Election Tracker LIVE: BSP Brings Down Curtains on Grand Alliance, Says No Truck With Congress in Any State

BSP Brings down curtains on Grand Alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections, says no truck with Congress in any state. It has been reiterated once again that Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) will not have any alliance with Congress party in any state, to contest the upcoming elections, says BSP supremo Mayawati.
Event Highlights
- Modi Playing Politics of Terror: Sonia Gandhii
- Modi Doesn't Have Time for Delhi People: Kejriwal
- Kejriwal Rakes up Statehood Demand
- Congress CWC Meeting Begins
- SC Pulls up Legislative Dept of Law Ministry
- Congress anti-thesis of Gandhian Ideology: PM Modi
- Senior Congress Leaders Arrive in Ahmedabad
- TMC to Decide on Candidiates Today
- Arvind Kejriwal to Hold Press Conference Today
- CWC Meet: What to Expect
Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday raised the statehood demand for Delhi again as he raised the stakes for the Lok Sabha elections. Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kejriwal said the Centre was creating hurdles in Delhi’s functioning and had been unfair to the people.
The meeting of Central Election Committee of Congress party will be held on 14 March at the residence of UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
Kejriwal said people were now largely divided between "Modi-bhakts" and those who don't back Prime Minister Narendra Modi and that the Aam Aadmi Party "will do whatever is in its power to defeat Modi". Kejriwal also said that many people had told him that they were apprehensive of a Pulwama-like attack just before the Lok Sabha polls. "I am only saying what people told us... They told us that they were apprehensive for the last two years that they (BJP) will either foment a conflict over Ram Mandir or between India and Pakistan," he said.
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that BJP's politicization of the "surgical strikes" on terror camps in Pakistan will not help it in the Lok Sabha election in Delhi. "Whatever happened after the Pulwama attack on India-Pakistan border and the way BJP's conduct was, which politicized it, it is causing damage to the BJP. There's a notion that it is helping it but it is not, at least not in Delhi," he told reporters here.
Sonia Gandhi Hits Out at PM Modi for Playing Politics Over Terror | Sonia Gandhi hits out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the CWC meet in Ahemdabad and says," People of the country are getting victimised but PM Modi pretends to be the victim himself." Evoking the issue of national secutity in the light of the recent terror attacks in Pulwama in which 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives, Gandhi says that terror attacks are being polticised for electoral gains.
In West Bengal, the TMC 12- member election committee, along with the district presidents started arriving at Mamata Banerjee’s residence in Kalighat for the 1pm core committee meeting. Post the meeting,Mamata is expected to declare the list of TMC candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections at 3:30pm. Some of the TMC leaders were seen arriving at Mamata’s residence for the meeting include, Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O’Brien, Partha Chatterjee , Subrata Bakshi, Sashi Panja , Suvendu Adhikari , Sishir Adhikari , Malay Ghatak , Sudip Badhopadhyay and Firhad Hakkim.
Congress' newset member, Patidar leader Hardik Patel has arrived at the Sardar Patel Smarak, where the CWC meeting is underway. He will shortly formally join the grand-old-party in the presence of Rahul Gandhi here.
Ahmedabad: Patidar leader Hardik Patel reaches Sardar Patel Smarak where Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is underway. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/vYmLET2qk4— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
CLICK TO READ | Delhi Statehood: Arvind Kejriwal Wants To Have the Cake and Eat It Too
Given the performance of the party in Assembly polls in several states after registering a mammoth victory in Delhi, Kejriwal knows that political survival is the call of the hour.
The biennial election to fill five vacancies in the Telangana Legislative Council (MLAs quota), began on Tuesday. The main opposition Congress, which fielded a candidate, had decided to boycott the MLC election, accusing ruling TRS of poaching four of its MLAs and a TDP legislator 'in a brazen manner by adopting all illegal means.' With the Congress staying away from the poll, the election of TRS and its ally AIMIM nominees looks certain. In the election to fill five vacancies in the Council, TRS has fielded four nominees, leaving one seat to its ally AIMIM.
