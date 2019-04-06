Election Tracker LIVE: 'Chowkidar' Strikes in Pakistan But Congress is Trying to Dilute Powers of Forces, Says Modi

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said polls in Odisha were important for the country and he was confident that the state would give its mandate to the BJP. Addressing a rally in Sundergarh, Modi launched a scathing attack on the BJD and Congress, saying a strong government was the need of the hour to ensure a stable country.
BSP supremo Mayawati today hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying BJP veteran LK Advani’s blog was a fervent appeal to the people to not let the present government return. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, “BJP patriarch LK Advani’s reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party’s foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power.”
Apr 6, 2019 12:07 pm (IST)
Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) delegation arrives at the Election Commission of India office to complain against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, for his comment: 'Muslim League is a virus and Congress is infested with it.'
Delhi: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) delegation arrives at the Election Commission of India office to complaint against UP CM Yogi Adityanath, for his comment: 'Muslim League is a virus & Congress is infested with it.' pic.twitter.com/p1OJuCsRFQ
Addressing a rally in Sundergarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, “The BJD govt has obstructed the implementation of financial assistance to farmers, free treatment to the poor under Ayushman yojana. It shows that they have evil and doubtful intention. We have well-thought policies and have good intentions. Because of this, we have worked for the welfare of the poor, the deprived and the marginalized people of the society.”
Apr 6, 2019 12:03 pm (IST)
Akhilesh Yadav’s wife Dimple Yadav to file nomination from Kannauj today. Akhilesh to accompany. BJP leader Giriraj Singh will also file nomination from Begusarai.
Apr 6, 2019 12:00 pm (IST)
In Jharkhand, the development has reached every corner. Now, they don't have to migrate to other states. They have options to earn a livelihood in their state. This is what happens when you have the same government in the state and the Centre, PM Modi. BJD government in Odisha never had the right intention and right policies, Modi added.
Apr 6, 2019 11:54 am (IST)
Today, BJP has a government in all four corners of the country. People have embraced the BJP and it's in their heart. It's one of the largest democratic political party. People from all section of the society are becoming part of the BJP: PM Modi
Apr 6, 2019 11:52 am (IST)
BJP is going to form government at Centre with the absolute majority again. The earlier government was there but couldn't think about the surgical strike. For a strong India, strong government is needed… For a strong India, a strong government in Odisha is needed. Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas should be the government's aim: PM Modi
Apr 6, 2019 11:49 am (IST)
Today BJP flag is flying proudly in regions where it was unimaginable at one point of time. BJP is the biggest democratic organization in the world. We are now a strong option to Congress and other parties which were formed from within Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said while addressing a rally in Sundergarh, Odisha.
Apr 6, 2019 11:46 am (IST)
In Kerala and West Bengal, our party workers are killed every now and then. However, it doesn't deter BJP workers: PM Modi
Apr 6, 2019 11:44 am (IST)
PM Modi Says Party Neither Dependent on Family Nor Money | People have made up their mind to bring BJP both at Centre and in Odisha. Today is the foundation day of BJP. 39 years ago, the party was established. It was carved out of the millions of aspirations of people of India. The party exists due to our hardworking karyakartas, not because of any 'parivar' or 'paisa': Modi
Apr 6, 2019 11:42 am (IST)
Shatrughan Sinha, who is going to join Congress, tweeted on BJP’s foundation day, “I'm hopeful that the Grand Old National Party which I'm stepping into, will provide me with opportunities to serve our people, society and nation in terms of unity, prosperity, progress, development, and glory. This is a party of great nation builders and luminaries like.”
It's with a heavy heart and immense pain that I finally bid adieu to my old party, for reasons best known to all of us, on 6th April, which also happens to be the Sansthapna Diwas of BJP. I don't hold any ill will for our people as they were like my family and I was groomed in
It's not a PM who is visiting Sundergarh. A pradhan sewak of Odisha has come here: PM Modi
Apr 6, 2019 11:36 am (IST)
Addressing a rally in Sundergarh, Prime Minister Nanrednra Modi says, “Election in Odisha is important for the country. You have to decide what kind of government you want at the Centre and the state. You have seen Congress government at Centre in the past and have seen BJD government in Odisha...you have also seen 5 years government of BJP at Centre.. BJP has emerged with the aspirations of the country.”
