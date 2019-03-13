Election Tracker LIVE: Congress Names 16 Candidates For Uttar Pradesh, 5 For Maharashtra in Second List

Former Congress MP Priya Dutt, who had earlier written to Congress president Rahul Gandhi against contesting elections, has been fielded from Mumbai-North Central seat. “I am in the race. I am fighting this election. I am fighting for the future of my children. It is a fight to save our democracy,” ANI quoted her as saying.
Event Highlights
- Cong Announces 16 Candidates for UP, 5 for Maha
- JD(S) Settles for 8, Cong Gets 20 in Karnataka
- Bihar Mahagathbandhan Leaders Meeting Underway
- DMK Stalin Says Rahul Will be Next PM
- Rahul addresses public meeting in Kanyakumari
- Deve Gowda Declares Grandson to Contest from Hassan
- Priyanka Gandhi to Meet Bhim Army Chief in Meerut
- Terrorism Reduced in J&K Between 2004-2014: Rahul
The Congress and the JD(S) have agreed on a seat sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka, with the grand old party sparing eight seats for its junior partner in the state. According to the formula agreed to by the two partners JD(S) will contest from Uttara Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Shimoga, Tumkur, Hassan, Mandya, Bengaluru North, and Vijayapura constituencies.
AICC Shortlisted Names of 15 LS, 105 Assembly Candidates: Patnaik | Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday said the AICC Central Election Committee (CEC) has shortlisted the names of 15 candidates for Lok Sabha and 105 nominees for state Assembly elections. The candidates list for the remaining six Lok Sabha seats and 42 Assembly constituencies will be finalised by the CEC at its meeting on March 16, Patnaik said on his arrival from the national capital. He said the AICC will most probably release its candidate list for the first phase of polls on April 11 in four Lok Sabha seats and 28 assembly segments in Odisha by March 18.
In the nearly dozen speeches the PM has given this month, economic issues and his government's alleged success in turning around the economy have not been at the forefront of his pitch for re-election.
Kalaignar ji lives with us today. I had the honour to meet him on a few occasions. Frankly, it was one of my regrets that I did not spend more time listening to him. This is not simply an alliance, it is a meeting of hearts and minds. We are here because we see a threat to Tamil culture, history and language from Narendra Modi and RSS. Thousands of Tamils have given their lives for the truth. Great Tamil poets have written about the truth. All Mr. Modi does is speak lies. We are going to put special provisions in our manifesto for young entrepreneurs who want to start a business. We want to honour all those fishermen. We have decided that the best way to honour them is to have a dedicated ministry for fishermen in Delhi: Rahul Gandhi while addressing the public meeting in Kanyakumari.
BJP Will Release 1st List of Candidates for Karnataka Poll on March 16 | Karnataka BJP President BS Yeddyurappa on Wednesday said the party would finalise its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls on March 16 and that virtually all the 16 sitting party MPs were likely to get tickets to contest. "I'm confident that because of the state government's failures and achievements of the central government, we will win at least 22 Lok Sabha seats. I have this confidence and we are all working unitedly in that direction," he said. Speaking to reporters here, he said the state BJP Core Committee would meet on March 15-16 after which he would travel to Delhi with state leaders and "the first list of about 20-22 seats out of 28 will be cleared."
If YSRCP wins even one seat, Andhra people will become slaves to TRS: Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu says in Amarawati.
If YSRCP wins even one seat, Andhra people will become slaves to TRS: Andhra chief minister Chandrababu Naidu says in Amarawati.
Bihar Mahagathbandhan leaders meeting underway at senior Congress leader KC Venugopal's residence. The 'mahagathbandhan', as the grand alliance is called in local parlance, comprises old allies like the Congress and the RJD, besides new entrants such as Upendra Kushwaha's RLSP, Jitan Ram Manjhi's Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), Sharad Yadav's Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) and the Vikashsheel Insaan Party (VIP), a fledgling outfit floated by former Bollywood set designer Mukesh Sahni.
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that he is elated to see more and more seats are being allocated to women in the upcoming elections in the country. Patnaik's reaction came a day after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee allocated 17 of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats to women. “Immensely happy to see All India Trinamool Congress led by Mamata nominate over one-third women candidates for ensuing Lok Sabha Elections 2019. With the gathering momentum, India could see a sea change in electoral & development domain,” Patnaik tweeted.
Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar.
Meerut: Congress General Secretary for UP (East) Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meets Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar who is undergoing treatment at a hospital. pic.twitter.com/e4QPUJolzW— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 13, 2019
DMK chief MK Stalin says Congress chief Rahul Gandhi will be the prime minister. Sharing the stage with Gandhi at a grand UPA poll rally here, Stalin declared that the coming Lok Sabha election was a war to dislodge Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asserted the UPA would repeat its 2004 success by winning all 40 seats. Stalin had proposed Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance at a function in Chennai in December last year where Karunanidhi's statue was unveiled.
Congress on Wednesday tweeted a press release on failures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. The press release highlighted joblessness and unemployment rate which is at a 45 year high.
INC COMMUNIQUE— INC Sandesh (@INCSandesh) March 13, 2019
Press release by @rssurjewala, I/C, AICC Communications, on failures of Modi government. pic.twitter.com/q4YXQVTwUE
Former Prime Minister and national president of JD(S) HD Deve Gowda HAS has officially declared his grandson Prajwal Revanna as the party's candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat. Gowda made this announcement in a party workers' meeting held at Mudalahippe village in Holenarsipur taluk. “I want you to bless him (to win) this election,” an emotional Gowda said as he broke down. His grandson was wiping his tears. “I have brought many people into politics and supported them. But, I don't know why find fault with me for bringing my family members into politics,” Mr. Gowda said. The name of Prajwal Revanna, son of State Public Works Minister HD Revanna, was doing rounds for the candidature for some time. He is likely to face rebel Congress leader and former minister A Manju.
Kejriwal Appeals to Congress on Alliance between AAP and JJP | AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday appealed to the Congress to join the proposed alliance between his party and Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) but his offer was snubbed by his Haryana-ally, which said it can ‘never have any truck’ with the Congress. "Let's come together in Haryana to defeat the BJP," Kejriwal said. However, within minutes after Kejriwal's comments, the JJP issued a strong-worded statement, saying it can "never have any truck" with the Congress. Kejriwal earlier on Wednesday told reporters that an alliance between AAP, Congress and JJP would defeat the BJP in the state.
Allegations of 'Selling' RLSP Tickets are Absurd: Kushwaha | Stung by allegations that he was "selling" tickets for Lok Sabha polls, Rashtriya Lok Samata Party chief Upendra Kushwaha on Wednesday said the charge was 'absurd' as the seats that his party would be contesting were yet to be finalized. The former Union minister also challenged expelled RLSP leaders Pradeep Mishra and Nagmani, who made the allegations at a press meet here on Tuesday, to prove the charges and remarked, "I know who is their sutradhar (puppeteer)," in an oblique reference to Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging Rahul Gandhi and other leaders to encourage voting in 2019 Lok Sabha elections is not a coincidence, says Congress in its Twitter handle.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging Rahul Gandhi and other leaders to encourage voting in 2019 Lok Sabha elections is not a coincidence, says Congress in its Twitter handle.
To the people of India, we've said it before & we say it again #RegisterToVote https://t.co/BtnMJS3BGo
Declare West Bengal 'Super Sensitive' State: BJP to EC | A BJP delegation including Union ministers Ravi Shankar Prasad, Nirmala Sitharaman, J P Nadda and party's general secretaries Bhupender Yadav and Kailash Vijayvargiya met top officials of the poll body and apprised them of their demands. Briefing the media after the meeting, Prasad said, "We have requested the Election Commission that the state of West Bengal should be declared as super-sensitive. And have also demanded that central forces should be deployed at all polling booths in the state." He said the party has also requested the poll panel to transfer those police officers whose electoral impartiality is questionable as well as the withdrawal of former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar from election duty.
We strategically reduced terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir in between 2004- 2014: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said at Stella Maris College.
2004-2014 के बीच आतंकी घटनाओं में हुई मौतों की संख्या में नाटकीय गिरावट आई, क्योंकि हम जम्मू-कश्मीर के लोगों के साथ जुड़े और उन्हें अपने साथ लेकर आये : कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष @RahulGandhi #VanakkamRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/FnOMLF4Xgt— Congress (@INCIndia) March 13, 2019
PRC Issue Won't Hurt Party's Poll Prospects, Says Arunchal BJP | The ruling BJP in Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday exuded confidence that the controversy surrounding the issuance of permanent resident certificate (PRC) will not have any impact on the party's poll prospects. The state is set to go for simultaneous polling to the Lok Sabha and the Assembly on April 11. Addressing a press meet here, BJP state unit president Tapir Gao said some vested interests had fomented trouble in the state over a 'non-issue'. "PRC is a cooked-up issue. Whatever hues and cries occurred last month was the handiwork of vested interests. It will have no impact on the masses," Gao told reporters.
Speaking at Stella Maris College, Rahul Gandhi said his party is going to reserve 33% of govt jobs to women.
Women should be at the same level as men. Frankly, I don't see enough women in leadership positions. We are going to pass the Women's Reservation Bill in the Parliament and we are going to reserve 33% of govt jobs to women: CP @RahulGandhi #VanakkamRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/m43D6UUmVo— Congress (@INCIndia) March 13, 2019
Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a press conference, in Chennai on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
The JD(S) had initially demanded 12 seats from the Congress, which only wanted to part with six. Party patriarch HD Deve Gowda had signalled that the number of seats is not as important, and agreed to contest from 10. Party sources initially said the JD(S) was willing to settle for nine seats, but the figure dropped to eight after HD Kumaraswamy's meeting with Rahul Gandhi.
Sticking to his Rahul Gandhi for PM pitch, DMK President M K Stalin Wednesday said the Congress chief will assume the top office within a few weeks. Sharing the stage with Gandhi at a grand UPA poll rally here, Stalin declared that the coming Lok Sabha election was a war to dislodge Prime Minister Narenda Modi and asserted the UPA would repeat its 2004 success by winning all 40 seats. "Within a few weeks, Rahul Gandhi will become the Prime Minister. In your (Gandhi's) hands the country will be safe we believe," he said.
Stalin had proposed Gandhi as the Prime Ministerial candidate of the opposition alliance at a function in Chennai in December last year where Karunanidhi's statue was unveiled.
Former Prime Minister and national president of JD(S) HD Deve Gowda has officially declared his grandson Prajwal Revanna as the party's candidate for Hassan Lok Sabha seat. Gowda made this announcement in a party workers' meeting held at Mudalahippe village in Holenarsipur taluk. “I want you to bless him (to win) this election,” an emotional Gowda said as he broke down. His grandson was wiping his tears.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said unemployment was the biggest issue for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections as he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for failing to create employment. Earlier, when quizzed about his brother-in-law Robert Vadra, Gandhi said the law must apply to everyone equally. Addressing students at the Stella Maris College in Chennai, Gandhi said while he had the courage to take questions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacked the same. “There is currently an ideological battle going in India. It’s sharply divided between two ideologies. One ideology is a unifying ideology which says that all people of the country should live together & shouldn't be dominated by one idea,” he said.
Meanwhile, leaders of a prospective Bihar Mahagathbandhan will meet in the Capital today to finalise a seat-sharing formula for the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will meet the Election Commission to request that polls in West Bengal be held under the supervision of central forces as they do not trust the police in the state.
Political parties have begun their campaigning and preparations for the elections in full swing after the Election Commission on Sunday announced the schedule for the Lok Sabha and state polls. The Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 11 and continue for over a month till May 19 across seven phases, followed by counting of votes on May 23, the Election Commission announced on Sunday, kick-starting a mega electoral battle where the BJP will pitch for a re-election of the Narendra Modi government amid the opposition’s efforts for a united fight to unseat it.
The polling will be held on April 11, April 18, April 23, April 29, May 6, May 12 and May 19 for 543 Lok Sabha seats across the country in which nearly 90 crore voters would be eligible to vote, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said.
Assembly elections will also be held in Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and Odisha simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls, the CEC said. Elections for Jammu and Kashmir assembly have been deferred, the EC said citing security reasons. The state has been under President's Rule after the ruling alliance between the BJP and People’s Democratic Party fell apart last year.
