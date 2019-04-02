Election Tracker LIVE: Congress Had Bofors and Now BJP Has Rafale, Says Mayawati in Odisha Rally

Event Highlights
- Mayawati Addresses Rally in Odisha
- Priyanka’s Kids will also Say ‘Garibi Hatao’: Dinesh Sharma
- Citizenship Bill to be Withdrawn in its Current Form: Cong
- Make Defamation a Civil Offence: Cong
- Cong Promises to Ensure EVMs, VVPATs are Tamperproof
- Rafale Probe on Day 1 in Power: Cong
- Congress Manifesto to focus on five main themes
- Cong Manifesto Promises Separate Budget for Farmers
- Manifesto Sums up Dignity, Self-respect: Manmohan Singh
- Unemployment is the Real Issue: Chidambaram
- Rahul Gandhi launches 2019 Manifesto
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had already announced that NITI Aayog, which replaced the Planning Commission, would be scrapped if the Congress comes to power. News agency ANI has also quoted Bhalchandra Mungekar, a member of Congress’s manifesto committee, as saying that the document promises probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal. “When we come to power, on the first day, we will initiate an inquiry into Rafale deal and we have included this in the manifesto (sic),” he said.
Apart from NYAY, the party's minimum income guarantee promise, the Congress manifesto promises increased employment and a separate budget for farmers, dubbed the Kisan Budget.
"How did we provide the Food and Agriculture Revolution? What about Space Revolution? All that these people can do is talk. Look at our track record," Indian Oversees Congress chief Sam Pitroda on party’s election manifesto.
Sam Pitroda, Indian Overseas Congress Chief on party's election manifesto: Don't underestimate our ability to deliver,we'll deliver. We promised we'll deliver. We've delivered in past&we'll deliver in future. Who created telecom jobs?How did we get from 2 mn telephones to 1.2 bn? pic.twitter.com/5zhFiwWCfw— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019
Congress manifesto promises to pass a new law in the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha and in the Rajya Sabha to prevent and punish hate crimes such as mob-engineered stripping, burning and lynching. The law will contain provisions to compensate the victims and to hold accountable the police and district administration for proven negligence.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told CNN news18, “We have an atmosphere of hate and BJP is playing hate agenda. NYAY is the foundation of this manifesto... (on amendment of Armed Force (special powers) Act) we won’t do so without asking and consulting our armed forces. Jammu and Kashmir is burning because of the PDP-BJP alliance which happened.
Priyanka Gandhi’s Kids will also Say ‘Garibi Hatao’: Dinesh Sharma | Nehru ji had said 'garibi hatao', Indira ji had said 'garibi hatao', Rajiv ji had said 'garibi hatao', Sonia ji said 'garibi hatao'. Her son said 'garibi hatao', now Vadra ji(Priyanka)will say 'garibi hatao'. Then her children Miraya&Raihan will say'garibi hatao', says UP deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma.
D Sharma: Nehru ji had said 'garibi hatao', Indira ji had said 'garibi hatao', Rajiv ji had said 'garibi hatao', Sonia ji said 'garibi hatao'. Her son said 'garibi hatao', now Vadra ji(Priyanka)will say 'garibi hatao'. Then her children Miraya&Raihan will say'garibi hatao'.(31.3) pic.twitter.com/yl0BTFT17g— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 2, 2019
Cong Promises to Withdraw Citizenship Bill in its Current Form | Congress promises to immediately withdraw the widely resented Citizenship Amendment Bill introduced by the BJP-led government against the wishes of the people of the North Eastern States. It also promised to ensure that no citizen of India is denied inclusion in the final National Register of Citizens.
Make Defamation a Civil Offence: Cong | Congress says will omit Section 499 of the Indian Penal Code and make ‘defamation’ a civil offence. Omit Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code (that defines the offence of ‘sedition’) that has been misused and, in any event, has become redundant because of subsequent laws.
South India Feels Hostility from Modi: Rahul on Wayanad | On contesting from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi says, “There was feeling on South India, that they are not being carried, South India feels hostility from Narendra Modi... I want to tell them I am with you. Every one is Hindu, but there is issues of farmers and youths, I challenge Modi to debate on national security, corruption, jobs.”
