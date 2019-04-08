Election Tracker LIVE: Chandrababu's Rival KCR Announces Support for Andhra's Special Status

BJP Manifesto, a List of Jumlas: CPI | CPI national secretary D Raja today said the BJP manifesto was a list of new 'jumlas' to conceal the betrayal and the broken promises made to the people in the last five years. "The BJP manifesto is a list of new jumlas (gimmicks) to conceal the betrayal and broken promises of last five years. The BJP has become the Bharatiya Jumla Party," he said. Raja added that the BJP's manifesto confirms the saffron party is nothing but a political tool of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh whose ideology is "divisive, sectarian, communal and fascist."
Event Highlights
- CPI Slams BJP Manifesto
- Mamata Banerjee's Slogan for the People
- TRS Supports Demand for AP Special Status
- Surjewala Asks SC To Review Decision on EVM
- Rajnath Singh Compares PM Modi to Indira Gandhi in J&K
- BJP's 'Strange' Poll Promise
- Rajnath Singh Gives NC Ultimatum on Constitutional Demand
- Sharad Pawar Slams PM Modi For Personal Remarks
- Kamal Haasan Proposes to Create a Third Front
- Mamata Urges Voters to Oust PM Modi
- TMC Opposes Scrapping of Article 370, Article 35A
- Stop Playing With Fire: Mehbooba Mufti to BJP
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP Over Article 370
- Yogi Adityanath in Baghpat
- GJM Cements NDA Alliance, Thanks BJP
BJP parliamentarian Varun Gandhi's dues of Rs 38,616 against his Pilibhit office telephone number. The state-owned telecommunications Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has written a letter in this regard to district election officer, informing them that despite "repeated reminders" the bill is yet to be paid.
BJP Manifesto, a List of Jumlas: CPI | CPI national secretary D Raja today said the BJP manifesto was a list of new 'jumlas' to conceal the betrayal and the broken promises made to the people in the last five years. "The BJP manifesto is a list of new jumlas (gimmicks) to conceal the betrayal and broken promises of last five years. The BJP has become the Bharatiya Jumla Party," he said. Raja added that the BJP's manifesto confirms the saffron party is nothing but a political tool of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh whose ideology is "divisive, sectarian, communal and fascist."
CLICK TO READ | As BJP Manifesto Promises to Enact Citizenship Bill, Can it Hurt Saffron Party's Prospects in Northeast?
The All Assam Students' Union that led to anti-bill protests across the state has vowed to renew its agitation if the BJP attempts to introduce the bill again.
2019, a Fight for the People: Mamata Banerjee | TMC chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee spoke to News18 and explained what the 2019 battle looks like for TMC. "I don't think any fight is tough. If you have faith in yourself, fighting spirit and support of the people I think no fight is tough. I don't create any wave. People of Bengal create waves. Let them ridicule my slogan 'Maa, Mati, Manush'. My theme is Maa Mati Manush. While offering prayers if they ask my caste I say Ma Mati Manush. This is a fight for the people. They will Judge. They will vote," she said.
The CPI-ML candidate from Kodarma Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand calls out the BJP's Manifesto which says that greater clearances for projects lead to an increase in forest cover.
भाजपा का घोषणा पत्र कह रहा कि प्रोजेक्ट क्लियरेंस (मतलब कम्पनियों को लूटने का खुला छूट) देकर उन्होने जंगल का दायरा बढ़ाया हे!! यह लोग सूंघते क्या हे भाई?? लगता हे की जिसने यह जुमला पत्र लिखा हे वह कभी झारखंड आया नहीं और रघुबर दास के इलावा झारखंड के दूसरे किसी से बात ही नहीं किया! pic.twitter.com/n9ZBSi7YCs— Rajkumar Yadav (@RKYadav_CPIML) April 8, 2019
The Aam Admi Party takes a hit at the BJP for a poll promise in their manifesto.