Prakash Ambedkar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), confirms to ANI that there will be no alliance between VBA and Congress for coming Lok Sabha elections and VBA will contest on all 48 seats in Maharashtra
Prakash Ambedkar, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA), confirms to ANI that there will be no alliance between VBA and Congress for coming Lok Sabha elections and VBA will contest on all 48 seats in Maharashtra. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/U7Duq1weeM— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
Kejriwal Accuses PM Modi of Ignoring People of Delhi | The Centre has created far too many hurdles for the Delhi government and the centre has been unfair to the people of Delhi, says Kejriwal. "AAP's core focus in the capital has been on development, but the law and order situation is crumbling under the BJP-rule," he says, citing examples of how the police in the state doesn't listen to the state govt, while the PM himself, he says, doesn't have the time to come and hear the demands of the people.
Arvind Kejriwal is currently addressing a press conference in Delhi in which he is raising stakes for the 2019 battle of Lok Sabha elections. "Delhi will vote for full statehood and people here will vote against Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he says. AAP is set to contest on all seven seats in Delhi and the demand for full statehood has been the party's major political plank.
Congress CWC Meeting Begins | The Congress meeting of the working committee-- the highest decision making body -- will give the final shape to its strategy for the general elections has commenced. The Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting is being held at Vallabhbhai Patel's national memorial here, with top party leaders, including former prime minister Manmohan Singh and newly-appointed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in attendance. This is the first official meeting of Priyanka Gandhi after assuming an active political role in the Congress party.
The party leaders led by their chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and former prime minister Manmohan Singh sought to give a symbolic message to the people of the country by remembering Mahatma and his ideals of non-violence and tolerance.
Ahmedabad: Former PM Manmohan Singh, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and Congress General Secretary for UP East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at "Sardar Patel Smarak". #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/JbhoszkTLa— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
Union cabinet minister Maneka Gandhi has conveyed to the high command that she doesnt want to contest from the Pilbhit seat, sources revealed, adding that she has expressed the desire that her son Varun Gandhi, who is the sitting MP from Sultanpur, contests from Pilbhit instead. Sources say that Maneka has further conveyed that she wishes to contest from Karnal in Haryana, where the BJP MP Ashwani Kumar has been unwell for a long time. The state unit of the party, however, wants her to contest from Kurukshetra. The final decision on the issue will be taken by PM Modi and Amit Shah.
The Supreme Court asks the Election Commission to clarify about the action to be taken regarding the names reflecting in the electoral roll but not in the Assam NRC to be published on July 31.The SC further asks the EC to furnish details by March 28 of the addition and deletion of names in electoral roll between Jan 1, 2018 and Jan 1, 2019.This was in relation to a petition that claimed lakhs of people in Assam may not get to vote in the General Elections 2019 since they aren't included in the draft NRC. EC today told the Supreme Court that it hasn't and won't delete any names on the basis of the draft NRC.
Talking about corruption under the Congress, Modi said: “We have done everything to punish the corrupt. But, the nation has seen how Congress and corruption have become synonyms. The Prime minister also took a jibe at Congress for diluting the sanctity of democracy by declaring the Emergency under their rule.
Tributes to Bapu and all those who marched with him to Dandi in pursuit of justice and equality.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 12, 2019
Sharing a few thoughts on the Dandi March, the ideals of Bapu and his disdain for the Congress culture in my blog.https://t.co/QVuDNCZoXL
Ahead of CWC Meet, PM Modi Attacks Congress in Blog | Meanwhile, in a blog post, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Congress, saying Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Grand Old party to be disbanded after 1947 because he realized its culture is the “anti-thesis” of Gandhian ideology. “In many of his works, Gandhi Ji said he does not believe in inequality and caste divisions. Sadly, the Congress has never hesitated from dividing society,” Modi said on a day the Congress is scheduled to meet in Ahmedabad for the CWC meeting to finalise its strategy for the Lok Sabha elections.
More visuals of senior Congress leaders attending a prayer meet at the Sabarmati ashram in Ahmedabad ahead of the Congress CWC meeting.
Ahmedabad: Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attend prayer meet on anniversary of 'Dandi March' at Sabarmati Ashram pic.twitter.com/JYuEkRUORV— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
Ahead of the CWC meet, senior party leaders Rahul gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi have arrived at the Gandhi Ashram to attend a prayer meet. The leaders will pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as March 12 marks the launch of the historic Dandi March by him from the Sabarmati Ashram here in 1930. Besides, 2019 is also being celebrated as the 150th birth anniversary year of the Father of the Nation.