Cong Promises to Ensure EVMs, VVPATs are Tamperproof | Congress will ensure that EVMs and VVPATs are tamperproof. During counting, the count in at least 50 per cent of the EVMs will be matched against the physical count of the voting slips in the corresponding VVPATs. We will allocate substantially more free airtime on All India Radio and Doordarshan at the time of elections to recognised political parties in accordance with criteria laid down by law.
Rafale Probe on Day 1 in Power: Cong | Congress will cause to be investigated several deals entered into by the BJP government in the last 5 years and, in particular, the Rafale deal. Congress will also investigate the circumstances under which a number of scamsters were allowed to leave the country and will take determined steps to bring them back and face legal proceedings. Earlier in the day, Bhalchandra Mungekar, member of Congress party's manifesto committee also said, “When we will come to power, on the first day we will initiate an inquiry into Rafale deal and we have included this in the manifesto.”
Congress manifesto to focus on five main themes
- NYAY Scheme - Garibi Par War, Rs 72,000 per year
- 22 lakh government vacancies will be filled. 10 lakh jobs in panchayats. Entrepreneurs won't need any permission for starting business in 3 years. 150 days of work gauranteed under NREGA
- A separate budget for farmers. Loan default can't be treated as criminal offence but a civil offence
- 6% of GDP to be spent on education, No to private insurance companies and public health to be strengthened
- National security and internal security
For three years if you want to start any business, you don't have to take any type of permission for starting 3 years. We will now guarantee 150 days of MANREGA from 100 days. For farmers, we have thought two big things… First, there should be a separate budget for farmers. When farmers take bank loans and when they are not able to return it’s called criminal offence... We have decided if farmers are not able to repay it should not be a criminal offence but a civil offence. For education, our target is 6 per cent.
Congress manifesto to focus on five main themes. This NYAY scheme will do two things… First poor will have money in their pockets... Second economy will start running which was stalled due to demonetization. Modi ji promised 2 crore jobs but we know the truth. There are 22 lakh positions vacant… We will fill all this post by 2020: Rahul Gandhi
Manifesto Sums up Dignity, Self-respect: Manmohan Singh | During the launch of manifesto, Manmohan Singh says, “Forward looking document which sums up aspiration of people -- dignity and self-respect. Congress manifesto is called the "Jan Aawaz Ghoshna Patra’. This manifesto spells out what we would plan to do how to get rid of poverty. In 10 years of UPA 140 Million people were out of poverty.
Laying out the Congress's vision behind the manifesto titled India’s New Tryst with Destiny, MP Rajeev Gowda says, “Rahul Gandhi said he wanted something different this time in mainfesto, he said go out and listen to people of India and reflect it in manifesto. We took our mission very seriously, this manifesto reflects the ideas and hopes of people of India.”
BJP Leader Joins BJD in Odisha | One more BJP leader who was given party ticket to contest coming Assembly election today joined BJD in Odisha. Tusharkanti Behera was given BJP ticket to contest from Kakatapur Assembly seat. A couple of days ago BJP candidate Bhagirathi Sethy had joined BJD from Anandpur assly seat. Sethy has been given BJD ticket.
During long years of Congress rule at Centre there was no tribal affairs ministry...only in Vajpyeee government separate tribal affairs ministry was created. Congress and BJD have treated poor as vote bank. Rajiv Gandhi had told here in Kalahandi that if he is sending Rs 1 only 15 paise reaches poor. I can proudly say that if the central government sends Rs 1 for the poor the full amount reaches the poor: PM Modi at a rally in Odisha
PM Narendra Modi in Kalahandi, Odisha: 24 lakh houses in Odisha have got free electricity connection. After 70 yrs of independence, 3000 villages of Odisha got electricity for the first time. All of these things weren’t done by Modi, India’s voters are the ones who made it happen pic.twitter.com/23IpOnTDdz— ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2019
Tej Pratap to CNN News18: “What will the party do if there are no people, Tejaswi should understand that we are demanding seat for our party members they are not from outside. If a situation arises I am also ready to fight, he (Tejaswi) is younger than me he should listen to me. We have to save the constitution of India, need to fight BJP and RSS.”
