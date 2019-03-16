LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: BJP Leader BC Khanduri's Son Joins Cong, JD(S) Gen Secy Danish Ali Switches to BSP

News18.com | March 16, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE | Minutes after Janata Dal (Secular) general secretary Danish Ali joined the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Uttarakhand CM and BJP leader BC Khanduri's son Manish joined Congress in the presence of party chief Rahul Gandhi.

Gandhi will kick off party’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Dehradun with ‘Vishal Parivartan Rally.’. The party chief is also scheduled to pay a visit to the families of the slain soldiers hailing from the state capital.
Mar 16, 2019 1:20 pm (IST)

Manish Khanduri, son of former BJP CM of Uttarakhand, joins Congress | Son of former BJP chief minister of Uttarakhand Major General (retd) BC Khanduri, Manish Khanduri joins Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi in Dehradun on Saturday afternoon.

Mar 16, 2019 1:09 pm (IST)

BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria makes objectionable comments on Congress president Rahul Gandhi. 

Mar 16, 2019 12:55 pm (IST)

Son of former BJP chief minister of Uttarakhand Maj Gen (retd) BC Khanduri, is likely to join the Congress in the presence of Rahul Gandhi at a rally in Dehradun this weekend. The junior Khanduri is seen seated in the front row of the Congress party’s rally on Saturday.

Mar 16, 2019 12:48 pm (IST)

Congress MLA Resigns From Party in Odisha | In a setback for the opposition Congress ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly elections, its Salipur MLA Prakash Behera on Saturday resigned from the primary membership of the party. Earlier, three MLAs - Nabakishore Das, Jogesh Singh and Krushna Chandra Sagari, had resigned from the Congress. While Das and Singh joined the BJD, Sagaria went to the BSP. In a letter to Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Behera said that he has decided to quit the party after being "ignored" by the Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) leadership. "I worked in the party for last 20 years, but did not get importance in the Congress," Behera told reporters. The Congress legislator claimed that he had raised certain issues with the OPCC president, but they were "ignored".

Mar 16, 2019 12:44 pm (IST)

Sitting BJP MP from Assam Quits Party | In a jolt to the BJP in Assam, its sitting MP from Tezpur Ram Prasad Sarmah on Saturday announced that he quit the saffron fold and alleged neglect of old workers by "new intruders in the party". Sarmah said he was resigning from the primary membership of the BJP after serving the RSS and VHP for 15 years and the BJP for 29 years. "I have left BJP today. I really feel pained in my heart for those old BJP workers of Assam who are most neglected in the party by the new intruders in the party," he said in a Facebook post. Sarmah's name was not included in the party's panel of probable candidate for Tezpur Lok Sabha seat. It only had the name of Assam minister and NEDA convenor Himanta Biswa Sarma. The list has been sent to Delhi and the names of the candidates for the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam is scheduled to be announced on Saturday.

Mar 16, 2019 12:42 pm (IST)

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami met DMDK chief Captain Vijayakanth in Chennai on Saturday morning. DMDK, PMK, BJP and AIADMK have formed an alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Mar 16, 2019 12:30 pm (IST)

Janata Dal (Secular)'s senior leader Danish Ali joins BSP | JD(S) general secretary Danish Ali joins Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the presence of BSP All India General Secretary Satish Mishra, ahead of Lok Sabha elections in Lucknow on Saturday. Ali was counted among the top leaders in JD(S). 

Mar 16, 2019 12:27 pm (IST)

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) chief Hemant Soren met Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning and said the announcement of the alliance among Congress, JMM, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and RJD will be done after Holi in Ranchi. According to sources, Congress will fight in 7 seats from Jharkhand. JMM will fight in 4, JVM in 2 while RJD in 1. Babu Lal Marandi is also expected to meet Rahul Gandhi today evening.

Mar 16, 2019 12:15 pm (IST)

Union petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweets in support of the #MainBhiChowkidar movement. “I will do my best to defeat corruption, crony capitalism, terrorism, poverty and illiteracy,” Pradhan tweeted.  

Mar 16, 2019 12:12 pm (IST)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches #MainBhiChowkidar movement, Union ministers and BJP leaders tweet in support of the campaign. 

