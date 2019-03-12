Election Tracker LIVE: BSP Brings Down Curtains on Grand Alliance, Says No Truck With Congress in Any State

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the IAF air strikes, accusing him of playing politics over terror. Addressing the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in Ahmedabad, Gandhi said Modi was playing the victim card. The grand old party kick-started its battle for 2019 with the CWC on the Prime Minister’s home turf. All eyes will be on the party’s policy on stitching together pre- and post-poll alliances in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The meeting is also likely to mark the debut of Priyanka Gandhi who will address the committee for the first time.Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday raised the statehood demand for Delhi again as he raised the stakes for the Lok Sabha elections. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said the Centre was creating hurdles in Delhi’s functioning and had been unfair to the people.