Apr 6, 2019 11:30 am (IST)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Sundergarh, Odisha.
YSR Congress’s manifesto promises to reduce pension age will be reduced from 65 to 60. Farmers will get Rs 12 ,500 before the start of Kharif season (in the month of May). Every farmer family will also get Rs 50 thousand per annum and free borewells. Free medical aid (Arogyasree) for those who are below the income group of 5 lakhs per annum. Liquor will be confined to five-star hotels only.
Apr 6, 2019 11:17 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi reaches Sundergarh. He will address election rally shortly. PM Narendra Modi reaches Sundergarh. He will address election rally shortly. PM will also address an election rally in Balod district of Chhattisgarh today. This will be PM Modi's first rally in Chhattisgarh after the Lok Sabha election dates were announced last month.
Apr 6, 2019 11:10 am (IST)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence. Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit, state in-charge PC Chacko and other Delhi Congress leaders have reached Gandhi's residence.
Delhi: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh leaves from Congress President Rahul Gandhi's residence pic.twitter.com/A5esoxE87C
Union Minister and BJP's candidate from Amethi Lok Sabha constituency, Smriti Irani offers prayers at a temple in Gauriganj.
Apr 6, 2019 11:04 am (IST)
Advani's 'Reality Check' a Fervent Appeal to Vote Out Modi Govt: Mayawati | BSP chief Mayawati tweeted, “BJP patriarch LK Advani’s reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party’s foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power(sic).”
BJP patriarch LK Advani’s reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party’s foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power.
"The news in media and social about me joining a new political party is a rumour. I totally refute this news. My party was the Rashtriya Janata Dal, and it will remain the same," Tej Pratap Yadav tweeted.
मीडिया और सोशल मीडिया पे चल रही खबर की मैंने नई राजनैतिक पार्टी का सदस्यता ग्रहण किया है, ये एक अफवाह है। मैं इस खबर का पूर्ण रूप से खंडन करता हूँ। मेरी पार्टी राष्ट्रीय जनता दल है, थी और रहेगी।
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Jharsuguda. He is heading to Sundergarh to address election rally. The party has fielded Union tribal welfare minister Juel Oram from Sundergarh parliamentary constituency.
Apr 6, 2019 10:52 am (IST)
On Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's remark on LK Advani, Union Minister Sushma Swaraj tweeted, "Rahulji - Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech."
राहुल जी - अडवाणी जी हमारे पिता तुल्य हैं. आपके बयान ने हमें बहुत आहत किया है. कृपया भाषा की मर्यादा रखने की कोशिश करें. #Advaniji Rahulji - Advani ji is our father figure. Your words have hurt us deeply. Please try to maintain some decorum of your speech. #Advaniji
Delhi Congress Chief Sheila Dikshit, state in-charge PC Chacko and other Delhi Congress leaders reach party chief Rahul Gandhi's residence. After Sheika Dikshit and Chacko rejected about the alliance between the party and AAP, they said that the decision would be announced soon. A senior Delhi Congress leader present at the meeting yesterday said the issue of whether to form an alliance with AAP was also raised by party working president Rajesh Lilothia.
Apr 6, 2019 10:06 am (IST)
BJP president Amit Shah, who is contesting the Lok Sabha election from Gandhinagar, starts his campaign with road-shows in the constituency, on party’s foundation day. The first road-show has started from Sarkhej on the outskirts of Ahmedabad and will end at Haveli in Vastrapur. The road-shows will cover several areas of western part of Ahmedabad city which falls in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, said Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani.
Apr 6, 2019 10:03 am (IST)
PM Narendra Modi tweets before coming to Odisha campaigning. Modi said, “Election results of Odisha will surprise entire nation. BJP will win a record number of seats in Odisha. People will reject BJD and Congress.”
