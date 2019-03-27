Election Tracker LIVE: Chidambaram Defends Nyay Scheme, Says Nobody Questioned Modi's Rs 15 Lakh Math

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Former finance minister P Chidambaram today defended the Congress’s proposed income scheme Nyay, saying the Indian economy had the capacity to implement the scheme, which would be rolled out in phases. Addressing a press conference, Chidambaram also hit out the Narendra Modi government, saying no one questioned the Prime Minister on the math of his 2014 poll promise where he said Rs 15 lakh would be deposited in the bank account of every Indian. He added that existing schemes for the poor like ICDS will not be scrapped and thus people had nothing to fear. “Subsidies which have been granted to achieve special socio-economic objectives will not be affected by NYAY,” Chidambaram said.
The senior Congress leader, while explaining the scheme, said: “It's a standard transfer of Rs 6,000 per month to five crore families, which is Rs 72,000 per year. This will be transferred to the account of the women in household. With this, tax revenues will rise and GDP will rise. Some taxes are scrapped and some taxes are imposed. But the given the tax and non-tax revenue of central and state governments and the GDP, this scheme is perfectly doable.”
Mar 27, 2019 11:52 am (IST)
AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Reaches Amethi | Congress workers in Amethi welcome Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on her arrival.
PM Modi tweeted that he would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon on Wednesday 'with an important message'.
Mar 27, 2019 11:30 am (IST)
PM Modi's to Address the Nation Today | Prime Minister Modi will be addressing the nation with an "important message" between 11.45 am and 12 pm today. "I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message. Do watch the address on television, radio or social media." the Prime Minister tweeted.
मेरे प्यारे देशवासियों,
आज सवेरे लगभग 11.45 - 12.00 बजे मैं एक महत्वपूर्ण संदेश लेकर आप के बीच आऊँगा।
I would be addressing the nation at around 11:45 AM - 12.00 noon with an important message.
Do watch the address on television, radio or social media.
Explaining how cash under the scheme will be disbursed, P Chidambaram says, "It's a standard transfer of Rs 6000 per month to every 5 crore family which is Rs 72,000 per year. This will be transferred to the account of the women in the household. With this the tax revenues will rise, GDP will rise. Some taxes might be scrapped and some taxes might be imposed."
Mar 27, 2019 11:09 am (IST)
P Chidambaram in the press conference also takes a hit at the rival BJP saying, "PM Modi promised 15 lakhs to every person. Did anyone ask him for the maths? He said he will double the farm income but he didn't. Did anyone ask him for the math?"
Mar 27, 2019 11:04 am (IST)
"Existing schemes for the poor like ICDS will not be scrapped. There is nothing to fear. Subsidies which have been granted to achieve special socio-economic objectives will not be affected by NYAY," Chidambaram says.
Mar 27, 2019 11:01 am (IST)
Reaffirming his confidence in Congress' big poll promise, P Chidambaram says, "The size of the Indian GDP and the Centre's expenditure gives us the capacity to pull out a program like this."
Mar 27, 2019 10:58 am (IST)
Chidambaram says, "All of the economists broadly agree that a scheme of this scale can be implemented. It's not like the new government comes in power on May 26 and that the scheme will be rolled out on May 27."
Mar 27, 2019 10:54 am (IST)
On the implementation of the scheme, P Chidambaram says, "The scheme will be rolled out in phases targetting five crore families. There will be an expert committee who will be consulted before every phase."
Mar 27, 2019 10:53 am (IST)
Congress' P Chidambaram Says India Has Capacity to Implement NYAY Scheme | Former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in a press conference says , "We believe that the Indian economy has the capacity to implement a scheme like that."
Mar 27, 2019 10:24 am (IST)
Taking a swipe at the regional parties Ram Madhav says, "I am seeing a Modi wave in J&K, there is no Congress wave here. It is clear that these regional parties are only worried about their own political futures...some of these candidates are praising Pakistan."
Mar 27, 2019 10:19 am (IST)
BJP Asks EC to Hold J&K Assembly Elections Earlier | BJP National general secretary Ram Madhav says in Srinagar, "We have asked Election Commission to hold Assembly Elections in the state as early as possible." Madhav's statement signals a change in the party's position as the state BJP unit had earlier supported the poll body's decision to defer assembly election in the state due to security reasons.
Ram Madhav, BJP National General Secretary in Srinagar, J&K: We have asked Election Commission to hold Assembly Elections in the state as early as possible. pic.twitter.com/9msVbfzLI7
In Madhya Pradesh, sitting BJP MP from Shahdol constituency Gyan Singh announces that he will be contesting as an independent candidate after being denied a ticket.
Mar 27, 2019 10:00 am (IST)
Ahead of Priyanka Gandhi's Amethi visit, posters have appeared in the Uttar Pradesh city which read, "For the elections you have worn a saree, but this will only be in vain." The AICC general secretary will be holding a meeting with booth-level party presidents in the city, which is the parliamentary constituency of her brother Rahul Gandhi.
Mar 27, 2019 9:22 am (IST)
The Election Commission has written to the Ministry of Railways and the Ministry of Civil Aviation, asking them why the pictures of PM Modi have not been removed from rail tickets & Air India boarding passes despite the Model Code of Conduct coming into effect. The ministries have been asked to submit a reply within 3 days.
Mar 27, 2019 9:13 am (IST)
Milind Deora Set to Meet Rahul Gandhi Today | In other news from the state, newly appointed Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora will be meeting Congress President Rahul Gandhi. The All-India Congress Committee on Monday had announced Nirupam's candidature from the Mumbai North-West Lok Sabha seat, but replaced him with former Union minister Milind Deora as the Grand Old Party's Mumbai unit chief.
Mar 27, 2019 8:46 am (IST)
Urmila Matondkar Set to Join Congress Today in Delhi | In a major development, Urmila Matonkgar is expected to officially join the Congress today at 1.30 pm. The party is likely to field the actor against BJP's Gopal Shetty from Mumbai North constituency.
Mar 27, 2019 8:35 am (IST)
Meanwhile, Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee is expected to release her party's manifesto in Kolkata today. The party is expected to include solution for Kashmir issue in its poll paper. Besides that, issues ranging from unemployment to farmers' policy may also find a mention in Trinamool's poll promise.
Mar 27, 2019 8:35 am (IST)
Mar 27, 2019 8:34 am (IST)
Priyanka Gandhi will arrive in Amethi, the parliamentary constituency of her brother Rahul Gandhi, and hold a meeting with booth-level party presidents. The leader is said to interact with 1,965 party booth presidents at the AH Inter college in Musafirkhana. After the meeting, she will leave for Rae Bareli where she will hold a programme on Thursday.
Mar 27, 2019 8:34 am (IST)
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit the party bastions of Amethi, Rae Bareli and Faizabad beginning today, in her next leg of campaigning in Uttar Pradesh. Earlier this month, Gandhi had taken river route to visit parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi.
