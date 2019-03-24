Election Tracker LIVE: BJP Fields Raju Singh Bisht from Darjeeling, Replaces SS Ahluwalia

Ex-Union Minister Pratik Patil Breaks Ties with Cong | In another embarrassment for the Congress in Maharashtra in run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, former Union minister Pratik Patil announced that he was "breaking ties" with the party. Patil, the grandson of Congress strongman and late chief minister Vasantdada Patil, has not announced his future plans. His decision came days after the Sangli seat, which has been a traditional bastion of the Congress up to 2014, was allocated to the Swabhimani Shetkari Paksha of Raju Shetti as part of the seat-sharing deal between the Congress, the NCP and other constituents of the "United Progressive Mega Alliance". "In the current environment, I cannot stay with Congress. Some people are trying to end the legacy of late Vasantdada Patil," the former MoS for Coal said.
External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj today said the return of Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman from Pakistan in two days was a huge diplomatic win for India. Swaraj, while speaking at the BJP’s ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’ in Gautam Buddha Nagar, said India successfully thwarted the neighbour’s efforts by downing their aircraft when the two were engaged in an aerial combat post the air strikes on Balakot.
Haasan's decision comes days after he criticised Rajinikanth for not contesting in the upcoming parliamentary elections.
BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya says, “Raju Singh Bisht to contest from Darjeeling Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal. SS Ahluwalia in a letter to Amit Shah has expressed his inability to contest from Darjeeling. He has stated that he can contest from any other seat in West Bengal." Gorkha Janmukti Morcha and Gorkha National Liberation Front to support BJP in Darjeeling in upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader G Parameshwara on Tumkur parliamentary constituency: I request him (SP Muddahanumegowda) to obey the coalition dharma. JD(S) spokesperson Ramesh Babu had announced that they will be fielding HD Deve Gowda for Tumkur constituency. However, troubles mounted after Congress’s SP Muddahanumegowda said that he will be contesting from the Tumkur seat as an independent.
'Treatment meted out to Advani shameful' | Shatrughan Sinha, the sitting BJP MP from Patna Sahib who has been denied a ticket by the party this time, has accused PM Narendra Modi of treating party patriarch LK Advani in a "painful" and "shameful" manner. “Sirji... it is worrisome, painful and according to some even shameful... that which your people have done was the most expected and awaited... orchestrating the departure of a most respected friend, philosopher, guide, father figure and ultimate leader of the party, Shri LK Advani from the political arena/election," Sinha tweeted. “No one can approve of such a treatment to a father figure. What you and your people have done to me is still tolerable. I am able and capable of answering your people back in the same coin. Remember Newton's third law, every action has an equal and opposite reaction," Sinha said.
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces BJD candidates for 9 Assembly constituencies: Kishore Mohanty from Brajaraj Nagar, AN Singh-Bolangir, Pradeep Behera-Loisinga,Pitam Padhi-Pottangi, PK Dishari-Lanjigarh, PC Majhi-Jharigam, Mukunda Sodi-Malkangiri,Dr R Panigrahi-Sambalpur&Rohit Pujari-Rairakhol.
Former Odisha DGP Prakash Mishra joined BJP in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, at party headquarter in Bhubaneswar.
Oppn grand alliance has reached 'expiry date' even before its manufacturing: Naqvi | Taking a swipe at the opposition grand alliance, senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the "so-called mahagathbandhan is an adulterated product" which has reached its expiry date even before its manufacturing. Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Rampur, Naqvi said the country doesn't need a "Mahamilawati (super adulterated) government", and instead wants a tested and decisive government that can move forward towards commitment to aNew India. People of the country will again bring a stable government committed to good governance under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the union minister was quoted as saying in a statement from his office.
Samajwadi Party releases its list of star campaigners for the second phase of elections.
BJP president Amit Shah launched the party's poll campaign "Vijay Sankalp" with a rally in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. Addressing the rally Shah said, "Why should we elect a PM, just because someone son's age is now of becoming PM or to elect a PM who can do development and who can give a befitting reply to Pakistan."
BJD will play a major role in govt formation at Centre: Naveen Patnaik | Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today claimed that the BJD will win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha and play a major role in government formation at the Centre in the coming elections in which no national party will be able to get a majority. "No national party will be able to win a majority in Lok Sabha election this time. BJD will have a decisive role to play in the formation of the next government at the Centre," the Biju Janata Dal president said while formally kick-starting his party's poll campaign at a rally in Nayagarh. Claiming that the BJD will win all the 21 Lok Sabha seats in Odisha, Patnaik said this will give an opportunity for putting an end to the "historical injustice" meted out to the state.
Narendra Rathi (in picture 1 from yesterday with Sapna Chaudhary), UP Congress Secretary says, “Sapna Chaudhary came and filled the membership form herself.”
Picture of Congress Membership Form with Sapna Chaudhary's name and signature on it and fee receipt from yesterday.