Prasad's soon-to-be released book - Gopalganj to Raisina: My Political Journey - has ruffled feathers after the former Bihar CM claimed that Kumar wanted to return to the mahagathbandhan within six months of walking out.
Apr 6, 2019 9:48 am (IST)
“I am confident that the entire family of BJP Karyakartas would be working day and night to ensure that our Party and our allies are blessed yet again by the people of India. In the last 5 years lots has been done and we want to do much more for the country,” PM Modi tweeted.
39 years ago on this day, @BJP4India was born with an unwavering commitment to serve society and take the nation to new heights. Thanks to the efforts of our Karyakartas, BJP has become India’s preferred party. Greetings to the BJP family on the Party’s Foundation Day. pic.twitter.com/fBHp3fBQ2a
Have Sensed Public Mood, They are Fed Up of Modi: Stalin | DMK chief MK Stalin said, “I have campaigned in nearly 30 parliamentary constituencies till now. I have sensed public mood, they are fed up of Modi in Centre and Edappadi K Palaniswami government in the state and people want to put a full stop to these governments.
DMK Chief MK Stalin: I have campaigned in nearly 30 parliamentary constituencies till now. I have sensed public mood, they are fed up of Modi in Centre and Edappadi K. Palaniswami government in state and people want to put a full stop to these governments. pic.twitter.com/GV6ctL7Pnj
Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad district who created history on Friday by becoming the first adivasi student from the state to crack the UPSC civil service examination. Gandhi will be contesting from Kerala’s Wayanad in addition to Amethi in Uttar Pradesh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
Ms Sreedhanya Suresh from Wayanad, is the first tribal girl from Kerala to be selected for the civil service.
Sreedhanya’s hard work & dedication have helped make her dream come true.
I congratulate Sreedhanya and her family and wish her great successs in her chosen career.
PM Narendra Modi speaks at an election campaign. (Image: AP)
Advani, who was recently dropped from the poll fray, had written a blog on Thursday, emphasising that the saffron party advocates for freedom of choice and does not believe in branding people "anti-national" for their different political stand.
"Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," he wrote in the blog ahead of the BJP's foundation day on April 6. His views assume significance at a time when the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general elections and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India's enemies like Pakistan.
Many BJP leaders have also often used terms like "anti-national" to target opposition leaders.
Amid dilly-dallying over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Delhi Congress leaders Sheila Dikshit, PC Chacko and others reached party chief Rahul Gandhi’s residence today. Sources had said on Friday that the two parties have reportedly reached a consensus on tying up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and AAP are likely to join hands in Delhi as well as Haryana, with the grand old party deciding to include the demand for full statehood to Delhi in its manifesto. The two, however, deferred a decision on Punjab amid reports that chief minister Amarinder Singh was not in favour of an alliance in the state.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch his campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Odisha today. The Bharatiya Janata Party’s star campaigner will rally in two districts in Odisha — Sundergarh and Sonepur. Later in the day, he will land in Maharashtra for a public rally at Nanded. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also be in Odisha to address the BJP’s election rally in Phulbani and Berhampur districts.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar to begin the grand old party’s campaign in the Valley. Gandhi will then address a public meeting in Uttarkhand’s Almora and later reach Haridwar to carry the Congress’ rally forward.
Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will also address rallies in Uttarakhand. The former UP chief minister will be campaigning for the BSP in Haridwar and Nainital.
BJP national president Amit Shah has launched his election campaign in Gujarat with a rally in the capital city of Gandhinagar, which is also the constituency he will be contesting from in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
While Rahul Gandhi will be campaigning in the hills, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will lead a road show in Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur. Currently, the Fatehpur constituency is held by the BJP.
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will continue to lead the Trinamool’s election rally in the northern part of the state. Banerjee will extensively campaign in Alipurduar covering Barobisha and Kalchini seats.
Besides, the BJP will also celebrate its foundation day today. The saffron party will celebrate April 6 as the 38th Foundation Day, which will also be seen as a formal launch of its campaign for the 2019 polls.