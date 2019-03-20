Election Tracker LIVE: Congress Says Talks With Left Front for Alliance in West Bengal Have Failed

Mar 20, 2019 3:58 pm (IST)

If Not Pre-poll, Anti-BJP Forces will Come Together Post Elections: Gehlot | "These parties have been formed on stealing the vote bank of the Congress. Be it the SP, the BSP or the AAP, they have done politics by taking away the Congress vote bank. They are looking at their own interests," he said. "But these parties will also see the national interest and forge an alliance when the time comes. I believe that whatever happens, Modi ji's government will not come back to power. If a pre-poll alliance is not done among various (anti-BJP) parties, then a post-poll alliance will be sealed," PTI quoted Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as saying.