BJP's 'Sankalp' to ENCOURAGE Crime Against Women.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 8, 2019
.@BJP4India However hard you might try, your actual intentions will come to light.#BJPManifesto Link : https://t.co/4UXwREOnEA#BJPSankalpPatr2019 pic.twitter.com/JYd56iH1uJ
The Aam Admi Party takes a hit at the BJP for a poll promise in their manifesto.
BJP's 'Sankalp' to ENCOURAGE Crime Against Women.— AAP (@AamAadmiParty) April 8, 2019
.@BJP4India However hard you might try, your actual intentions will come to light.#BJPManifesto Link : https://t.co/4UXwREOnEA#BJPSankalpPatr2019 pic.twitter.com/JYd56iH1uJ
YSRCP, TRS Will Work Together for Both States: KCR | Telangana CM and TRS chief K Chandrashekhar Rao at a public meeting in Vikarabad said that TRS will support the demand for special status for Andhra Pradesh. "YSRCP is going to form the government in Andhra and we will work together for the development of both states," KCR said.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath said the BJP via its manifesto will address the aspirations of the people in the next five years.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath on BJP Manifesto: It is for the first time that a govt has promised a house by 2022, to every poor family. BJP has reiterated its commitment on the Ram temple issue, on Kashmir and Uniform Civil Code. Coming 5 years will be to address aspirations of people. pic.twitter.com/2nyW9fmS7B— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2019
We are Not Satisfied With EVM Review: Randeep Surjewala | Congress party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala today urged the Supreme Court to review its decision on the matching of VVPAT slips with EVMs, saying it is not satisfied with the counting being held in only five booths in each assembly segment. "No, we are not satisfied with counting only five VVPATs. As a citizen, I feel if I am going to pay for Rs 18,000 crore for VVPATs, the democracy enjoins upon every constitutional authority, every government to ensure that election is free, fair, proper and without an iota of doubt regarding the exercise of franchise by every individual," he said.
CLICK TO READ | 'Won't Allow Congress to Decay': Chidambaram on Lessons Learnt from Defeat in 2014 Lok Sabha Polls
P Chidambaram said when the Congress was reduced to 44 seats after Lok Sabha elections in 2014, the party recognised that it had lost the battle at an organisational level.
Why Can't Everyone Praise PM Modi For Attacking Terrorists: Rajnath Singh | Union Minister Rajnath Singh at a public meeting today in Jammu and Kashmir said "For defeating Pakistan, if everyone in the country praises Indira Gandhi, then why can't PM Modi be praised for hunting terrorists down in their own ground".
For or Against Women?: Divya Spandana | Former Congress MP Divya Spandana takes a hit at the BJP for a 'strange' poll promise they made in their manifesto.
The Asli mindset of Modi and the BJP. Don’t get carried away with the Botox pictures you see on hoardings, not the face but the mind matters! #WomenBewareofBJP pic.twitter.com/IF1AQcLxUz— Divya Spandana/Ramya (@divyaspandana) April 8, 2019
CLICK TO READ | BJP vs Cong: What Manifestoes Promise on Kashmir, Article 370, Terrorism and Farmers' Distress
New Delhi: From farmer distress, national security and women empowerment to unemployment, economic growth and good governance, the BJP had a plethora of issues to choose from for its manifesto, released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah on Monday.
No Option But to Abolish Article 370, 35A: Rajnath Singh | Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh at a public meeting in Suchetgarh, Jammu and Kashmir today said there will be no option with the government other than abolishing articles 370 and 35A related to special status to Jammu and Kashmir in the Constitution if "someone" talks about having a separate Prime Minister for the terrorism-affected state, PTI reported. His reaction came a week after National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had said that his party will strive hard for restoring the autonomy of Jammu and Kashmir that could include having a 'Sadar-e-Riyasat' (President) and 'Wazir-e-Azam' (Prime Minister).
