnout however at the same time your government has consciously disenfranchised people in J&K by not holding Assembly elections on time.— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) March 13, 2019
Modi also appealed to luminaries across several fields, including film, media, sports and business, to do their bit to encourage people to participate in the elections. The list included RN Tata, badminton player PV Sindhu, actor Ranveer Singh and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar.
Dear @RNTata2000, @anandmahindra and @ashishchauhan,— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
India wins when our democracy gets strengthened.
Ensuring maximum participation in voting is the perfect way to strengthen democracy.
Can we all make this happen?
PM Modi's Appeal For Increased Voter Participation | Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has urged political leaders, including Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, NCP president Sharad Pawar and BSP chief Mayawati, to encourage increased voter participation. "A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric....Let us strive to create an atmosphere where maximum voting can take place.," he wrote in a series of tweets.
I appeal to @RahulGandhi, @MamataOfficial, @PawarSpeaks, @Mayawati, @yadavakhilesh, @yadavtejashwi and @mkstalin to encourage increased voter participation in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. A high turnout augurs well for our democratic fabric.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2019
Priyanka Gandhi's speech came in the backdrop of top Congress leadership gathered in PM Modi's home turf, Ahmedabad on Tuesday to pay their respect to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram here, ahead of launching the party's poll campaign for the Lok Sabha elections. The Congress, at its meeting of the working committee-- the highest decision-making body, later in the day gave the final shape to its strategy for the general elections. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting was held at Vallabhbhai Patel's national memorial here.
Meanwhile, in her first political rally after being given a key party post, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government in the Prime Minister’s home turf of Gujarat over “unfulfilled” promises and expressing her displeasure over the current situation in the country. Priyanka, who officially joined the Congress and was made AICC in-charge of Uttar Pradesh (east) on January 23, had her brother and Congress president Rahul Gandhi and mother Sonia Gandhi by her side as she addressed her first rally in Gandhinagar.
Expressing confidence that the Trinamool Congress would win all the 42 seats in Bengal, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee reiterated her 'Modi hatao desh bachao' slogan.
Rahul Gandhi to Kickstart Congress Campaign in Kanyakumari | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi is all set to hold UPA's first rally in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu today. The DMK and its allies will share the stage with Rahul Gandhi, and the rally will also see the participation of leaders like MK Stalin, Vaiko. Rahul's visit comes close on the heels of Narendra Modi first-ever NDA rally in Chennai , which was held last week and saw BJP allies like AIADMK, PMK share the stage with PM Modi.
The rumblings within the 'mahagathbandhan' is being closely watched by the NDA, comprising the BJP, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JD(U) and Ram Vilas Paswan's LJP. "We have already announced that the BJP and the JD(U) will fight 17 seats each leaving the remaining six for the LJP. Announcement of candidates will be made before the notification for the first phase on March 18," a senior NDA leader said,
However, Jitan Ram Manjhi's demands that range from "readiness to contest 20 seats" to a number "more than that of even the Congress" or greater than what "later entrants like the RLSP" were to get squirmed when reporters approached him with queries about the tentative formula on Tuesday. "This is all media speculation. We are sure that we will get a respectable number of seats given the fact that our party has the largest support base after the RJD. But, if we do not get a respectable share we will still work towards strengthening the Mahagathbandhan," he told reporters.
Congress Threatening to Pull Out of Alliance | The Congress has been reportedly playing hardball, threatening to pull out of the alliance and go it alone in the Lok Sabha polls if asked to settle for a formula where it gets less than a quarter of the total number of seats. Kushwaha, who gave up his ministerial berth in the Narendra Modi government to quit the NDA and join the grand alliance, may find himself vindicated if the RLSP ends up with four seats, which would be twice the number he was reportedly offered by BJP president Amit Shah.
The sources said the RJD, which is likely to be represented at the Delhi parleys by its heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, has misgivings over agreeing to the formula which would require it to drastically scale down its stakes. The RJD had fought on 27 seats in the 2014 general elections, though it managed to win only four.
The grand alliance also seeks to have an electoral understanding with the Left Front, which has three constituents in Bihar the CPI, the CPI(ML) and the CPI(M), and the Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party (SP) and Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP). The talks would be centred around a tentative formula wherein the RJD will get the lions share of 17 seats, followed by 11 seats for the Congress and four for the RLSP. The HAM, LJD and VIP would get one seat each, according to the news agency PTI.
Who Constitutes the Mahagatbandhan | The 'mahagathbandhan', as the grand alliance is called in local parlance, comprises old allies like the Congress and the RJD, besides new entrants such as Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP), a fledgling outfit floated by former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni
Seat-Sharing Formula for 40 Lok Sabha Seats in Bihar Today | Intensive negotiations are on the cards for the opposition grand alliance in Bihar as top leaders of the formation will meet in New Delhi today to thrash out the thorny issue of seat-sharing for 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state. The general election is scheduled to begin on April 11 and will continue till May 19. Polling on the different seats will be held in Bihar in seven phases.
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party leader Upendra Kushwaha joins hands with Congress party's Ahmed Patel and RJD's Tejashwi Yadav after joining the grand alliance. (PTI Photo)
Political parties have begun their campaigning and preparations for the elections in full swing after the Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha and state polls. The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday, kick-starting a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Narendra Modi government amid the opposition’s efforts for a united fight to unseat it.
The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.
Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said. Elections for Jammu and Kashmir assembly have been deferred, the EC said citing security reasons. The state has been under President's Rule after the ruling alliance between the BJP and People’s Democratic Party fell apart last year.
