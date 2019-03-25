Election Tracker LIVE: PM Modi Has Already Given Poor What Rahul Gandhi Promised, Says Arun Jaitley

Union minister Arun Jaitley addresses a press conference in Delhi on Monday.



He said that most industrial workers get more than Rs 12,000 per month as the minimum starting salary in government after seventh pay commission is Rs 18,000 a month. The landless & poor, amongst the villagers, also get a MNREGA payment, Jaitley said. He added that 55 ministries also hand subsidies to poor through Direct Benefit Transfer.



The Samajwadi Party on Monday, meanwhile, said reports suggesting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi might contest from another seat besides Amethi reflect the "real picture" of that party's strength in Uttar Pradesh. There has been speculation that Gandhi may also contest from Wayanad in Kerala. "We have heard that Congress president, apart from his seat of Amethi in UP would also contest election in other states such as Karnataka or Kerala. This shows the real picture of Congress's organisational strength in Uttar Pradesh," SP vice-president Kiranmoy Nanda said.



"We have left two seats for Congress in Uttar Pradesh and three seats for Rashtriya Lok Dal (of Chaudhary Ajit Singh). But the Congress has decided to fight in 73 seats of the state. We would like them to put up a good fight," he said. Defending the decision to leave only two seats for the Congress in UP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, Nanda said in the 2017 state assembly polls, his party had forged an alliance with the Congress but it had failed to make any impact.



Meanwhile, Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan met West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata today. "Our relationship with the honourable CM is quite old and I am coming to take my best wishes from her like last time," Haasan told reporters following his arrival in the city. Haasan had earlier said that his meeting with the Trinamool Congress chief will be of a "political nature", but remained cryptic about what will be discussed. The meeting is slated to take place later in the State Secretariat building- Nabanna.



Meanwhile, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today announced the NYAY scheme, promising Rs 72,000 every year to 20 per cent of the poorest families if voted to power. “Five crore families and 25 crore people will directly benefit from this scheme. All calculations have been done. There is no such scheme anywhere else in the world,” Gandhi said in a press conference after the party’s working committee meeting.



Troubles for the Congress-JD(S) coalition in Karnataka are on the rise after the southern ally, failing to find a suitable candidate, decided to give back the Bangalore North seat to the Congress. Earlier, there were reports that the Karnataka Congress wanted JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda to contest the Lok Sabha elections from the Bangalore North constituency, but the latter decided to be fielded from Tumkur instead. BJP's DV Sadananda Gowda is the sitting MP for the seat.



Nationalist Congress Party general secretary and chief spokesperson DP Tripathi will release the manifesto at 3pm at the party’s central office in New Delhi.



In a move to defer the release of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s biopic, a Congress delegation is likely to approach the Election Commission today at 5.30pm. The Congress is set to appeal to the EC that the movie ‘PM Narendra Modi’ be released only after the final phase of voting is done, which is May 19. The grand old party claims that the April 5 release of the movie would amount to violation of the model code of conduct as it can lead to sizeable influence among voters.



Further, the meeting between Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and leaders of the party’s Delhi unit on an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party was inconclusive, with the leaders saying the Congress chief would take the final call on the issue. Sources said the Congress leadership is also in talks with AAP leaders and senior leaders within the party are trying to convince the Delhi Congress for an alliance with the Arvind Kejriwal-led party. The development comes even as AAP leader Gopal Rai reiterated that the AAP will contest alone, and now it’s too late to join hands.