PM Modi is a 'National Calamity': Sharad Pawar | NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a public meeting today in Amrawati, Maharashtra called Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "national calamity" who needs to be defeated in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls to safeguard the nation. Pawar also attacked the PM for the latter's personal diatribe against him at a rally in Wardha. "We can run the country well. Modi need not worry about our ability," he said. PM Modi had previously said that Pawar had lost grip on the Nationalist Congress Party which was wracked by a "family feud".
CLICK TO READ | TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's Wife Need Not Appear Before Customs Till July 31: HC
Ruchira Naroola, who is a citizen of Thailand, was asked to appear before an assistant commissioner on Monday at 12 noon in connection with her alleged intentional obstruction of customs officers from checking her baggage at the Kolkata airport on her arrival from Bangkok on March 16.
PM Modi was Busy Touring for 5 Years: Mamata Banerjee | West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee at a public meeting in Nagrakata, West Bengal said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be thrown out of power and politics and his mouth should be sealed with surgical adhesive tape. “When elections are knocking at the door, Modi is threatening everybody and blabbering lies,” Banerjee alleged, claiming that he would get the first prize if there was a competition of telling lies. For four and half years PM Modi did not have the time to look after the farmers and the middle-class because he was busy touring the world, she added.
Can't Go Back to Days of Independence: Sougata Roy | TMC leader and MP from Dum Dum constituency in West Bengal spoke to CNN News18 and expressed his party's position on the debate on Kashmir's constitutional jurisdiction. The MP said that TMC is opposed to the scrapping of Article 370 or Article 35A. "This is a divisive issue which has been raised for a long time. But, they will be dropped post elections. The current demand is a deviation from the days of Independence when Kashmir was integrated into India. It would be bad for democracy to go back on that," he said.
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti expressed anguish over the BJP's poll promise to abrogate Article 370 and annul Article 35A from the constitution.
Mehbooba Mufti on BJP in manifesto promises abrogation of Article 370 and annulling Article 35A: Already J&K ek barood ki dher par baitha hua hai. If this happens then not only Kashmir but the country and the region will burn. So I appeal to BJP that please stop playing with fire pic.twitter.com/E0z8rmjNO5— ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2019
Rise Above Appeasement and Dynasty Politics: Piyush Goyal | Union Minister Piyush Goyal today took a swipe against the Congress for its remark on the saffron party's manifesto which was released earlier today. "Their manifesto doesn't mention as to how to take the country towards good governance, how to fight terrorism. It hasn't been able to rise above appeasement and dynasty politics," he said. At the release of the BJP's manifesto, the Congress party had said instead of a manifesto, the BJP should have come out with a "Maafinama".
Why Waste Time in Court, Just Scrap 370: Mufti to BJP | PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti slammed the BJP over the latest PIL in Delhi High Court seeking a ban on Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah and herserlf from contesting elections. "Why waste time in court. Wait for BJP to scrap Article 370. It will automatically debar us from fighting elections since Indian constitution won’t be applicable to J&K anymore. If you dont get this now, then you will be destroyed dear citizens of the country. Your story will not be remebered," Mufti said.
Yogi Adityanath in Baghpat | Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Baghpat addresses the issue of sugar mills in the region. "The change in the region is because of our candidate. What other parties for decades couldn't do for the sugar mills in the region, our leader Satyapal Singh change everything within months," he says.
Internal Security Contributed to Political Stability: GJM | The party further acknowledged that BJP's committed actions to find a permanent political solution to their old demand. The GJM said BJP's commitment to secure the 'chicken neck' region of the nation which includes Darjeeling hills, Siliguri, Terai and Dooars has significantly contributed to the political stability of the region.
