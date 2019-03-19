LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Election Tracker LIVE: BJP May Release First List of 100 Candidates Today, TDP's 1st List Out

News18.com | March 19, 2019, 9:38 AM IST
Event Highlights

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Tuesday released its first list of party candidates for the Lok Sabha elections. The list of 25 candidates include former Union Minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and Guntur MP Jayadev Galla, who had moved the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government.

The Congress on Monday night released its fifth list of 56 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including 22 from Andhra Pradesh and 11 from West Bengal. The list also included eight candidates from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam, besides three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, the Congress had called off alliance talks with the Left parties.
Mar 19, 2019 9:38 am (IST)

EC to Meet Social Media Representatives Today | The Election Commission of India is scheduled to meet social media representatives on Tuesday to discuss various social media content, especially after Model Code of Conduct came into force ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2019. This year, representatives of social media platforms have assured the Commission that all forms of cooperation will be extended from their end.

Mar 19, 2019 9:33 am (IST)

Rahul to Decide on AAP Alliance Soon | Congress leader P C Chacko on Monday said that the party president will take a call on the AAP alliance. "Rahul Gandhi will decide whether we will ally with AAP in Delhi. Our policy has been to ally with any party that wants the BJP out. But we are waiting for a final decision by our leaders, I hope that decision is taken soon," he said.

Mar 19, 2019 9:20 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | Vote Share Arithmetic, Kejriwal's 'Aim' and Minority Votes: Why AAP is Still Flirting With Congress

Negotiations with the Congress will hinge on the number of seats the grand old party will settle for in Delhi, which seats it will ask for and how many, if at all, it will concede to AAP in other states.

Mar 19, 2019 8:50 am (IST)

Chandrababu Naidu Flays KCR | Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu slammed TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao for poaching MLAs from Congress and TDP. "Rao is doing criminal politics. He is grabbing the MLAs of Congress and TDP. Bihari dacoit Prasant Kishore has removed lakhs of votes in Andhra Pradesh," Naidu said in Ongole.

Mar 19, 2019 8:42 am (IST)

Bharatiya Janata Party supporters protest on BJP chief Amit Shah's official website criticising the party's decision to not field K Surendran from Pathanamthitta in Kerala.

Mar 19, 2019 8:24 am (IST)

Jana Sena Party Releases 3rd List | The Jana Sena Party (JSP) has released its third list of candidates for 13 Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha seat in Andhra Pradesh. The Jana Sena on Sunday announced an electoral tie-up with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Andhra Pradesh, allotting three Lok Sabha and 21 assembly seats to it for the April 11 elections.

Mar 19, 2019 8:21 am (IST)

Priyanka Gandhi's Travel Programme | Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, on her second day of campaigning in East Uttar Pradesh, will arrive in Mirzapur-Bhadohi border at 10:30 a.m. today. She will then travel to Vindhyachal temple by road to offer her prayers. Once the rituals are performed, she leave for Kantit Sharif Mazar at 11:30 a.m. 

Mar 19, 2019 8:07 am (IST)

NC to Contest All 6 LS Seats in J&K | The National Conference on Monday decided to contest all six Lok Sabha seats in the state, but has left a slim possibility of an alliance with the Congress "based on the national scenario".The National Conference and the Congress have been in talks for the past few days for a pre-poll alliance. The Parliamentary board of the National Conference met here this evening after which a decision to contest all the six Lok Sabha seats was taken, the party said. 

Mar 19, 2019 7:56 am (IST)

Madurai Polling Time to be Extended | The Election Commission will extend the polling time in the Madurai Lok Sabha constituency by two hours, till 8 p.m. on April 18, on account of the Chithirai festival. The decision was taken by the ECI considering the lakhs of people expected to visit the district to witness the grand entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai. In all other constituencies, voting will take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Voters in constituencies in and around Madurai, he contended, would be able to attend the Chithirai festival after casting their vote.

Mar 19, 2019 7:51 am (IST)

CLICK TO READ | BJP's Pramod Sawant Takes Oath as Goa Chief Minister at 2am Ceremony, 11 Ministers Are Also Sworn in

The new government has two deputy chief ministers, Goa Forward Party chief Vijai Sardesai and Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party MLA Sudin Dhavalikar, from the two small parties backing BJP in the coastal state.

Mar 19, 2019 7:46 am (IST)

In Delhi, the AAP made it clear that there would neither be any alliance with the Congress nor would it withdraw any of its nominees for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, a day after declaring its candidate for the seventh seat. Besides, Sheila Dikshit and her three working presidents wrote to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi against the alliance

Mar 19, 2019 7:43 am (IST)

The Left Front will hold a meeting on Tuesday to decide its next course of action, Bose told reporters. However, in a late night development, sources said general secretary of CPI(M) Sitaram Yechury has spoken to Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to resolve the situation.

