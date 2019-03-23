Election Tracker LIVE: BJP Appoints Uma Bharti Party VP; Haryana Superstar Sapna Chaudhary Joins Congress

Event Highlights
- Will Support Sumalatha from Mandya: Nadda
- BJP Announces Names for 46 Seats
- Won't Field Nominees from Jammu, Udhampur: Mufti
- BJP to Launch 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' Campaign
- Will be Huge Morale Booster if Rahul Contest from Kerala: Tharoor
- Tharoor Asks Modi to Contest Against Him
- Mamata Just Gives Long Speeches: Rahul
- BJP Releases 3rd List
- Unruly scenes in Bengal Cong Rally Venue
With the announcement of 48 contenders from Goa, MP, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, and Karnataka, the party has so far fielded 286 leaders for Lok Sabha polls.
Ram Prasad Sarmah, who has been with the BJP for almost three decades, had accused "new intruders" in the party of neglecting long-time workers.
BJP declares the sixth list of 48 candidates for the upcoming elections. Jayant Sinha will contest from Hazaribagh, Arjun Munda from Khunti, Vidhyut Varan Mahatao from Jamshedpur and Pashupati Nath Singh from Dhanbad. The party has also declared six names for the assembly elections in Goa and Gujarat.
BJP announces candidates for Goa, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka. A total of 284 names have been announced by BJP. JP Nadda says BJP will declare names for 46 seats. "Anurag Thakur to contest from Hamirpur, Suresh Kashyap from Shimla, Kishan Kapoor from Kangra, Nishikant Duney from Godda,” Nadda added.
JP Nadda, BJP: We will declare 46 seats today. Shripad Naik to contest from North Goa, Narendra Singh Tomar from Morena, Janardan Mishra from Reva, Rakesh Singh from Jabalpur. pic.twitter.com/U1L3Af6w90— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019
Last week, Gowda had said that he is yet to decide if he would be fighting the elections and had been thinking about his 'usefulness' in the national capital.
Union minister Smriti Irani takes on Rahul Gandhi over the news of him contesting from Kerala.
अमेठी ने भगाया,— Chowkidar Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) March 23, 2019
जगह-जगह से बुलावे का स्वांग रचाया,
क्योंकि जनता ने ठुकराया। #BhaagRahulBhaag
सिंहासन खाली करो राहुल जी कि जनता आती है pic.twitter.com/oVEox3YyHh
The party will come out with a list of candidates after the CEC. I don't know anything about differences: Congress leader Jitin Prasada
#WATCH Congress leader Jitin Prasada on being asked 'from where he will contest the Lok Sabha elections': These are all speculation, party will come out with a list of candidates after the CEC. I don't know anything about differences. pic.twitter.com/XztM4a1Iq5— ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2019
Mehbooba Mufti said she will contest from Anantnag. Slamming the BJP, Mufti also said, “With a call for a ban against separatists the government is inciting people to go towards violence...they are pushing people into a corner...BJP is trying to create a perception of strength across the country by isolating Jammu and Kashmir.”
BJP will launch its campaign for Lok Sabha elections through "Vijay Sankalp Sabha", to be organised on March 24 and 26 across the country. BJP president Amit Shah and other senior leaders of the party will address "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" in different Lok Sabha constituencies of the country. Shah will address "Vijay Sankalp Sabha" in Agra on March 24 and in Moradabad on March 26, Home Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh will address the campaign in Lucknow on March 24 and Delhi on March 26.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on request to Rahul Gandhi to contest from south, “Southern state PCC’s, lakhs of Congress workers & people of Karnataka, Tamilnadu & Kerala have urged Sh Rahul Gandhi to contest Loksabha from these states. INC is indebted for the affection & blessings. Their sentiments are deeply valued & respected. Party will take a decision.”
Shashi Tharoor on AICC general secretary Oommen Chandy’s request to Rahul Gandhi to contest from Kerala: It will be great if Rahul Gandhi contests from Kerala... It will be good to see a PM candidate contest and win seats in both North and South...I want to ask PM Modi if he will ever contest from South, if yes I welcome him to contest against me from Trivandrum...I am sure that we will give a run for his money.