Mar 16, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

CLICK TO READ | BJP Likely to Release First List of LS Polls Candidates Today

The election for 543 parliamentary seats will be held in seven phases till May 19 and the counting of votes will be taken up on May 23.

Mar 16, 2019 12:02 pm (IST)

Andhra Pradesh chief minister and TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Chitoor for Tirupati darshan. He will launch campaign for the state assembly election after the darshan. Andhra Pradesh will hold Lok Sabha and assembly polls simultaneously on April 11.

Mar 16, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | In Maharashtra, Politics is Family Business and No Party is Immune to the Dynasty Bug

The BJP, which proudly proclaims its antipathy to the 'dynasty culture' of Congress and insists that it has made a 'chaiwala' as the Prime Minister, is also not immune from the disease notwithstanding its claims of being a

Mar 16, 2019 11:48 am (IST)

The alliance partners Samajwadi Party, Bahujan Samaj Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal are all set to kick start their 11 joint rallies across state from April 7th 2019. The first joint rally of the alliance, chosen carefully after much groundwork, will be held in Deoband. Deoband comes under Saharanpur Lok Sabha constituency, which was in limelight for caste-based clashes around two-years back. In the last Lok Sabha Elections, BJP’s Raghav Lakhanpal had won the Saharanpur seat by over 4.72 lakh votes while runner up spot was bagged by Congress candidate Imran Masood by bagging 4.07 lakh votes.

Mar 16, 2019 11:44 am (IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged his supporters to take the 'main bhai chowkidar' (I too am watchman) pledge, saying he is not alone in the fight against graft and social evils. "Your Chowkidar is standing firm & serving the nation. But, I am not alone. Everyone who is fighting corruption, dirt, social evils is a Chowkidar. Everyone working hard for the progress of India is a Chowkidar. Today, every Indian is saying-#MainBhiChowkidar," he wrote on Twitter. He also posted a little over three minute video to drive home his message.

Mar 16, 2019 11:41 am (IST)

MDMK names Ganeshamurthi as candidate for Erode LS seat: DMK's ally MDMK Saturday announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period. MDMK has been allotted the Erode constituency, even as DMK President M K Stalin has assured one Rajya Sabha seat to his party's ally at the appropriate time. Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats.

Mar 16, 2019 11:36 am (IST)

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will kick off the party’s campaign for Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand on Saturday with a rally in Dehradun at 11:30 am. Gandhi will address the ‘Vishal Parivartan Rally,’ a public meeting at Parade Ground, Dehradun. The Congress chief is also scheduled to pay a visit to the families of the slain soldiers hailing from Dehradun.

The Congress late on Friday night released its third list of 18 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma from the Tura Parliamentary constituency. The other two popular faces in the list are of senior SC leader P L Punia's son Tanuj Punia, who has been nominated to contest from Barabanki (SC) seat in Uttar Pradesh, and former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy's relative A Revanth Reddy, who will fight the elections from Telangana's Malkajgiri.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday launched a new campaign to counter Congress' 'Chowkidar Chor hai' jibe. A video with the tagline 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' was tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming to mobilise and tag anyone who fights against 'social evil and corruption' as a watchman or a Chowkidar.

DMK's ally MDMK on Saturday announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period. Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats.

The BJP may announce its first list of Maharashtra candidates on Saturday (March 16). Around 18 candidates will be announced in the first list and will contest 25 seats this time, one less than the last general election. The party may also finalise its first list of nominees for Karnataka on Saturday, said BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. He also said that all the 16 sitting MPs were likely to get tickets.

YSR Congress party chief Jagan Reddy along with his leaders will meet the Andhra Pradesh governor E. S. L. Narasimhan with relation to his uncle and former minister Vivekanda Reddy’s murder at 4 pm on Saturday.

BJP claims that Shashi' Tharoor's relatives join BJP in Ernakulam. Tharoor said that his aunt and uncle who has been voting for the BJP. They were tricked into function and announced that they joined party. Shashi Tharoor's mother's sister Shobhana and husband Shashi Kumar.

Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said his party does not have enough winnable candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in the state. "We have party leaders and workers who are working very hard. We had given them tickets in panchayat and assembly polls. But in case of fighting Lok Sabha polls we don't have enough candidates who can put up a fight and win the elections," Ghosh said.