Ahmedabad: Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra & Sonia Gandhi at Sabarmati Ashram, to attend prayer meet on anniversary of 'Dandi March'. pic.twitter.com/hWjqkjISMU— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
Visuals from Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat on the anniversary of 'Dandi March'; where the Congress party will attend a prayer meet and then hold its crucial Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the Sardar Patel Smarak.
Ahmedabad: #Visuals from Sabarmati Ashram on anniversary of 'Dandi March'; Congress party will attend a prayer meet at the ashram & then hold Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at Sardar Patel Smarak. #Gujarat pic.twitter.com/kxyiA4PkLZ— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
Congress President Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi arrive in Ahmedabad for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting.
Gujarat: Congress President Rahul Gandhi, General Secretary UP-East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi arrive at Ahmedabad for Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting. pic.twitter.com/Fgew4zDJYN— ANI (@ANI) March 12, 2019
TMC Meeting on Candidiates at Mamata Banerjee's Residence | The Trinamool Congress(TMC) leadership has convened a meeting of its election committee at party head and chief minister of Bengal Mamata Banerjee's residence at noon today to decide on its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. However, the West Bengal Congress has asked the state CPI (M) not to announce candidate’s list on March 13, as there are few more seats where both party leaders wanted to contest. Congress MP Pradip Bhattacharya said, “We have requested them (CPIM) not to announce the list on Wednesday because ‘seat to seat’ discussion in some constituencies is yet to be done. We need to resolve it first before announcing the list.”
Gandhi’s statement came after a Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit remark on the possibility of an alliance set off speculation that there may be a rethink on the part of the Congress. When asked about a tie-up, Dikshit had said, there was “no alliance yet”. She said this after the AAP urged Rahul Gandhi to reconsider and take a decision about the seat-sharing with it considering the “national situation”.
Kejriwal Likely to Address Issues of Alliance and Statehood Today | Delhi chief minister and Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal will be holding a press conference in the capital at noon today. According to sources, he is likely to adress the issues of statehood and alliances for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections during the briefing. The address will come in the backdrop of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi firmly shutting all doors on the possibility of a Congress-AAP alliance on Monday, asking his party’s workers to ensure victory in all seven seats in Delhi in the Lok Sabha elections.
ALSO READ | Can Congress Steer Narrative Back From Chest-thumping Jingoism to Bread-and-butter Issues?
Now that the Lok Sabha polls are round the corner, the Congress has to necessarily unveil its agenda and the issues it plans to highlight in its election campaign.
Congress to Demand Answers from Modi on Status of Promises Made Five Years Ago | The Congress CWC meeting today will see party leaders discuss ways to corner Modi and his government on issues of governance, agrarian and economic crisis, unemployment and lack of job creation, national security and women safety. The party is of the view that the narrative for the general elections needs to be steered towards real issues and problems confronting people of the country, from what its leaders see as the "propaganda" plank of the current regime, especially after Pulwama attack and subsequent air strike on terror camps in Pakistan.
The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote. Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said.
(From left) File photo of Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati, Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi
Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora will hold a meeting to discuss the modalities of conducting assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Election Commission, while announcing the dates for the high-stakes General Elections on Sunday, had said the J&K assembly elections won’t be held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, citing security reasons.
In West Bengal, the Trinamool Congress leadership has convened a meeting of its election committee to decide on its list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in the state, while in Delhi, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal is expected to address a press conference to talk on statehood and alliances among other issues.
-
11 Mar, 2019 | England in West Indies WI vs ENG 71/1013.0 overs 72/210.3 oversEngland beat West Indies by 8 wickets
-
10 Mar, 2019 | Australia in India IND vs AUS 358/950.0 overs 359/647.5 oversAustralia beat India by 4 wickets
-
10 Mar, 2019 | Sri Lanka in South Africa SA vs SL 331/550.0 overs 121/524.0 oversSouth Africa beat Sri Lanka by 71 runs (D/L method)
-
10 Mar, 2019 | Afghanistan and Ireland in India AFG vs IRE 216/650.0 overs 219/547.2 oversIreland beat Afghanistan by 5 wickets
-
09 Mar, 2019 | England in West Indies ENG vs WI 182/620.0 overs 45/1011.5 oversEngland beat West Indies by 137 runs