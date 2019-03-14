Election Tracker LIVE: China's Stand Unchanged as it Wants Economic Control in Pak, Says Jaitley

Addressing the media, Arjun Singh said, "I worked for the last 40 years under Mamata Banerjeeji. But, I was extremely disappointed when she questioned the credibility of Indian Army after Balakot strike. When the entire country was speaking in one voice against Pakistan, she was questioning the intention of the Prime Minister. It was very unfortunate.”
Earlier on Thursday, the Bharatiya Janata Party hit out at Rahul Gandhi after the Congress chief said a “weak” Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scared of Xi Jinping and “not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India”. Gandhi’s statement came after China, for the fourth time, blocked the move of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as a terrorist. The BJP, responding to the charges, said the Congress president should have used his proximity with China to influence its decision on Azhar.
Would the Congress party adopt a different voice even in case of a cruel killer & a global terrorist Masood Azhar? : Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad continues his rebuke of Rahul Gandhi's criticism.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Rahul Gandhi's tweet after China blocks India's bid to designate JeM Chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist in UNSC 1267 list: Would the Congress party adopt a different voice even in case of a cruel killer & a global terrorist Masood Azhar? pic.twitter.com/tDFIeRQfDz— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
Ravi Shankar Prasad also took a dig at the Congress chief saying that he has forgotten that China had blocked the JeM chief's listing as global terrorist once in 2009 when the party was in power. "Why is Rahul Gandhi in a celebratory mood when the country stands pained in this kind of move by China?," he asks.
Speculations are rife that BSP chief is miffed over AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi's meeting with Bhim Army chief Chandrashekar Azar in a hospital in Meerut on Wednesday and could rethink on the decision of alliance to leave two seats of Amethi and Raebareli for Congress.Azad had earlier criticised the chief of BSP's allied party - Akhilesh Yadav for his lack of clarity in the issue of reservations in promotion. Sources in Samajwadi Party have, however, claimed that Priyanka Gandhi’s visit to the Bhim Army chief was a mere pressure tactic by Congress after BSP-SP left the party out of its alliance.
BSP Core Committee Meeting Today | The Bahujan Samaj Party has called for an important meeting of its core committee on Thursday at BSP state office in Lucknow in order to finalise the tickets of candidates for the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. The list for the BSP candidates for the first and second phase of polling is expected soon.
AAP to Contest on All 3 Assembly Seats in Goa Bypolls | The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said it will contest bypolls to all the three Goa Assembly seats scheduled next month.PTI quoted AAP Goa general secretary Pradeep Padgaonkar as saying that the party was in the process of shortlisting its candidates for Shiroda, Mandrem and Maspusa seats, where by-elections will be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 23.
Meanwhile, amid heightened tension over the Pulwama terror attacks and the IAF strikes, India and Pakistan have begun talks to finalize the modalities of the Kartarpur corridor, three months after they agreed on the project. The corridor, essentially a border crossing, links Gurudwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur - the final resting place of Sikh faith's founder Guru Nanak Dev - to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in India's Gurdaspur district.
Sources have revealed some key details of the Congress Manifesto, which will be released in the next few days.
* Employement Gurantee scheme for urban youth
* Scheme to landless farmers
* Scrapping of draconian laws like the Sedition
* Focus on LGBTQ rights including the replace existing Transgender Bill with a new bill based on SC judgement
* Setting up of gender training and gender sensitivity sessions at all govt offices and army posts as well.
* A stand alone Women empowerment & Justice department which will be wider in scope than Women and Child Development
Reiterating the Congress' earlier promise of a Minimum Guarantee Income, the party chief says, "In 2019, when we come to power, we've decided to take a big decision of Minimum Guarantee Income. With Guaranteed Minimum Income, anybody who earns less than minimum income line will be given money by the govt to bring them up to a minimum income line."
Rahul Gandhi in Thrissur: In 2019, when we come to power, we've decided to take a big decision of Minimum Guarantee Income. With Guaranteed Minimum Income, anybody who earns less than minimum income line will be given money by GoI to bring them up to minimum income line. #Kerala pic.twitter.com/q4V1Bscxy7— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
Rahul Gandhi in Thrissur Rally | The Congress chief in his address in a rally in Kerala's Thrissur has promised a separate Fisheries ministry if the party is voted to power. "I want to give you your own amplifier so that when you feel something, your voice is immediately heard in Delhi. In my view, there is only one amplifier that will solve your problem, that is your own ministry in Delhi," he says.
The Congress through its Shakti app has uploaded an audio clip by AICC in-charge PC Chacko who is asking party workers in Delhi their view on alliance with the AAP.
