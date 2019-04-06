Election Tracker LIVE: Cong is Like Sinking Titanic That Has Taken a Toll on Allies, Says PM Modi

In a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he is like a "dreaded terrorist" who has no humanity left in him. Addressing election rallies in Prakasam district, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President said Modi has become a dictator. "He is murdering democracy and ruining institutions," said Naidu. For a second consecutive day, the TDP chief slammed Modi for using central agencies to target TDP leaders. He also lashed out at the Election Commission for shunting out chief secretary AC Punetha. "I am asking what mistake he committed that you have transferred him?"
- Modi is like 'Dreaded Terrorist': Naidu
- Rebel Amrith Shenoy Expelled from Cong
- PM to Campaign in Mangaluru on April 13
- ‘Patnaik Contesting From Two Seats Fearing Defeat’
- Modi Compares Congress to Titanic in Nanded
- Madhav: Cong Aims Separatists' Votes
- Modi Govt is Anti-farmer: CPI's D Raja
- Why BJP Stopped Funding KBK Schemes: Patnaik Asks PM
- PM Takes Potshots on Rahul's Wayanad Move
- Nomination of Solar Scam Accused Rejected
- Senior TDP leader Switches Side, Joins TRS
- Rahul's South India Remark is Divisive: BJP
- Sonia Gandhi: People Being Taught Patritism
Continuing his attack on Congress president, PM Modi reiterated that "naamdaar" (a term he uses to attack Rahul Gandhi) seems to have "used a microscope" to find himself a seat where the "minority is the majority". "He knows that he will not win Amethi. The seat now is such where the minority is the majority. Did you see his rally? Where were the Congress flags? Did you see the pictures on social media? Did you see any Congress flags?" PM Modi asked the gathering.
The Congress on Saturday expelled AICC member Amrith Shenoy from the party for a period of six years for anti-party activities, sources said. Shenoy, who filed his nomination as an independent candidate against the Congress- JD(S) combine candidate Pramod Madhwaraj in Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, had refused to withdraw his papers.
The Congress leader claimed that India was not using efficient use of connectivity, which was similar to a monkey fiddling with a new toy.
PM Modi continues his stinging attack on Congress. He says that the grand old party is like a sinking Titanic and its allies are either drowning or swimming away.
PM in Nanded: Congress ki haalat titanic jahaz ki tarah hai, ye har ek naye din ke sath duubti hi ja rahi hai. Congress ke sath jo jo iss jahaz mein baetha tha vo NCP ki tarah ya toh khud bhi duub raha hai ya uth uth kar ke bas jaan bachane ke liye bhaag raha hai.#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/67LCTJeFjF— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019
BJP national general secretary Ram Madhav slammed the Congress manifesto while addressing an election rally in Jammu. “It appears as if this manifesto has been made to gather votes of the separatists of Jammu & Kashmir. There is no all India vision in it. It is a manifesto made for vote-bank only,” said Madhav.
While sitting YSR Congress MLA Rama Krishna Reddy is known among locals for taking up their issues with the state government, the TDP young gun is seeking votes in the name of development.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP on Saturday for turning patriotism into an election issue and ignoring the poor and farmers, saying had the ruling party leaders been patriots they would not have been "selective" in respecting martyrs. Addressing a 'nukkad sabha' in favour of Congress nominee Rakesh Sachan here, the Congress general secretary incharge of eastern Uttar Pradesh said, "The issue of patriotism is raised whenever elections come, but the real questions on farmers, unemployed, women safety are left behind."
Time to get rid of those who have put democracy in danger: Gehlot | Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said it was time to get rid of powers that have created an "environment of hatred" in the country and put democracy in danger. Addressing a rally in Banswara ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Gehlot said: "There is an environment of hatred in the country. The country is getting ruined." "Democracy and the Constitution are in danger. It is time now that we get rid of them," he said at the rally in support of Congress candidate Tarachand Bhagora. Stressing that there was no difference in the words and deeds of the Congress, Gehlot said that the party has fulfilled its promise of waiving-off farm loans after coming into power in the state.
The Narendra Modi government at the Centre is serving the interest of big business houses and is "anti-farmer", CPI leader D Raja said on Saturday. Raja also dubbed the BJP-led government as "anti-people" and "anti-women". "Modi government is serving the interests of finance capital, of big business houses and of big corporate houses. Modi government is not with the people. It is anti-people, anti-farmer and anti-women," he said.
Odisha chief minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik Saturday sought to know from the BJP the reason behind discontinuation of funding for KBK scheme after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised the state government accusing it of lacking intent to eliminate poverty. Patnaik raised the issue while addressing an election meeting in Nabarangpur district, one of the poorest areas among the KBK (Kalahandi-Bolangir-Koraput) region.