Rahul Gandhi further says, “Congress workers are beaten up here, they fight for the party every day and I thank you all. Let our government come to power in Delhi then you shall see what happens. Mamata has done nothing for the state. She just gives long speeches. (On demonatisation) - its because of the Modi-led government that crores of people are sitting jobless. Minimum income guarantee programme will be introduced by our government as soon as we come to power. Everyone knows the state of Bengal...the state is running for just one person. We will form the government in Bengal in the upcoming polls.”
Addressing a rally in Malda, Rahul Gandhi says, “What did Mamata Banerjee do in the last so many years...Mamata-led government never fulfilled her promises made. Mamata Banerjee has not done anything for this region...Prime Minister makes tall promises but the Bengal chief minister has also not done much. In the last 5 years, Modi government waived off Rs 3 lakh crore of some 15 influential people in this country. As soon as our government came to power in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan we waived off farmers loan in just 2 days.”
Unruly scenes were witnessed at AICC president Rahul Gandhi's rally venue at Malda when restive party supporters threw chairs and broke the barricade of the VIP enclousure. Gandhi was not present at the venue at Chanchal at the time as he is scheduled to reach there at 3pm from Purnea in Bihar. The incident took place when Congress activits who had arrived at the venue from the nearby districts tried to barge into the inner ring of the rally ground, leading to commotion. They shouted slogans against the party's state leadership for not making proper arrangements for the supporters to sit at the venue.
If Kuldeep Bishnoi joins BJP, the saffron party may well field him from Hisar, a seat represented by him in 2011.
The Shiv Sena on Saturday said LK Advani would remain the "tallest leader" of the BJP irrespective of his poll presence, two days after the party nominated its chief Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, a seat represented by the BJP patriarch. In an editorial in the party mouthpiece "Saamana", the Sena said Shah contesting in place of Advani is politically translated as the 'Bhishmacharya' of Indian politics being "forced" to retire.
File picture of BJP leader Uma Bharti. (PTI)
Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Congress president Rahul Gandhi to explain how his wealth rose from Rs 55 lakh to Rs 9 crore in five years. Prasad said that Gandhi does not have any known source of income other than the salary of a Member of Parliament.
Attacking Bengal CM months after participating in her 'Opposition Rally', Congress president Rahul Gandhi slammed Mamata Banerjee for "only giving long speeches" and "doing nothing for the state". The remark came despite Mallikarjun Kharge's attendance at the Kolkata rally in January, where the Congress leader read out letters by Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi "supporting" Banerjee for her "show of unity and hope".
Meanwhile, the BJP has announced third list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, starting April 11. Tainted mining baron Janardhan Reddy has been fielded from Chelvella seat in Telangana.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today attacked Narendra Modi’s ‘Main bhi chowkidar’ campaign, saying the Prime Minister only guarded the rich and not the poor. Speaking at a rally in Bihar’s Purnea, Gandhi said he was neither scared of Modi, nor the BJP and RSS and only believed in the truth. Later in the day, Gandhi will kick-off his first rally in Bengal at Kolam Bagan Ground in Malda.
Earlier, BJP chief Amit Shah hit out at the Congress over Sam Pitroda’s remarks regarding the Pulwama attacks, saying the grand old party should answer if it believes that Pakistan has no role in the terror attacks being planned in India. “I demand answers from Rahul Gandhi. Do you think it (surgical strikes) was a routine thing? Losing soldiers was routine? Is the Congress of the belief that any attack on India and its forces not without the blessings of the Pakistan army,” he asked.
Meanwhile, the NDA released its second list of candidates for all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar today at the state BJP office. The BJP has dropped rebel party leader Shatrughan Sinha and replaced him with Ravi Shankar Prasad in Patna Sahib. Rajiv Pratap Rudy, Giriraj Singh and Radha Mohan Singh were among the other names included in the list.
The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party along with their allies will hold a press conference for the Mahagathbandhan in Maharashtra at 4 pm. The presser will be attended by party veterans Ashok Chavan, Sharad Pawar, Raju Shetti among others, where in all probability, they will announce their candidates and the alliance formula for the state with 48 Lok sabha seats.