Addressing the rally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asks, “In the state, for the first time since independence, who provided electricity to the villages in the state.” He also said, “BJP provided sanitation facility for poor and women. 50 lakh toilets were built for the safety of women. Our government also provided banking facilities for the poor. If there would have been a BJP government in Odisha developmental work would have been more excelerated.”
Meanwhile, Facebook’s decision to take down 687 pages and accounts linked to the Congress and a smaller number of pro-BJP accounts has added a new twist to the general elections less than 10 days before the first phase of polling. The action led to a war of words between the BJP and the Congress, with the former calling the move a "desperate" attempt to claim support and the latter disowning the accounts. While accounts/pages linked to the Congress party appeared to be large in number, the following or reach of pro-BJP accounts was several times more.
In a rare action against a prominent political party in a country that is home to 300 million users — the largest number of users in the world —Facebook said its investigation found individuals used fake accounts to disseminate views on local news and political issues and "criticism of political opponents including the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)."
It also shared two examples of such posts - one that sought support for Congress president Rahul Gandhi by highlighting his idea of universal basic income for the poor, and the other that criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for opposing Congress' plan for giving poor an income of Rs 72,000 a year.
"While the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our review found that it was connected to individuals associated with an INC IT Cell," Nathaniel Gleicher, Head of Cybersecurity Policy at Facebook, said.
Facebook said it has also removed 15 pages, groups and accounts, whose owners "used a combination of authentic and fake accounts" to root for the government and the BJP and post content on alleged misconduct of political opponents including the Indian National Congress (INC).
"Although the people behind this activity attempted to conceal their identities, our investigation found that this activity was linked to individuals associated with an Indian IT firm, Silver Touch," it said.
While Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the Congress was resorting to "dubious means" to claim support, the opposition party retorted back saying no official pages run by the party or its verified volunteers have been taken down.
In a statement on Twitter, the Congress said, "This is to clarify no official pages run by INC have been taken down. Additionally, all pages run by our verified volunteers are also unaffected. In the meantime, we are awaiting a response from Facebook to provide us a list of all pages/accounts that they have taken down."
On the other hand, Prasad said Facebook removing pages linked to the Congress is "a very historical development".
"When inquiry was done, it was found that those individuals were linked to Congress IT cell. Congress is desperate therefore resorting to these types of dubious means to claim support but people are sure of what they have seen of Narendra Modi govt," he said.
Asked to comment on the issue at an AICC briefing, Congress spokesperson Manish Tewari said: "We don't react off the back to news reports which may just be coming in. We would need to verify the veracity of this whether there are any Facebook pages which are linked to us."
Separately, Facebook said it had also removed another 227 pages and 94 accounts in India for violating its policies against spam and misrepresentation.
Gleicher said Facebook has removed 687 Facebook pages and accounts - the majority of which had already been detected and suspended by its automated systems - that engaged in "coordinated inauthentic behaviour" in India and were linked to individuals associated with an IT Cell of the INC.
"When we remove one of these networks, the reason we remove them is because of their coordinated inauthentic behaviour, that they are using a network of fake accounts to conceal their identity....to mislead who's behind them. That's the basic reason for removal," he told reporters.
"We are constantly working to detect and stop coordinated inauthentic behaviour because we don't want our services to be used to manipulate people. We're taking down these pages and accounts based on their behaviour, not the content they posted," he said.
Facebook, which has been facing flak globally for instances of a user data breach, has been ramping up efforts to ensure that its platforms (that includes WhatsApp and Instagram) aren't misused to spread misinformation, especially ahead of polls in India.
It has recently started providing details of political ads on its platform in a bid to enhance transparency. It is also strengthening its team of fact checkers and deploying technology tools to flag fake news.
In a blog post, Facebook said pro-Congress pages and accounts removed had spent around USD 39,000 for ads on Facebook while Indian IT firm Silver Touch spent $70,000 on ads.