PM Modi in Maharashtra’s Nanded: The naamdar seems to have used a microscope to find a seat for himself since he knows that he will not win Amethi. The seat is such where the minority is the majority...did you see his rally? Where were the Congress flags? Did you see the pictures on social media. Did you see any congress flags?
At Rally, UP BJP Leader Refers To Lord Ram, Hanuman As 'Chowkidar' | A BJP leader has termed gods 'chowkidars' during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, according to a video that has surfaced on social media. The video purportedly shows Manoj Kashyap, former convenor of the 'Braj Prant', an unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party for the 'Braj' (Mathura-Vrindavan) area, raising slogans at a youth workers' meeting on Tuesday. Kashyap can be seen chanting "Mera Ram" (my Ram), and the crowd responding with "chowkidar" (watchman). Similarly, slogans like "mera Shankar" and "mera Hanuman" were followed by chants of "chowkidar".
There is widespread resentment within the local Congress over the JDS being alloted the seat under an electoral arrangement between the coalition partners.
Solar Scam accused Saritha S Nair cannot contest Lok Sabha polls as the returning officer has rejected her nominations. The nominations were rejected on the ground that she has been convicted in criminal cases. Saritha had filed nomination from Ernakulam and Wayanad but both nominations have now been rejected.
A kite maker in Kolkata is making and selling kites with the symbols of political parties on it, ahead of Lok Sabha elections. He said, "This is a way to express our interest in the upcoming elections. I sell these kites from Rs 5 to Rs 15."
#WestBengal: A kite maker in Kolkata is making and selling kites with the symbols of political parties on it, ahead of Lok Sabha elections, says, "This is a way to express our interest in the upcoming elections. I sell these kites from Rs 5 to Rs 15." #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/Z3yLqmxRtD— ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2019
In a strongly-worded letter to the Election Commission of India, West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Saturday questioned the decision to transfer Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharma and Bidhannagar Police Commissioner Gyanwant Singh ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2019.
Union railway minister Piyush Goyal slammed Rahul Gandhi for attacking PM Modi over "sidelining" BJP veteran LK Advani. "Congress is completely disgruntled. They are using any word that comes to their mind, no matter how unparliamentary it is. First he (Gandhi) hugs, then he sits on the chair and winks at his colleagues. This shows the true face to the grand old party."
कांग्रेस के नेता बौखला गए हैं, उनको यह भी ध्यान नही रहता कि की वह कैसे शब्दों का उपयोग कर रहे हैं। हमारे देश की एक सभ्यता है जहाँ बड़ों से उचित व्यवहार करना सिखाया जाता है। pic.twitter.com/ddB0Bbgwkx— Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 6, 2019
In a fresh setback to the TDP in Telangana, its senior leader and former minister Mandava Venkateswara Rao and the party's Hyderabad unit president M N Srinivas joined the ruling TRS on Saturday. Venkateswara Rao, a five-time MLA and an influential leader from Nizamabad, was welcomed into TRS fold by party president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, TRS sources said. Rao's entry is expected to add to TRS' strength in the Lok Sabha poll battle in Nizamabad and other places.
Uma Bharti, who currently serves as the Cabinet Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, had already announced that she would not contest the elections.
Speaking to media, BJP state chief P S Sreedharan Pillai alleged the IUML and the Communist party had favoured the partition of the country. When the country gained independence, the Communists had wanted to divide the country into 16 sovereign republics and to carry out a referendum, Pillai alleged. "Gandhi's allegation that the Modi government is neglecting south India is divisive politics. Even the Congress party has not raised such an allegation so far," he said, while speaking at a meet-the-press programme here.
The BJP in Kerala on Saturday criticised AICC chief Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that the Narendra Modi-led government was neglecting south India. The saffron party said the allegation was part of Gandhi's "divisive politics" and further criticised him for contesting the general elections from Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency with the support of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday launched an offensive on the Narendra Modi government, saying people are being taught a new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots. Gandhi alleged the current government was not ready to respect dissent, and said when there are attacks on people who stick to their faith, this government turns away. “Today, we are being taught new definition of patriotism while those not accepting diversity are being called patriots,” Gandhi said.
Union railway minister Piyush Goyal attacked Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's advisor Sam Pitroda in a press conference. "Rahul Gandhi's advisor Sam Pitroda insults our army, humiliates middle class and calls Indians “monkeys”. If Guru thinks like that, his disciple will also follow his footsteps. Would anyone want such dynasts to govern us?" he tweeted.
