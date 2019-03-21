Election Tracker LIVE: BJP Releases Candidates' List for Sikkim and Arunachal Assembly Polls

Election Tracker LIVE: The BJP has released the candidates list for the upcoming Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim which will coincide with the Lok Sabha polls. The party is also expected to release today the first list of candidates for the general elections.
The Election Commission, meanwhile, has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students at a women's college in Chennai did not violate the model code of conduct, though it has sought a report on his speech. Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer said local election officials have reported that there was no violation in terms of permission obtained by Stella Maris College for Women to host the interaction on March 13.
Kanagaraj was an agriculturalist by profession and with his death, the AIADMK's strength in the Tamil Nadu assembly has come down to 113, which is five short of a majority.
Mar 21, 2019 2:11 pm (IST)
In other news, the AIADMK MLA from Sulur Assembly constituency, R Kanagaraj, passed away today morning after suffering from a cardiac arrest while reading the newspaper in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore.
Mar 21, 2019 1:51 pm (IST)
JD(U)'s to Contest into Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Polls | Janata Dal (United) will contest assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh, in what would be its maiden entry in the electoral politics of the Himalayan state.The party, led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, has fielded former MLA Tani Loffa from the Seppa West assembly constituency in East Kameng district.
Mar 21, 2019 1:37 pm (IST)
Samajadwadi Party's RG Yadav hit out at Modi government for its alleged mistreatment of the paramilitary forces, "Paramilitary forces aren't happy with the government, jawan have been killed for the sake of votes, there was no checking between Jammu and Srinagar and the personnel had to travel in simple buses. This is a conspiracy. When the government changes, there should be an investigation," he says.
RG Yadav,SP: Paramilitary forces dukhi hain sarkar se, jawan maar diye gaye vote ke liye,checking nahi thi Jammu-Srinagar ke beech mein, jawano ko simple buses main bhej diya,ye sazish thi, abhi nahi kehna chahta, jab sarkar badlegi, iski jaanch hogi, tab bade-bade log phasenge. pic.twitter.com/nLPnNP5P2f
BJP Shortlists Names For Mapusa Assembly Bypolls | The BJP shortlists the names of Joshua D'Souza, son of Goa's late Deputy Chief Minister Francis D'Souza, and another party leader Sudhir Kandolkar for next month's Mapusa Assembly bypoll. The by-election to this Assembly constituency in North Goa was necessitated following the demise of Francis D'Souza, a BJP MLA, last month.
Mar 21, 2019 12:54 pm (IST)
Two former chairmen of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) will lock horns in the Tirupati constituency. Chadalavada Krishnamurthy, who has been fielded by the Jana Sena, will be pitted against another former TTD Chairman B Karunakara Reddy of YSRCP. Interestingly, this is the first time two former TTD chairpersons are locked in an electoral battle in the temple town, which will witness a multi-cornered contest also involving sitting TDP MLA M Suguna.
Mar 21, 2019 12:35 pm (IST)
Other names included in the TMC's list are of MP Derek O'Brien, Dum Dum MP Saugata Roy and actor Nusrat Jahan. In its first list of 42 candidates, the party had announced that Nusrat Jahan will contest from Basirhat and Mimi Chakraborty will contest from Jadavpur.
Mar 21, 2019 12:25 pm (IST)
TMC Releases List of 40 'Star Campaigners' | In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress releases a list of 40 of its star campaigners. The list includes West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, TMC general secretary Subrata Bakshi and actor Mimi Chakraborty.
Mar 21, 2019 12:23 pm (IST)
Mar 21, 2019 12:16 pm (IST)
Senior BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh's Deoria Kalraj Mishra says that he will not be contesting in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. "I have been given a lot of other responsibilities by the party so my time will be devoted to that," he says.
Kalraj Mishra, Senior BJP leader and Lok Sabha MP from Deoria: I will not contest elections this time, I have been given a lot of other responsibilities by the party so my time will be devoted to that. pic.twitter.com/SC7aG6Svxv
The Congress General Secretary of UP East Priyanka Gandhi, however, hit out at the BJP saying, “Ye achievement hai? Jaane kisne diya tha? [Is this an achievement? Who let him go?]”. She had also locked horns with Narendra Modi after the Prime Minister, in a blog post, slammed the Congress for its "dynastic politics". The AICC general secretary yesterday, the final-day of her three-day Ganga Yatra in Uttar Pradesh, had said that the "BJP has systematically attacked every institution in last 5 years including the media." "PM should stop thinking people are fools and understand that they see through this," she had said.
Mar 21, 2019 11:32 am (IST)
BJP leader and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad hailed Modi government over his arrest saying,” The arrest of Nirav Modi is an indication of effective work done by investigative agencies, the CBI and the ED, and the political authority with which the Narendra Modi government has sought to nail him,” he said.
Mar 21, 2019 11:31 am (IST)
Nirav Modi, the main accused in the Rs 13000-crore Punjab National Bank scam, has been remanded to custody till March 29 after being arrested from the metro station in Holborn, central London.
Mar 21, 2019 11:29 am (IST)
Meanwhile, the opposition party leaders have locked horns with the ruling BJP over the arrest of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee hit out at the Modi government posing questions about the "timing" of the arrest. "Daal main kuchh kala hai (something is fishy). Why has Nirav Modi’s arrest taken place right before the elections? People will not give the BJP credit for this because their expiry date is over,” she said.
The 2019 polls is being seen as an important election for Patnaik especially after the anti-incumbency sentiment unseated BJP rule in three states last year - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Mar 21, 2019 11:25 am (IST)
In a bid to pacify the resentment over denial of tickets to some leaders, BJD president and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday announced a Rajya Sabha berth for Berhampur MLA Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik. "Work together, Chayu Babu will go to Rajya Saba," he said during a visit to Ganjam district.
Mar 21, 2019 11:22 am (IST)
Another prominent tribal woman leader from Sundergarh district, Kushum Tete, who had resigned from BJD on Tuesday, also joined the BJP here. Tete resigned from BJD after the party gave the ticket to Sundergarh's Congress MLA Jogesh Singh.
Mar 21, 2019 11:19 am (IST)
Three BJD Odisha MLAs Join BJP | Three MLAs of the ruling Biju Janata Dal party in Odisha join the Bharatiya Janata Party following hectic parleys and negotiations in the BJP headquarters. The sitting BJD MLAs who joined in the BJP are Debraj Mohanty, Purna Chandra Nayak and Sukant Kumar Nayak. Gunupur MLA Trinath Gomango, who also resigned from the BJD, has not made any such move so far.
Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government had ordered an inquiry as to how the college gave its approval for Rahul Gandhi to interact with its students when the model code for elections was in force. The Director of Collegiate Education had directed a subordinate official to inquire into the matter.
In his interaction with the students, the Congress president had promised 33 per cent reservation in government jobs for women and answered several of their questions.
He had also brought up the issue of the Rafale deal and reiterated his allegations about the pricing of the aircraft and the process.