Singer and dancer from Haryana Sapna Chaudhary joined the Congress on Saturday. Chaudhary joined the Congress at the home of party's Uttar Pradesh unit chief Raj Babbar in New Delhi. While this afternoon, Chaudhary refuted the rumours of joining Congress.
Sapna Chaudhury Denies Joining Congress | BJP MLA Sapna Chaudhury has denied reports of her joining the Congress party. This afternoon, Chaudhury in a statement said, "I have not joined the Congress. The photograph with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is old. I am not going to campaign for any political party." There were reports that the popular dancer from Haryana and former Big Boss participant had joined the Congress party on Saturday.
"The only person who should comment right now to clear the air, all these things- the mist around- is Advani ji," Uma Bharti said, adding that it would not be proper for others, including her, to comment on the matter. She was responding to questions on the party's decision to not nominate him from Gandhinagar, a seat he had been winning since 1998. BJP president Amit Shah will contest from the seat in the coming general election.
'It is for Advani to Clear the 'Mist'' | BJP leader and Union minister Uma Bharti on Sunday said it is for L K Advani to clear the "mist", after the veteran leader was not named as a party candidate for the Lok Sabha elections, and asserted that his stature was not affected by contesting or not contesting any poll. Heaping praises on the 91-year-old leader, Bharti said it was Advani who played the central role in bringing the party to such a position that Narendra Modi is prime minister today and added that he never craved for any position in his long political career.
JNU Backs Alumnus Kanhaiya | JNU students have begun their social media campaign for alumnus Kanhaiya Kumar for his Begusarai candidature. On WhatsApp, students are spreading a message to promote the Twitter trend #Kanhaiya4Begusarai at large. The messgae reads, "His voice needs to be heard. We want to hear him. We know Modi doesn't. It would be a shame therefore if Kanhaiya is not the voice in the Parliament from Begusarai. The minimum we can do is to tweet in his support. Please trend #Kanhaiya4Begusarai at 4:30 pm Today. Friends, let's storm the Twitter and extend our solidarity as Kanhaiya needs to contest against all odds. He shall fight, we shall win."
PM Modi to Rally in Bengal on April 3 | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two rallies in West Bengal on April 3, anounced BJP Leader Mukul Roy at a press conference today. Elaborating on his Bengal rally, he said that the PM's first rally will be at 1 pm in Siliguri and the second one at 3pm in Brigade Parade Grounds in Kolkata.
Shatrughan Sinha, who had a bitter fall-out with BJP leadership in last few years, targeted the leadership for denying senior leader LK Advani a ticket from Gandhinagar, a seat he has been representing since 1991.
Charging Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi for their alleged involvement in 'NSEL Scam', Sambit Patra said that the duo had rented out their farm house to a company which was involved in the scam. "Rahul and Priyanka own a farmhouse of almost five acres in Mehrauli, Delhi. They rented it to the company fully knowing about its involvement in the NSEL scam," Patra said.
Defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who was conducting the event in Hyderabad, also hailed the surgical strikes. Hitting out at the Opposition, she said the previous government should have carried out similar offensive after the 26/11 Mumbai attack.
The Bharatiya Janata Party launched its massive election campaign blitzkrieg with the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’, with party stalwarts travelling across the country to address rallies in different Lok Sabha constituencies. Party national president Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath will address the sabha in Agra, home minister Rajnath Singh will hold the fort in Lucknow and Nitin Gadkari in Nagpur, his own constituency.
Besides the ‘Vijay Sankalp Sabha’, the BJP and Shiv Sena will kick-start their political campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections from today. Both the parties will hold their first joint rally in Kolhapur, Maharashtra. Their four smaller allies will also be a part of the rally. During the rally, which will be closely watched in Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena is expected to announce the names of two of its remaining candidates on Palghar and Satara seats.
The BJP is keen to put up a united front at a time when the Opposition hasn’t yet announced the details of the seat-sharing formula. It will also be important to watch the stand of the smaller allies. During the rally, some leaders from other parties are expected to publicly join the BJP-Sena alliance.
Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party today announced that its chief Akhilesh Yadav will contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Azamgarh, while Azam Khan will contest from Rampur. The party also put out its list of star campaigners, which surprisingly did not feature SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.
The suspense over Rahul Gandhi’s nomination from Kerala’s Wayanad constituency also continues. On Saturday, rumours were rife that Congress workers in Kerala have requested their party chief to contest from the constituency. However, Rahul is yet to decide on the matter.
Further, Adityanath will also begin his 2019 Lok Sabha elections campaign from Saharanpur district today. The CM will address a public rally at 1 pm at the Shakumbhari Devi temple.
Actor turned politician Kamal Haasan's party Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) is set to release the names of remaining candidates and will also reveal their manifesto. Haasan will address a press conference at 6pm in Coimbatore and will likely put an end to the suspense over his nomination.
