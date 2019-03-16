Election Tracker LIVE: BJP Leader BC Khanduri's Son Joins Cong, JD(S) Gen Secy Danish Ali Switches to BSP



The Congress late on Friday night released its third list of 18 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, fielding former Meghalaya chief minister Mukul Sangma from the Tura Parliamentary constituency. The other two popular faces in the list are of senior SC leader P L Punia's son Tanuj Punia, who has been nominated to contest from Barabanki (SC) seat in Uttar Pradesh, and former Union Minister Jaipal Reddy's relative A Revanth Reddy, who will fight the elections from Telangana's Malkajgiri.



The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday launched a new campaign to counter Congress' 'Chowkidar Chor hai' jibe. A video with the tagline 'Main Bhi Chowkidar' was tweeted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi aiming to mobilise and tag anyone who fights against 'social evil and corruption' as a watchman or a Chowkidar.



DMK's ally MDMK on Saturday announced the candidature of former MP A Ganeshamurthi from the Erode constituency for the April 18 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu. Ganeshamurthi is a two-time MP, who had represented Palani in the 12th Lok Sabha (1998) and Erode during the 2009-14 period. Tamil Nadu has a total of 39 Lok Sabha seats.



The BJP may announce its first list of Maharashtra candidates on Saturday (March 16). Around 18 candidates will be announced in the first list and will contest 25 seats this time, one less than the last general election. The party may also finalise its first list of nominees for Karnataka on Saturday, said BJP state president B S Yeddyurappa. He also said that all the 16 sitting MPs were likely to get tickets.



YSR Congress party chief Jagan Reddy along with his leaders will meet the Andhra Pradesh governor E. S. L. Narasimhan with relation to his uncle and former minister Vivekanda Reddy’s murder at 4 pm on Saturday.



BJP claims that Shashi' Tharoor's relatives join BJP in Ernakulam. Tharoor said that his aunt and uncle who has been voting for the BJP. They were tricked into function and announced that they joined party. Shashi Tharoor's mother's sister Shobhana and husband Shashi Kumar.



Meanwhile, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh said his party does not have enough winnable candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in the state. "We have party leaders and workers who are working very hard. We had given them tickets in panchayat and assembly polls. But in case of fighting Lok Sabha polls we don't have enough candidates who can put up a fight and win the elections," Ghosh said.