Congress Asks Its Workers to Decide on AAP Alliance | The Congress has sought the view of its Delhi unit workers over the issue through an audio clip released on its mobile app as the possibility of an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections continues to dwindle. In a survey conducted on the Shakti App, the party has uploaded an audio clip by AICC in-charge PC Chacko who is asking party workers in Delhi to give their view on an alliance with the AAP. The development comes following Delhi Congress chief Sheila Dikshit's claim that there is unanimity against an alliance with the AAP. Congress insiders have, however, said that the alliance with AAP is "almost certain" and will be finalised by end of this month.
BJP Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi For Jibe Over Azhar's Blocked Listing| BJP hit out at Rahul Gandhi's earlier tweet over JeM chief Masood Azhar's blocked listing. "China wouldn't be in UNSC had your great grandfather not 'gifted' it to them at India’s cost. India is undoing all mistakes of your family. Be assured that India will win the fight against terror.Leave it to PM Modi while you keep cosying up with the Chinese envoys secretly," the party tweeted.
The seat-sharing deal between grand alliance members in Bihar has been "almost finalised" and the Congress is likely to contest from 11 seats in the state. On Wednesday, intensive negotiations were held among grand alliance constituents in Delhi as top leaders of the formation sought to settle the issue of seat-sharing for the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state.
The second list has names of 16 candidates from Uttar Pradesh, taking the total number of candidates announced by the party for the electorally crucial state, where it was overlooked for an alliance, to 27.
The Congress' second list, which consists of 16 candidates from Uttar Pradesh and 5 from Maharashtra, is raising eyebrows as it includes former parliamentarians from its ranks and three turncoats. This can potentially damage the prospects of the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh and comes a day after BSP supremo Mayawati ruled out any possibility of teaming up with the party.
In Karnataka, the Congress has been given more seats for the general elections, which is being seen as payback for offerring the CM's chair to HD Kumaraswamy despite winning more seats during the assembly elections in the state. The seat sharing was hammered out at a meeting between Congress president Rahul Gandhi and JD(S) secretary general Danish Ali at Kochi in Kerala this evening, party sources said.
Congress' Second UP List and Seat-Sharing Pact With JDS | Meanwhile, two major developments have occurred on Congress' campaign front.
* The Congress and the JD(S) on Wednesday finally thrashed out a 20-8 seat sharing arrangement in Karnataka .
*The Congress released its second list of 21 candidates consisting of candidates from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.
The Congress has remained critical of the BJP government in the Masood Azhar case and even went as far as to blame the party for the terror outfit chief's release in 1999 following the Kandahar hijack incident. At a meeting of Congress workers in New Delhi on Monday, Rahul Gandhi had attacked the BJP, saying, "These people with 56-inch chest, you would recall, in their previous government, the current National Security Advisor Ajit Doval went in an aircraft with Masood Azhar ji and handed over Masood Azhar there in Kandahar."
This is not the first time that China has put a technical hold on Azhar's listing and neither is this the first time that India has expressed displeasure over China's staunch stand on the issue.
The ministry of external affairs on Wednesday had expressed its disappointment over the outcome of the failed resolution. “This (technical hold) has prevented action by the international community to designate the leader of Jaish-e-Mohammed, a proscribed and active terrorist organisation which has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 14 February 2019,” it said.
Rahul Gandhi Blames Modi Govt For China Move Against JeM Chief's Listing | The Congress chief Rahul Gandhi slammed the Modi government over China's veto against the designation of JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist in the UN Security Council yesterday. "Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India," Gandhi wrote in a tweet on Thursday. The proposal to designate Azhar under the 1267 Al Qaeda Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council was blocked was put on a "technical" hold by China. This is the fourth time that China has blocked the resolution against Azhar since 2009.
Weak Modi is scared of Xi. Not a word comes out of his mouth when China acts against India.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 14, 2019
NoMo’s China Diplomacy:
1. Swing with Xi in Gujarat
2. Hug Xi in Delhi
3. Bow to Xi in China https://t.co/7QBjY4e0z3
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked Congress could still speak a different tone even in case of a cruel killer and global terrorist like Azhar. Adding that he needed to learn that foreign policy was not run on Twitter, Prasad said Gandhi must look at his party’s history vis-à-vis China.
Meanwhile, Gandhi addressed a fishermen’s parliament in northern Kerala on Thursday and is scheduled to visit the families of Youth Congress activists allegedly killed by CPI(M) men.
The political parties have been campaigning in full swing since the Election Commission announced the dates for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and polling would be held over seven phases through May 19, followed by counting of all votes on May 23. Assembly polls in Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal, Odisha and Sikkim will also be held simultaneously, the Election Commission (EC) said. However, elections for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly, which was dissolved after the ruling coalition between the BJP and the PDP fell apart, will not be held along with the Lok Sabha polls.
The election will pit the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance against several opposition parties, including the Congress, the Left and regional forces who are continuing to work out a grand alliance to minimise a division of votes against Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led ruling combine.
