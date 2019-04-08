Election Tracker LIVE: Congress Will Stop Charging Application Fee for Central Govt Exam, Says Rahul

Zero Tolerance Against Crime and Criminals: Yogi Adityanath | The UP chief minister, who was recently under the EC scanner for a poll violation, said that there is "zero tolerance against crime and criminal". "If criminals are roaming around then the administration has to look after it so that there is no disturbance during the voting procedure," he added.
Singh said the party would explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution and all necessary efforts to facilitate the expeditious construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. He added that Article 44 of the Constitution of India lists Uniform Civil Code as one of the Directive Principles of State Policy. “BJP believes that there cannot be gender equality till such time India adopts a Uniform Civil Code, which protects the rights of all women, and the BJP reiterates its stand to draft a Uniform Civil Code, drawing upon the best traditions and harmonizing them with the modern times.”
'Other' Votes Will Decide Its Own Fate: Yogi Adityanath | UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a public meeting in Muzaffarnagar today slammed BSP supremo Mayawati for appealing to Muslim voters to cast their vote in favour of BSP-SP alliance. "This kind of appeal by Mayawati is an insult to the work of Kanshiram and Ambedkar. If she only wants Muslim votes then the 'other' remaining votes will also decide its own fate," she said.
Police have been on high alert in Wayanad since Maoist leader, C P Jaleel, was killed during an alleged exchange of fire with the police on March 6 this year.
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah also hits out the BJP over its manifesto promise to scrap Article 370 according special rights to the permanent resident of Jammu and Kashmir. "We will challenge this, how will you scrap 370. I swear on Allah. Allah will also agree to this that we get liberated from them. We will see how they do it," he says.
Congress' Saharanpur candidate Imran Masood says, "My direct fight is with the BJP, much like 2014. There’s no triangular contest. The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's vice president also takes a jibe at BSP supremo Mayawati and says, "Mayawati hit out at us, she should first see if any Muslim is attending her rally. Not one Muslim attended and she is asking for their votes."
Congress veteran leader Ahmed Patel launches a fresh attack on the ruling BJP. "After we presented our manifesto, we held a detailed Q&A session. And immediately after BJP presented its manifesto, all of their leaders went home without even taking a single question. No answers on their 5 years? It is this arrogance which will bring them down on May 23rd," he tweets.
Trinamool Congress' Derek O'Brien also takes a jibe at the BJP manifesto using a self-styled acronym. "Please J-U-D-G-E BJP's Manifesto on what's missing there. J-U-D-G-E, that is : Jobs, Underperformance, Demonetisation, GST implementation, Economy," he says.
Congress leader Siddaramaiah also attacks the BJP over its 'Sankalp Patra'. "Jhumla gang of @BJP4India have taken little efforts to prepare their new manifesto. It is just a rephrased copy of their old one. This is a sign of failure of @narendramodi to deliver as promised in 2014," he tweets.
Back to Mamata Banerjee's rally in West Bengal's Cooch Behar where the TMC chief slams the Election Commission over its directive to transfer four IPS officers to the state during the elections. " Agencies are being sent for those who oppose them. They cannot achieve anything by transferring police officers," she says.
Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal also criticises the BJP manifesto over its "failure" to address demonetisation and employment. "Modi-Shah don't have the courage to speak on why demonetisation was done ? What happened to two crore jobs? Why were farmers pushed towards destruction?" he tweets.
Mamata Banerjee Addresses a Rally in Cooch Behar | Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is addressing a rally from the same venue in the West Bengal district where Narendra Modi's Sunday rally took place, "Did PM even give a single penny for West Bengal? The person who makes such big claims must see what he has contributed towards Bengal.He was busy in foreign tours for five years and now he saw the need to come here," she says in her tirade against the Prime Minister.
"This is across the board. You might want to ask if there is enough for women, but there is just a couple of mentions saying that want to increase the employment of women,there is nothing here for the labourers. The Prime Minister and the BJP chief also go to the North East and do not utter a word of the Citizenship Amendment Bill but now it finds a mention of this in the manifesto," says Rajeev Gowda in his scathing attack. The party also came out with a document titled '125 Broken Promises of BJP's Manifesto 2014'.
