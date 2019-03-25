Election Tracker LIVE: PM Modi Has Already Given Poor What Rahul Gandhi Promised, Says Arun Jaitley

Event Highlights
“The latest announcement of the Congress Party if tested on simple arithmetic then Rs 72,000 is less than 2/3rd of the existing DBT under Modi government, which averages Rs 1.068 lakh annually. So what is being claimed by the Congress Party - a bluff announcement,” he tweeted.
Addressing a press conference, Union Minister Arun Jaitley hits back at Rahul Gandhi, “Today the Congress party has spoken about Minimum Income Guarantee to 20 percent people in the country. Congress has a history of doing politics over poverty. Indira Gandhi gave legendary slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ in 1971 & just redistributed poverty.”
Nehruvian model stagnated growth: Jaitley | “Nehruvian model stagnated growth. Indira Gandhi gave legendary slogan of ‘Garibi Hatao’ in 1971 & just redistributed poverty. The legacy of poverty in India reflects inefficient governance & economic model of the Congress Party,” Jaitley wrote in his blog.
In a blog post, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said, “No political party has betrayed India for more than seven decades other than the Congress Party. It gave people of India slogans and very little resources to implement them. However, PM Narendra Modi ji has already given the poor what Congress promises.”
Visuals of External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari from outside the BJP headquarters. The leaders had arrived for the party's CEC meeting.
Rahul Considering Second Seat Reflects Cong’s Strength in UP: SP | The Samajwadi Party Monday said reports suggesting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi might contest from another seat besides Amethi reflect the "real picture" of that party's strength in Uttar Pradesh. The SP with its limited strength in West Bengal will extend its support to Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in its fight to politically wipe out the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, SP vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda said.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will begin campaigning in Azamgarh and Gorakhpur from Tuesday. Adityanath will address a public meeting in Gorakhpur, whereas Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya will speak at a rally in Azamgarh on Tuesday, said Bharatiya Janata Party zonal vice-president Satyendra Sinha. The chief minister will address the people at the 'numaish' ground in Gorakhpur, in which a large number of people are expected to participate, Sinha said.
Kuppalji Devadoss an independent candidate filed his nomination for Chennai South parliamentary constituency by paying his election security deposit in coins.
SKM Chief DIsqualified Upon Conviction, Cannot Contest Until 2024: HSP | The Hamro Sikkim Party has accused the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha of electoral malpractice after it declared its president PS Golay as a chief ministerial candidate, with the HSP claiming he stands disqualified upon conviction for corruption. HSP spokesperson Biraj Adhikari alleged Sunday that Golay was convicted and sentenced to 12 months in prison by a sessions court in Sikkim and hence he stands disqualified from contesting elections until 2024. Golay was convicted for corrupt practices when he was the minister for animal husbandry from 1996, Adhikari said. The Sikkim High Court upheld the verdict of the sessions court and dismissed his appeal in June 2017, Adhikari said. Consequently, Golay spent 12 months behind bars and his sentence ended on August 10, 2018, he said.
Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Among Star Campaigners in Telangana | Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi,former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, former cricketers Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohd Azharuddin, actors Kushboo and Nagma will be among 40 star campaigners for the April 11 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana. The leaders's names figured in the list of 40 star campaigners released by the Congress. Congress Lok Sabha leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and Congress leaders from various states, including G Parameshwara, D K Shivkumar, Ashok Chavan will canvass for party candidates.
Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “Today Rahul Gandhi announced Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme. Indira Gandhi had raised slogan of 'Gareebi Hatao' in 1971. We thought poverty had been removed but nothing happened. Rajiv Gandhi was PM, he said I send Re 1 from Delhi and only 15 paise reaches villages. This showing of a false dream to the people of India is not going to cut any ice because the Congress record of 55 years has always been anti-poor."
After a Congress delegation met the EC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, Kapil Sibal said, “We represented to the EC that there is a film being made on Narendra Modi, to be launched just a few days before election, its purpose is political. Three producers and actor belong to BJP, director is involved in Vibrant Gujarat. This is violation of all norms. The timing, content and motive are all political.”
Manmohan Singh, Azharuddin Among 40 Star Campaigners of Congress in Odisha | Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and cricketer-turned-politicians Navjot Singh Sidhu and Mohammad Azharuddin are among the 40 star campaigners who will be canvassing for the grand old party in Odisha. Elections to 21 Lok Sabha seats and 147 Assembly constituencies will be held concurrently in the state in four phases - on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.
Rahul Gandhi to Address Two Poll Campaign in Rajasthan Tomorrow | Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Rajasthan Tuesday for a day during which he is slated to address two poll campaign rallies, besides a meeting of his party workers. Gandhi would be addressing rallies in Suratgarh town of Sriganganagar district and Bundi district headquarters with the same name. He will later address his party workers at Ramlila Maidan in Jaipur.
Former RJD Chief of Jharkhand Annapaurna Devi Joins BJP | Former Rashtriya Janata Dal's Jharkhand unit president Annapaurna Devi Monday joined the BJP, a day after she met its senior leaders following the announcement of seat-sharing arrangement among opposition parties that left her upset. She joined the party in presence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and its general secretary Bhupendra Yadav. Sources said she may be fielded as BJP candidate in the Lok Sabha polls from Kodarma seat against opposition's candidate Babulal Marandi.
Chaudhary was spotted at the All India Congress Committee's (AICC) headquarters in Delhi soon after her fame in the reality TV series Big Boss in 2018.