Gorkha's Thank the BJP: GJM | The Gorkha Janmukti Morcha in a statement today thanked its NDA alliance partner BJP for providing a separate platform to address the saffron party's commitment to the Gorkha community and allow the Gorkha community to present their issues. "Whenever we have sought to assert our political and constitution rights, we have been labelled as separatists, terrorists, and at times even as foreigners. The inclusion of 11 left-out Gorkha Tribes as Scheduled Tribes of India, will cement the place of Gorkhas as being indigenous to our nation forever," said Roshan Giri, General Secretary of the GJM.
File photo of Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekar Rao. (PTI)
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti today said that once Article 370 is scrapped, the state leaders will not be able to fight polls. Her reaction came after a PIL was filed in the Delhi high court to ban Omar, Farooq Abdullah and Mufti from contesting elections.
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav today repeated BSP chief Mayawati's appeal to not let votes get split. The BSP chief's speech at Deoband on Sunday was ostensibly aimed at ensuring Muslims stay firmly behind the alliance.
The open appeal to the minority community came at the first joint rally held by the two alliance partners in 25 years. "I want to make an open appeal. It's not the Congress but the alliance which is fighting the BJP. Congress wants to ensure the alliance does not win. Congress is trying to help the BJP in this election,” she said while sharing the stage with Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh.
Ram Mandir, Uniform Civil Code and a zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism are some of the big promises made by the BJP in its 2019 manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’, Union minister Rajnath Singh has announced. Singh also addressed the contentious issue of Citizenship Amendment Bill, saying it would be implemented without compromising with the identity of states. On Kashmir, he said the party was committed to annulling Article 35A of the Constitution as the provision is discriminatory against non-permanent residents and women of Jammu and Kashmir. “We believe that Article 35A is an obstacle in the development of the state,” he said.
Singh said the party would explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He added that Article 44 of the Constitution of India lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. “BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time India adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times.”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the gathering, said the BJP’s approach is need-based and politics can continue but to move the nation ahead, “our approach is multi-dimensional”. “BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' aims to make India a developed nation by 2047, on completion of 100 years of Independence,” he said, adding that they had made several policies and taken several decisions keeping in mind good, easy, transparent, responsible and accountable governance.
BJP chief Amit Shah kicked off the launch of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying it was going with 75 promises to people to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Shah said the party had a strong leader in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP would “do what it takes to make this country great”. The ruling party is likely to make a slew of promises to woo different sections of the society, especially farmers, youth and women, besides the downtrodden. The Congress, meanwhile, reminded voters of the "good old days before 2014 when Indians had jobs & a PM that didn't lie to them".
Meanwhile, Modi will campaign in three states — Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, PM Modi will address a rally at Osmanabad, a constituency governed by BJP ally Shiv Sena. Then, he will land in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan launched the party’s manifesto for 2024. He also played down the I-T raids being conducted before the upcoming elections, saying, “Those who hoard people’s money, they should be raided, they should be punished. The raids have not taken place just during elections but before also.”
Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi are set to address three election rallies in politically crucial Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor districts of western Uttar Pradesh, where polling is scheduled to take place in the first phase.
On the other hand, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Ghaziabad and Baghpat constituencies, which fall under western UP as well. BSP supremo Mayawati will also address massive rallies across western UP. In Kairana and Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address four rallies. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also be in the politically crucial state.
Besides, the Supreme Court will hear the CBI’s plea against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The CBI had moved the apex court to arrest Kumar and had filed a fresh plea in the SC where it claims that the ex-police chief was evasive and concealed information and may also be responsible for destruction of evidence.
-
07 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RR vs KKR 139/320.0 overs 140/213.5 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets
-
07 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs DC 149/820.0 overs 152/618.5 oversDelhi Capitals beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 4 wickets
-
06 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League MI vs SRH 136/720.0 overs 96/1017.4 oversMumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 40 runs
-
06 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League CSK vs KXIP 160/320.0 overs 138/520.0 oversChennai Super Kings beat Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs
-
05 Apr, 2019 | Indian Premier League RCB vs KKR 205/320.0 overs 206/519.1 oversKolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets