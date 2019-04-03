Election Tracker LIVE: Congress Will Not Allow Citizenship Amendment Bill if Voted to Power, Says Rahul Gandhi

Read More

Election Tracker LIVE Updates: Congress chief Rahul Gandhi today hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Golaghat, saying money for the grand old party’s proposed NYAY scheme would come from the pockets of the “thieves” he shielded. Gandhi said while earlier the slogan was ‘achhe din’, today it is ‘chowkidar chor hai’.Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling her a “speed breaker” in the state’s development. Addressing a rally in Siliguri, Modi said he was waiting for Banerjee to go so that development could gather speed. Earlier, attacked the Congress over its manifesto for the upcoming elections, calling it a document of lies and hypocrisy. Modi said in Arunachal Pradesh that the Congress sided with people who support the “tukde tukde” gang and not those who say “Jai Hind”. Later in the day, Modi will land in Maharashtra to campaign in Gondia constituency at Balaghat Road.