Mar 19, 2019 7:43 am (IST)

Left Hopeful of Alliance Despite Congress' Snub | With the Congress calling off seat-sharing talks with the Left Front for Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal, the CPI(M)-led grouping on Monday said it will till tomorrow for a pro-alliance statement from the Congress. "We hope wisdom would prevail and the Congress would realise how important it is to ensure maximum pooling of anti-TMC and anti-BJP votes in the state," Left Front chairman Biman Bose said.

Mar 19, 2019 7:37 am (IST)

On Monday, Deputy CM of Uttar Pradesh, D Sharma called Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's boat yatra a 'picnic'. He said, "Had it been old times, they would've been called a 'Rajgharana' (Royal family). They come during elections, have picnic, go back and return after 5 years. 'Boat yatra' is only for votes."

Mar 19, 2019 7:33 am (IST)

On Monday, the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), a regional tribal party of Tripura, had announced candidates for both the Lok Sabha seats in the state. The INPT decided to declare its candidates after its talks for seat sharing with the opposition Congress failed, party president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said.

Mar 19, 2019 7:32 am (IST)

The Congress' fifth list also included eight candidates from Telangana, six from Odisha and five from Assam, besides three remaining seats from Uttar Pradesh. On Saturday, the Congress had called off alliance talks with the Left parties.

Mar 19, 2019 7:32 am (IST)

The Congress on Monday night also released its fifth list of 56 candidates for the Lok Sabha elections, including 22 from Andhra Pradesh and 11 from West Bengal. 

Mar 19, 2019 7:29 am (IST)

Telangana Congress Announces List of Candidates | The Telangana Congress released its list of candidates on late Monday night. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president N Uttam Kumar Reddy would be the party's candidate from Nalgonda in the Lok Sabha polls. The list includes Madhu Yashki Goud (Nizamabad), M Anjan Kumar Yadav (Secunderabad), Ch Vamshichand Reddy (Mahabubnagar), Firoz Khan (Hyderabad), Mallu Ravi (Nagarkurnool-SC), Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Bhongir) and Dommati Sambaiah (Warangal-SC) from Telangana. Uttam Kumar Reddy is presently MLA from Huzurnagar. AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi would be Firoz Khan's rival in Hyderabad. The party had earlier released a list with eight candidates. The total number of seats in Telangana is 17.

Mar 19, 2019 7:25 am (IST)

TDP's First List | The Telugu Desam Party has released its first list of 25 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Ashok Gajapathi Raju  will contest from Vizianagaram, Kesineni Srinivas from Vijaywada, Galla Jayadev from Gunutr and N Sivaprasad from Chittoor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, finance minister Arun Jaitley and BJP senior leader LK Advani during the National Executive Meet, in New Delhi, on Saturday. (PTI)

On the other hand, the Congress in Telangana has appointed senior leaders as in-charges for the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state. The disciplinary action committee of state Congress has also expelled six leaders, including former MLA Arepalli Mohan, M Krishank (official spokesperson) and P Karthik Reddy (who contested as Chevella Lok Sabha candidate in 2014) for alleged anti-party activities.

On Monday, the Indigenous Nationalist Party of Twipra (INPT), a regional tribal party of Tripura, had announced candidates for both the Lok Sabha seats in the state. The INPT decided to declare its candidates after its talks for seat sharing with the opposition Congress failed, party president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhawl said.

Hrangkhawl, an insurgent turned politician, said INPT leaders met Congress president Rahul Gandhi recently in New Delhi and signed a memorandum of understanding for joint fight against the BJP.

In Delhi, the AAP made it clear that there would neither be any alliance with the Congress nor would it withdraw any of its nominees for the Lok Sabha polls in Delhi, a day after declaring its candidate for the seventh seat.

Asserting that "enough is enough", senior AAP leader Gopal Rai said these are the final seven candidates of the party and there is no question of "any roll back". The ruling Aam Aadmi Party had on March 2 announced the names of its candidates for the six Lok Sabha seats.


In the western state of Gujarat, the Gujarat Congress alleged the BJP has violated the model code of conduct by holding a meeting of the party's State Parliamentary Board at Chief Minister Vijay Rupani's official residence, prompting the poll panel to order a probe.

The main opposition party lodged a complaint in this regard with the Election Commission (EC). However, the BJP rejected the Congress's charge. On receiving the complaint, sent by the Congress through fax, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) S Murali Krishna ordered an inquiry into the matter.

"We have received the complaint. We will conduct an inquiry into the issue," Krishna told PTI. In its complaint, the Congress alleged the CM's official residence in Gandhinagar is a government property and no political activity is permitted from a government premises when the model code of conduct is in force.