Congress Hits Out at 'Sankalp Patra' | Congress in a press conference hits out at the BJP manifesto "They should be answerable to what they have done in the last five years. The country's citizens know you very well after seeing your many avatars, sometimes chaiwala, sometime chowkidaar," Congress leader Ahmed Patel says.
Yogi Adityanath Takes Jibe at Congress' Bijnor Candidate | UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is addressing a rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bijor district. Hitting out at Congress' brother-sister duo, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, he says, "The Bhai-Behen's candidate didn't garner any results for Behenji (Mayawati) earlier. This time also the candidate will not be able to do anything for the brother-sister. There is no doubt." Adityanath is referring to Congress' Bijnor candidate Nasimuddin Siddiqui, a former Bahujan Samaj Party legislator.
TMC Chief Hits Out at BJP's Manifesto Promise | In West Bengal, Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee is addressing a rally at Jalpaiguri. The West Bengal CM hits out at the BJP's manifesto promise to implement the contentious Citizenship Amendment Bill. "Don't believe the Citizenship Amendment Bill, I have read it. You will not have a voter card or surety of a job," she says.
At the manifesto launch, BJP chief Amit Shah said the party is going with 75 promises to celebrate 75 years of Independence.
BJP Promises to Implement Gorkha Reservation | "We will recognize the 11 left out Indian Gorkha sub-tribes as Schedule Tribes. We are also committed to implement the reservation in the legislative assembly of Sikkim for Limboo and Tamang tribes. We are committed to work towards finding a permanent political solution to the issue of Darjeeling Hills, Siliguri Terai and Dooars region," the document reads.
Nationalism is our inspiration, uplifting the marginalised is our vision, good governance is our mantra. To run a national policy we need to work on a multi-dimensional level and that has been included in a 'Sankalp Patra', PM Modi says at the gathering in BJP's headquarters.
University of Foreign Policy in BJP Manifesto | The 'Sankalp Patra' manifesto also lays out a proposal for a 'University of Foreign Policy' "We will establish a full-fledged University of Foreign Policy, the first of its kind in the region, to focus on academic study and research on foreign policy and geopolitical issues relevant to India and capacity building of our and friendly foreign diplomats,"it reads.
File photo of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the gathering, said the BJP’s approach is need-based and politics can continue but to move the nation ahead, “our approach is multi-dimensional”. “BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' aims to make India a developed nation by 2047, on completion of 100 years of Independence,” he said, adding that they had made several policies and taken several decisions keeping in mind good, easy, transparent, responsible and accountable governance.
BJP chief Amit Shah kicked off the launch of the party’s manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, saying it was going with 75 promises to people to celebrate 75 years of Independence. Shah said the party had a strong leader in the form of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP would “do what it takes to make this country great”. The ruling party is likely to make a slew of promises to woo different sections of the society, especially farmers, youth and women, besides the downtrodden. The Congress, meanwhile, reminded voters of the "good old days before 2014 when Indians had jobs & a PM that didn't lie to them".
Meanwhile, Modi will campaign in three states — Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. In Maharashtra, PM Modi will address a rally at Osmanabad, a constituency governed by BJP ally Shiv Sena. Then, he will land in Karnataka’s Chitradurga, which is under the Congress. After Chitradurga, it will be Mysuru, which was won by the BJP in the last Lok Sabha election. Later in the evening, Modi will reach Tamil Nadu where he will take the BJP rally forward to Coimbatore.
Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) chief Kamal Haasan launched the party’s manifesto for 2024. He also played down the I-T raids being conducted before the upcoming elections, saying, “Those who hoard people’s money, they should be raided, they should be punished. The raids have not taken place just during elections but before also.”
Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for eastern Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi are set to address three election rallies in politically crucial Saharanpur, Shamli and Bijnor districts of western Uttar Pradesh, where polling is scheduled to take place in the first phase.
On the other hand, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav will be campaigning in Ghaziabad and Baghpat constituencies, which fall under western UP as well. BSP supremo Mayawati will also address massive rallies across western UP. In Kairana and Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will address four rallies. External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj will also be in the politically crucial state.
Besides, the Supreme Court will hear the CBI’s plea against former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar. The CBI had moved the apex court to arrest Kumar and had filed a fresh plea in the SC where it claims that the ex-police chief was evasive and concealed information and may also be responsible for destruction of evidence.