JD(S) supremo HD Deve Gowda says, "Congress gave CM seat to us even when we won 37 seats. With the support of Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi we formed govt here. I'll campaign everywhere in the state. I'll also go to Andhra, Chandrababu Naidu also invited me. We're secular parties, wherever required I'll go."
HD Deve Gowda, JD(S): I know when we took this decision it might have hurt the sitting MP from Tumkur SP Muddahanumegowda. I don't want to hurt him, Congress leaders conveyed everything to him...I chose to contest from Tumkur on the demand of many Congress and JD(S) leaders.
Rahul Gandhi Suggested to Give Tumkur to JD-S: Karnataka Deputy CM | “Rahul Gandhi suggested us to give Tumkur to JD(S), after joint discussions. We obeyed the decision. We didn't expect that Deve Gowda ji would decide to contest from here, so it's a great news for us. I assure people of Tumkur will make sure he wins,” ANI quoted Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara as saying.
In a First, TDP Not to Field Candidates for Telangana in LS Polls | For the first time since its formation in 1982, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) would not be fielding candidates in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections. "We are not contesting in Telangana in the Lok Sabha elections," a senior TDP leader said. The TRS has always tried to make sure that the TDP does not exist as a party in the state, he alleged. It may be recalled that a large number of TDP leaders have switched over to the TRS in recent years which has weakened the party substantially.
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, “Meeting was excellent we are proud to say that Makkal Needhi Maiam is an ally of TMC in Andaman. We hope this relation evolves in future. I'm going to campaign for their candidate (in Andaman). I have a small regional party. Came here to take blessings from her (Mamata Banerjee)." He had announced that his party will contest from 40 seats for the polls. On Sunday Haasan said he would neither contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections or the Assembly polls.
Sikkim CM Files Nomination From 2 Assembly Seats | Sikkim Chief Minister and Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) president Pawan Kumar Chamling, the longest serving chief minister of the country, on Monday filed his nomination papers from two assembly constituencies. Chamling, who has been in power since December 12, 1994 will fight to retain office for the eighth successive term.
NCP leader DP Tripathi on party's election manifesto: Road to dialogues should never be closed. It's necessary to strengthen our stand in global circumstances. So we said the road to dialogue should stay open. I don't say dialogues will immediately resolve the situation but it'll lessen problems. The NCP released their election manifesto today and stated, "We will open talks with Pakistan during which we will insist on discussing terrorism."
Union minister Arun Jaitley addresses a press conference in Delhi on Monday.
He said that most industrial workers get more than Rs 12,000 per month as the minimum starting salary in government after seventh pay commission is Rs 18,000 a month. The landless & poor, amongst the villagers, also get a MNREGA payment, Jaitley said. He added that 55 ministries also hand subsidies to poor through Direct Benefit Transfer.
The Samajwadi Party on Monday, meanwhile, said reports suggesting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi might contest from another seat besides Amethi reflect the "real picture" of that party's strength in Uttar Pradesh. There has been speculation that Gandhi may also contest from Wayanad in Kerala. "We have heard that Congress president, apart from his seat of Amethi in UP would also contest election in other states such as Karnataka or Kerala. This shows the real picture of Congress's organisational strength in Uttar Pradesh," SP vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda said.
"We have left two seats for Congress in Uttar Pradesh and three seats for Rashtriya Lok Dal (of Chaudhary Ajit Singh). But the Congress has decided to fight in 73 seats of the state. We would like them to put up a good fight," he said. Defending the decision to leave only two seats for the Congress in UP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Nanda said in the 2017 state assembly polls, his party had forged an alliance with the Congress but it had failed to make any impact.
Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today. "Our relationship with the honourable CM is quite old and I am coming to take my best wishes from her like last time," Haasan told reporters following his arrival in the city. Haasan had earlier said that his meeting with the Trinamool Congress chief will be of a "political nature", but remained cryptic about what will be discussed. The meeting is slated to take place later in the State Secretariat building- Nabanna.
Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today announced the NYAY scheme, promising Rs 72,000 every year to 20 per cent of the poorest families if voted to power. “Five crore families and 25 crore people will directly benefit from this scheme. All calculations have been done. There is no such scheme anywhere else in the world,” Gandhi said in a press conference after the party’s working committee meeting.
Troubles for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka are on the rise after the southern ally, failing to find a suitable candidate, decided to give back the Bangalore North seat to the Congress. Earlier, there were reports that the Karnataka Congress wanted JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore North constituency, but the latter decided to be fielded from Tumkur instead. BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda is the sitting MP for the seat.
Nationalist Congress Party general secretary and chief spokesperson DP Tripathi will release the manifesto at 3pm at the party’s central office in New Delhi.
In a move to defer the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, a Congress delegation is likely to approach the Election Commission today at 5.30pm. The Congress is set to appeal to the EC that the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ be released only after the final phase of voting is done, which is May 19. The grand old party claims that the April 5 release of the movie would amount to violation of the model code of conduct as it can lead to sizeable influence among voters.
Further, the meeting between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the party’s Delhi unit on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party was inconclusive, with the leaders saying the Congress chief would take the final call on the issue. Sources said the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and senior leaders within the party are trying to convince the Delhi Congress for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The development comes even as AAP leader Gopal Rai reiterated that the AAP will contest alone, and now it’s too late to join hands.
