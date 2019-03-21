Election Tracker LIVE: BJP Releases Candidates' List for Sikkim and Arunachal Assembly Polls

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE: The BJP has released the candidates list for the upcoming Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim which will coincide with the Lok Sabha polls. The party is also expected to release today the first list of candidates for the general elections.The Election Commission, meanwhile, has said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi's interaction with students at a women's college in Chennai did not violate the model code of conduct, though it has sought a report on his speech. Tamil Nadu's Chief Electoral Officer said local election officials have reported that there was no violation in terms of permission obtained by Stella Maris College for Women to host the interaction on March 13.