Rahul Gandhi's advisor Sam Pitroda insults our army, humiliates middle class and calls Indians “monkeys”. If Guru thinks like that, his disciple will also follow his footsteps. Would anyone want such dynasts to govern us? pic.twitter.com/4DWgNJhtvB— Chowkidar Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) April 6, 2019
"In today's global scenario, the country needs a strong leadership. I was inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and that's why I am joining BJP," said former vice chief of army staff Lieutenant General (retd) Sarath Chand after joining BJP. The BJP has done a lot for soldiers, he added.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday promised that within one year 22 lakh vacant government posts will be filled if his party comes to power. He also reiterated his attack on PM Modi, saying that the prime minister sidelined his guru LK Advani and forced him out of political stage.
At an election rally in Chhattisgarh's Balod, Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept up his attack on the Congress and accused the party and its allies of fighting for their own victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. "We are fighting for the nation's victory, while the Congress is fighting for its own victory," he said.
The BJP on Saturday released another list of candidates from Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Odisha. Jhansi MP Uma Bharti was the most notable absentee, with the party nominating Anurag Sharma after the firebrand BJP leader had made it known earlier that she would not contest the elections.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he could not visit the poor in India’s villages when he had time to visit China, Pakistan and other countries. Gandhi, who was addressing an election rally in Jahanabad, said: “When it comes to farm loan waiver, this government says they don’t have money, on other hand, this government waives off loans given to industrialists. They promised Rs 15 lakh in your bank account but tell me, has anyone got the money?” The party’s eastern UP incharge also said the BJP could not be selective about respecting martyrs and it should also respect Rajeev Gandhi and Indira Gandhi.
The Congress today also got some star power after BJP rebel Shatrughan Sinha officially joined the party, ending days of speculation. Sinha launched a scathing attack on the BJP after his exit, saying there was no concept of collective decision in the saffron party and he was disowned by the party because of his association with BJP veteran LK Advani, who was recently ruled out of the poll fray.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said polls in Odisha were important for the country and he was confident that the state would give its mandate to the BJP. Addressing a rally in Sundergarh, Modi launched a scathing attack on the BJD and Congress, saying a strong government was the need of the hour to ensure a stable country.
BSP supremo Mayawati hit out at the Narendra Modi government, saying BJP veteran LK Advani’s blog was a fervent appeal to the people to not let the present government return. Taking to Twitter, Mayawati said, “BJP patriarch LK Advani’s reality check admonition on the functioning of the BJP/Modi govt on the party’s foundation day is a serious no-confidence against them besides a fervent appeal to the people that this despotic/anti-people Modi Govt is unworthy of returning back to power.”
Advani, who was recently dropped from the poll fray, had written a blog on Thursday, emphasising that the saffron party advocates for freedom of choice and does not believe in branding people "anti-national" for their different political stand. "Right from its inception, the BJP has never regarded those who disagree with us politically as our 'enemies', but only as our adversaries. Similarly, in our conception of Indian nationalism, we have never regarded those who disagree with us politically as 'anti-national'. The party has been committed to freedom of choice of every citizen at personal as well as political level," he wrote in the blog ahead of the BJP's foundation day on April 6. His views assume significance at a time when the BJP under Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party president Amit Shah have made the issue of national security a key plank for the general elections and have often accused its political rivals of speaking the language of India's enemies like Pakistan.
Amid dilly-dallying over an alliance with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Delhi, Delhi Congress leaders Sheila Dikshit, PC Chacko and others met party chief Rahul Gandhi. Sources had said on Friday that the two parties have reportedly reached a consensus on tying up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and AAP are likely to join hands in Delhi as well as Haryana, with the grand old party deciding to include the demand for full statehood to Delhi in its manifesto. The two, however, deferred a decision on Punjab amid reports that chief minister Amarinder Singh was not in favour of an alliance in the state.
Rahul Gandhi will visit Srinagar to begin the grand old party’s campaign in the Valley. Gandhi will then address a public meeting in Uttarkhand’s Almora and later reach Haridwar to carry the Congress’ rally forward. Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati will also address rallies in Uttarakhand. The former UP chief minister will be campaigning for the BSP in Haridwar and Nainital.
BJP national president Amit Shah has launched his election campaign in Gujarat with a rally in the capital city of Gandhinagar, which is also the constituency he will be contesting from in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will continue to lead the Trinamool’s election rally in the northern part of the state. Banerjee will extensively campaign in Alipurduar covering Barobisha and Kalchini seats.
Besides, the BJP also celebrates its foundation day today. The saffron party will celebrate April 6 as the 38th Foundation Day, which will also be seen as a formal launch of its campaign for the 2019 polls.
