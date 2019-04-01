Election Tracker LIVE: BJP Changes Thushar Vellappally's Seat to Give Rahul Gandhi Tough Fight in Wayanad

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: The BJP today announced Thushar Vellappally as its candidate from Kerala’s Wayanad, pitting him against Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. Vellappally is the son of Vellappaly Natesan, who heads the SNDP, a powerful social organisation that represents Kerala’s largest OBC community, Ezhavas. BJP chief Amit Shah, while announcing the candidature, called Vellappally a vibrant and dynamic youth leader and with him, “NDA will emerge as Kerala’s political alternative”.BJP chief Amit Shah today hit out at Naveen Patnaik during an election rally, saying the Odisha Chief Minister had not learnt Odia even after 19 years in power. Saying the Patnaik government had to be uprooted, Shah said throughout the country states and languages may change but the clamour for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to return was constant.