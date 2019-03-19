Election Tracker LIVE: BJP May Release First List of 100 Candidates Today, TDP's 1st List Out

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, finance minister Arun Jaitley and BJP senior leader LK Advani during the National Executive Meet, in New Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI)



On the other hand, the Congress in Telangana has appointed senior leaders as in-charges for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The disciplinary action committee of state Congress has also expelled six leaders, including former MLA Arepalli Mohan, M Krishank (official spokesperson) and P Karthik Reddy (who contested as Chevella Lok Sabha candidate in 2014) for alleged anti-party activities.



On Monday, the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), a regional tribal party of Tripura, had announced candidates for both the Lok Sabha seats in the state. The INPT decided to declare its candidates after its talks for seat sharing with the opposition Congress failed, party president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said.



Hrangkhawl, an insurgent turned politician, said INPT leaders met Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently in New Delhi and signed a memorandum of understanding for joint fight against the BJP.



In Delhi, the AAP made it clear that there would neither be any alliance with the Congress nor would it withdraw any of its nominees for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, a day after declaring its candidate for the seventh seat.



Asserting that "enough is enough", senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said these are the final seven candidates of the party and there is no question of "any roll back". The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had on March 2 announced the names of its candidates for the six Lok Sabha seats.





In the western state of Gujarat, the Gujarat Congress alleged the BJP has violated the model code of conduct by holding a meeting of the party's State Parliamentary Board at Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's official residence, prompting the poll panel to order a probe.



The main opposition party lodged a complaint in this regard with the Election Commission (EC). However, the BJP rejected the Congress's charge. On receiving the complaint, sent by the Congress through fax, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Murali Krishna ordered an inquiry into the matter.



"We have received the complaint. We will conduct an inquiry into the issue," Krishna told PTI. In its complaint, the Congress alleged the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar is a government property and no political activity is permitted from a government premises when the model code of conduct is in force.